Don Bosco tabs Chris Ortner as its new wrestling coach

When Hogan announced his retirement, although he knew he had several good in-house candidates, Ortner was a person he hoped would show an interest in being the next Don Bosco head coach. It turned out the feeling and situation was mutual.

Conversations between Hogan and Ortner ramped up over the past 10 days leading up to the announcement.

“It had to work out with his job at Cedar Falls,” Hogan said. “He is going to be able to stay there and teach. We had several conversations the last couple of weeks. He had questions.

“But when it comes down to we had a lot of great options, but the name that everybody talked about from the time I made my announcement until we made the hire was Chris Ortner.”

Ortner, will continue to serve as an At-Rick coordinator at Cedar Falls, wher he just completed his third season as head coach of the Tigers. He was named head coach at Cedar Falls in 2018.

He comes into a program that has won three straight traditional titles and will be the defending state dual champion in 2021-22. The Dons will return eight state qualifiers, seven medalists and state champions Cade and Carson Tenold. Equally as important to Ortner is the staff he will have available to assist him.