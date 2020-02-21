Don Bosco puts five into finals

DES MOINES -- Don Bosco of Gilbertville did its best to create as much separation as possible from its 1A opponents Friday during the Class 1A state wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Dons put five wrestlers into the finals and have eight wrestlers who finish sixth or better while amassing 143 points in the team standings.
Lisbon, however, was lingering right behind with 122.5 points, and the Lions had five finalists, too.
“We still have work to do,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “This round is always … the flow of it stinks sometimes because you win a great one, and lose a tough one. We lost a few tough ones and won a few great ones.
“We are happy obviously.”
Sophomore Jaiden Moore at 106, junior Cael Rahnavardi at 145, sophomores Cade and Carson Tenold at 160 and 170, and senior Thomas Even all earned trips to the state finals.
Moore couldn’t crack the Dons’ lineup last season and spent it on the junior varsity. That only motivated him.
He opened his day by beating undefeated Mikey Baker of West Sioux, 6-0, before he edged Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit, 4-2, in the semifinals.
“That is a lot of hard work,” Moore said. “I remember the day after the state finals last year we got back on Sunday and I was in the practice room. I didn’t take any time off I was so motivated to get better.
“This feels just amazing. A year ago I was JV and now we’re in the finals.”
Garrett Funk and Easton Larson at 120 and 132, respectively, were two of the tough losses. Midland’s Damon Huston topped Funk, 5-3 in the semifinals, while Larson lost to Martensdale-St. Mary’s Cole Cassady, 8-7.
A year ago, Cael Rahnavardi was an undersized 170-pound wrestler who managed to still take fourth while giving up nearly 10 pounds to each of his opponents. This year, Rahnavardi, down at his natural weight, rolled into the 145 finals with an 8-5 win over Riceville’s Lawson Losee.
“Time,” Rahnavardi said of the difference between fourth and wrestling in the finals. “I go in the morning and work with my club coach, Cruise (Aarhus) and we’ve got a lot better and more confident in my attacks.
“This has been a dream ever since I was a little kid. I have a picture frame of the finals in my room that says I’m going to be here, and I’m going to wrestle in the finals tomorrow night.”
Cael Frost was edged in a 152 semifinal, 4-1, by Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz, before the Dons rattled off three semifinal victories.
Cade Tenold started it with a 6-2 win over Lake Mills’ Elijah Wagner, and that motivated Carson to a 6-4 win over Tristan Mulder of Western Christian at 170.
“The best feeling in the world was when I was getting ready for my match, my brother had just won his match and then it was time to go get mine,” said Carson, who took second at 160 last year while Cade was fourth at 152.
Even made quick work of Wilton’s Coy Baker at 182, using a neck wrench to pin Baker in 45 seconds and earn his second trip to the state finals. He settled for second last year.
“Last year, that crushed me,” Even said. “From being on top of the world to being lower than low, that will change a man. But it was very motivating and I worked hard day-in, day-out to get back.”
Hudson’s Ethan Fulcher lost in a tiebreaker in the semifinals last year. One mental lapse Friday and the Pirate senior thought he may have blown his chance in the semifinals again.
However, with roughly 30 seconds left in his 170 match, Fulcher took down Tri-Center’s Bryson Freeberg to his back for a five-point move to rally for a 12-9 win and a berth in the finals.
“I got on him right away and got three takedowns easy in the first period,” Fulcher explained. “Then I gave him five points, the lead, and put him right back in the match. It wasn’t very smart.
“I just wanted more. It was way too close. It feels good knowing I lost here last year. Ive just got to refocus and get ready for tomorrow.”
North Butler-Clarksville sophomore Chet Buss rolled into the 285 finals with an 8-1 win over top-seeded Barrett Pitt of Logan-Magnolia.
“When the brackets came out I was the fourth seed and it was just motivation for me,” Buss said.