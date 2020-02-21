Don Bosco puts five into finals

“The best feeling in the world was when I was getting ready for my match, my brother had just won his match and then it was time to go get mine,” said Carson, who took second at 160 last year while Cade was fourth at 152.

Even made quick work of Wilton’s Coy Baker at 182, using a neck wrench to pin Baker in 45 seconds and earn his second trip to the state finals. He settled for second last year.

“Last year, that crushed me,” Even said. “From being on top of the world to being lower than low, that will change a man. But it was very motivating and I worked hard day-in, day-out to get back.”

Hudson’s Ethan Fulcher lost in a tiebreaker in the semifinals last year. One mental lapse Friday and the Pirate senior thought he may have blown his chance in the semifinals again.

However, with roughly 30 seconds left in his 170 match, Fulcher took down Tri-Center’s Bryson Freeberg to his back for a five-point move to rally for a 12-9 win and a berth in the finals.

“I got on him right away and got three takedowns easy in the first period,” Fulcher explained. “Then I gave him five points, the lead, and put him right back in the match. It wasn’t very smart.