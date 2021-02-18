Don Bosco on a mission, produces dominate opening round

DES MOINES – It was back to business as usual for Don Bosco of Gilbertville Thursday morning.
Less than 12 hours after the Dons captured their 11th state dual championship, Don Bosco put together another dominating effort. The Dons quickly created separation from the rest of the Class 1A field following the first round of the 1A traditional state championships at Wells Fargo Arena.
Wrestling with a different level of fire and attitude than it had all season, Don Bosco captured its 11th state dual championship in program history and third in four years with a 34-25 win over Lisbon in the Class 1A state final at Wells Fargo Arena.
Don Bosco won their first 11 matches, six by fall and two by technical fall, along with a major decision, to rack up 41 points, 10 in front of second-place Lisbon.
“We train so hard so stuff like this is bound to happen,” Don Bosco junior Garrett Funk said. “Stuff like this should happen because we put in so much work. It is good to see everything come together at the end of the year.”
All 12 Don Bosco qualifiers remain alive after the first day as heavyweight Mack Ortner overcome a first-round loss to earn a pin in his wrestleback.
Earning first-round falls for Don Bosco were Caleb Coffin (106), Cael Rahnavardi (145), Cael Frost (160), Cade Tenold (170), Carson Tenold (182) and Jared Thiry (220). Funk (120) and Cedric Yoder (195) recorded the technical falls.
Counting Ortner’s fall, the Dons scored 18 bonus points.
“You can’t complain after a round where you go 12-1,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “With the bonus points, that is huge when guys are going out there and getting falls, majors and techs.”
But as happy as he was with the bonus wins, Hogan was equally impressed by a pair of victories by two freshmen – Andrew Kimball at 113 and Kaiden Knaack at 126.
Kimball had beaten Waterloo Columbus sophomore Gavin Reed both in the sectional and district tournaments, but found himself trailing 5-2 after Reed countered his shot for a four-point move midway through the third period. With just five seconds left, and Hogan turning to leave the mat, his rookie state qualifier found a way.
Kimball locked up an inside cradle from the standing position to take Reed to his back and get a two count for a four-point move in the waning seconds and earn a 6-5 win. Knaack grinded out a 5-3 win over Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia.
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Tom and Charlie Hogan enjoyed one last big father and son athletic moment Wednesday as Tom coaches his final Don team, and Hogan hangs up his singlet in his final year as a wrestler.
“I almost turned around and was going to walk away when I saw him lock up that cradle,” Hogan said. “That was huge. It is hard to beat a kid three times in a row, especially when their matches were that close before. He gutted it out, stuck with it and got it done.”
Several other area wrestlers with high aspirations got off to strong starts in 1A.
Top-seeded Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield won his 113-pound first-round match with a fall in 41 seconds over Landon Hanson of West Monona. Third a year ago at 106, Rinken has his sights set on a higher finish.
“It has been definitely stuck in the back of my head the whole time,” Rinken said of a semifinal loss last year. “I just had to get past it, get back here and go to work.”
Rinken’s teammates Kendrick Huck (106) and Trey Nelson (132) also won first-round matches by fall.
Huck pinned Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield in 2:45, and Nelson decked Quincy Happel of Lisbon in 4:59. McKade Munn rebounded from a first-round loss at 145 to major decision Duncan Clark of Treynor, 19-9, in a wrestle back.
Wapsie Valley of Fairbank saw freshman Easton Krall pin Kolton Munson of Ogden in 1:31 at 106, and sophomore Dawson Schmit pinned Keyton Remsburg of South Hamilton in 4:36 at 113.
Hudson’s Karter Krapfl gutted out a 1-0 win over Damon Schmid at 138, and Tate Entriken pinned Connor Golston of Moravia in 3:59 at 160.
Jesup’s Jerret Delgardelle, in his second state tournament, opened with a 10-0 win over Kevin King of South Central Calhoun at 145.
“It is exciting,” Delagardelle said. “I just wrestled hard. That is my mindset for every match is to go wrestle hard for six minutes.”
Tripoli’s Blake Brocka scored a 2 minute and 47 second pin at 195 over Cade Streigle of Sigourney-Keota.
Defending state champion Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville opened with a 38 second pin of Landan Provino of WACO.