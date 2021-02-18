Don Bosco on a mission, produces dominate opening round

But as happy as he was with the bonus wins, Hogan was equally impressed by a pair of victories by two freshmen – Andrew Kimball at 113 and Kaiden Knaack at 126.

Kimball had beaten Waterloo Columbus sophomore Gavin Reed both in the sectional and district tournaments, but found himself trailing 5-2 after Reed countered his shot for a four-point move midway through the third period. With just five seconds left, and Hogan turning to leave the mat, his rookie state qualifier found a way.

Kimball locked up an inside cradle from the standing position to take Reed to his back and get a two count for a four-point move in the waning seconds and earn a 6-5 win. Knaack grinded out a 5-3 win over Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia.

+2 Hogans sharing one last championship run Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Tom and Charlie Hogan enjoyed one last big father and son athletic moment Wednesday as Tom coaches his final Don team, and Hogan hangs up his singlet in his final year as a wrestler.

“I almost turned around and was going to walk away when I saw him lock up that cradle,” Hogan said. “That was huge. It is hard to beat a kid three times in a row, especially when their matches were that close before. He gutted it out, stuck with it and got it done.”

Several other area wrestlers with high aspirations got off to strong starts in 1A.