Don Bosco leads Cedar Valley with five wrestlers in the state finals

The traditional State Wrestling Tournament rolled onward Friday with a whole day of the event.

And we mean a WHOLE day.

There was a ton to get to, so here's where things stand so far beginning with 1A. Naturally, we must start with the three-time defending state champions.

Don Bosco had an extremely successful day. Of the ten wrestlers they sent to the quarterfinals, five advanced to the semis in Caleb Coffin (106), Garrett Funk (132), Cade Tenold (170), Carson Tenold (195) and Jared Thiry (220) all won their quarterfinals assignments. Mack Ortner (285), Jacob Thiry (160), Kaiden Knaack (138), Kyler Knaack (126) and Andrew Kimball (120) were all sent to the consolation bracket after losing in the quarters.

In the semis, Coffin, Funk, the Tenold brothers and Jared Thiry all won to advance to the finals for a shot to bring home individual state championships.

Kimball was defeated in his first consolation match, but the other four all advanced to the third round of the bracket. Once there, both Knaacks won to advance to Saturday's bloodround while Jacob Thiry and Mack Ortner's weekend ended with losses.

Cole Frost and Myles McMahon lost both of their Friday matches while Foxe Youngblut advanced to Saturday via the consolation bracket before being defeated in the second consolation round.

"We've had a couple of heartbreaking losses and some great wins," said Cade Tenold. "We've just got to keep building and building. If we each do our own part the team title will take care of itself."

At the conclusion of day two, Don Bosco had an overwhelming lead for the team title with 142.5 points. Lisbon was the second closest with 89 points.

Columbus Catholic entered the day with two wrestlers still in the championship bracket and one in the consolation bracket.

Maximus Magayna, a defending state champion, advanced to the semis at 160 while Carson Hartz was defeated by decision at 182. Hartz will wrestle Saturday after winning both of his consolation matches Friday.

Magayna, on the other hand, will defend his state title at 160 on Saturday after advancing by 8-0 decision in the semis. He also broke the school record for most wins in a season with 48.

"That was a pretty exciting win," he said. "I usually say I have no nerves, but I had some before this match. They're gone right now, though. Now it's just pure excitement. It's all smiles from here on out."

Gavin Reed came into the day via the consolation bracket and won his first two matches before losing in the third round.

Denver had one wrestler entering the weekend in Joe Ebaugh at 132, but he was defeated in the quarterfinals by 4-2 decision. From there, he won both of his consolation matches to advance to Saturday.

"It's a whole new tournament," said Denver head coach Nate Skaar. "He can't win that front side so he has to win the back side. He's a senior and he's come a long way. He's a very talented kid and if he can regroup and get focused again we'll see. It feels a lot better to come out of here third place than anything else so that's got to be the message to him."

Hudson entered the weekend with two wrestlers and both advanced to the semis in Karter Krapfl at 145 and Tate Entriken at 182. Entriken was a state champ at 170 last year and he earned the shot to bring a second championship home after winning an 8-4 decision in the semifinals. Krapfl finished in fourth place last year, but this year he'll wrestle for a state championship after winning a 1-0 decision in the semis.

"It feels good," said Krapfl. "I just have to push the pace more this year and hopefully make one last run."

The final 1A team was Jesup. The J-Hawks' lone wrestler was Wyatt VanderWerff (152), who was wrestling in the consolation bracket after being defeated in the opening round and winning his first consolation match on Thursday. He was defeated on Friday, ending his time in Des Moines.

Then, there was 2A.

The Union Knights continued their success from Thursday as three wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in Jace Hedeman (106), Caleb Olsen (132) and Hunter Worthen (152). Hedeman went on to punch his ticket to the state championship after winning an 8-3 decision in his semis match. Olsen and Worthen were both defeated in the semis and sent to the consolation bracket

Braden Bohnstack (113) and Stone Schmitz (160) each went to the consolation bracket where Bohnstack's weekend was ended in the third round while Schmitz remained alive in a quest for third place. Dacoda Marvets (195) was defeated in his second consolation match of the weekend after losing his first round match on Thursday.

"(We need to) stay focused," said head coach Bart Mehlert. "If we wrestle six minutes hard, the score will take care of itself."

The only other Cedar Valley 2A team was Dike-New Hartford. 182 pound Nick Reinicke won his quarterfinal match before heading to the consolation bracket after losing his semifinal match. Will Textor (220), on the other hand, lost his quarterfinal match and his consolation match, ending his weekend.

Lastly, there was 3A where there was another three-time defending state champion from the Cedar Valley.

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks advanced four wrestlers to the semis in Ryder Block (138), Aiden Riggins (160), McCrae Hagarty (195) and Jake Walker (285). However, Layne McDonald (220), Cayden Langreck (152), Bas Diaz (145), Carter Fecht (132), Braxten Westendorf (120), Zane Behrends (113) and Alex Hornyak (106) were all defeated in the quarterfinals.

Still, WSR guaranteed that nine wrestlers will reach the podium and all four semifinalists (Riggins, Block, Hagarty and Walker) are going to the finals. At press time, they were still very much in position to win their fourth consecutive state title as they were in second place in 3A as a team with 127 points, just six behind Waukee Northwest and just three ahead of Southeast Polk.

"They're my teammates and I love them to death," said Hagarty. "They're my brothers and they put their bodies out there on the line. They worked their asses off all year. Now it's our turn to work our asses off and win it for them."

Hornyak and McDonald were both defeated in their first consolation matches while Langreck, Diaz, Fecht, Westendorf and Behrends all advanced to the next round of the bracket. From there, Langreck, Westendorf and Fecht were defeated in the third round. Behrends and Diaz won to advance to Saturday's round.

Sean Mwangi, who was defeated in his first match before winning his consolation match, was defeated on day two, ending his weekend. Robert Poyner (182) and Same Hornyak (126) were both sent home on Thursday.

Cedar Falls had one wrestler entering the weekend in 152 pounder Dylan Whitt. He won his quarterfinal match over Langreck by a 9-2 decision before losing in the semis. He will wrestle Saturday in the consolation bracket.

Waterloo East began the weekend with three wrestlers. Demaris Henderson was defeated in the quarterfinals of 182 and lost his consolation match as well while Lawrence Taylor III lost twice on Thursday. Eli Sallis, on the other hand, won two consolation matches after being defeated in the first round Thursday. His weekend ended when he lost in the third round consolation match.

Waterloo West's lone wrestler was Cooper Paxton at 145. He survived to Friday after winning his consolation match, but was defeated in his second consolation.

The tournament will conclude on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0