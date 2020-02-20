Don Bosco gets greedy, leads in 1A

DES MOINES -- Things were rolling so well for defending state champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville Thursday night that the Dons didn’t want to stop wrestling.
Trying to erase from memory a disappointing loss in the 1A State Duals final Wednesday, the Dons took out their frustration on Thursday's opponents and put together one of the most impressive first rounds in 1A state tournament history.
Don Bosco went 10-for-10 with nine bonus-point wins, including seven pins, and scored 36 points for a 9½-point lead over Lisbon.
“Momentum is huge in this tournament and always has been,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “It would be great if we had another round tonight. But it will be nice to go home and get a good night’s sleep and come back tomorrow and try to put together another big round.
“Tonight … that was the kind of round we were looking for and to get bonus in nine out of 10 in the race we are going to be in right now is big.”
And it will be a race.
Lisbon also had an impressive first round, going eight-for-eight with six bonus wins, four by fall.
“We've just got to take care of what we can take care of from here on out,” Hogan said.
The Dons admittedly were greedy.
Don Bosco got pins from Jaiden Moore at 106, Garrett Funk at 120, Easton Larson at 132, Cael Rahnavardi at 145, Cade Tenold at 160, Thomas Even at 182 and Jared Thiry at 220.
Michael McClelland at 126 and Cael Frost at 152 had major decisions, while second-ranked Carson Tenold advanced at 170.
In all, Don Bosco racked up 16 bonus points.
“Our focus is on the traditional state title and every wrestler is kind of being selfish right now,” Even said. “They are focusing on what they need to do and wrestling the way we can and if we do that the team title will take care of itself and that is what we are doing.”
Nashua-Plainfield freshman Garret Rinken now has 51 victories. The 51st is significant as it was Rinken’s first state tournament win, a pin of Hinton’s Wyatt Skuodas in 1:56.
“It was pretty cool,” Rinken said. “The atmosphere is different than AAU state although it is in the same building. It felt good getting the pin and getting off the mat right away.
“I think I am wrestling pretty good and think I’ve improved since the beginning of the year and I hope to keep it up.”
North Butler-Clarksville sophomore Chet Buss has been driven to erase a bad memory after failing to qualify as a freshman heavyweight a season ago.
That didn't sit well with Buss, and he has taken it out on all 43 of his opponents this season, including Matthew Kauffman of Pleasantville Thursday. Buss built a 12-0 lead before pinning Kauffman in 2:59.
“Awesome,” Buss said. “Not qualifying last year and then winning in first round, awesome feeling.
“It was horrible last year so I put in the work, wrestled during the spring and summer and here we are and I haven’t lost yet and I’m not going to lose.”
Denver had a pair of winners as Joe Ebaugh pinned Ogden’s Kale Munson at 113 and Isaac Schimmels pinned Pekin’s Bailey Fescoln in 2:54.
Hudson went 3-for-3 with a pair of bonus wins. Karter Krapfl improved to 46-1 with a 12-0 major decision, sophomore Tate Entriken won 7-4 at 152, and No. 1 seed Ethan Fulcher pinned North Butler-Clarksville’s Kolben Miller in 56 seconds at 170.
Other area 1A first-round winners were:
- Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit won his state debut with a pin in 2:31 over John Schroder of Riverside.
- AGWSR’s Trey Lashbrook, looking for his third state medal, beat Cade Cook of North Linn, 5-4, at 120.
- Riceville’s Lawson Losee, 7th at 138 last year, rolled Brody Hawtrey of North Cedar, 14-5, at 145.
- Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Treyton Steffen pinned West Monona’s Darius Gashe in 5:03 at 195.