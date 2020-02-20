Don Bosco gets greedy, leads in 1A

DES MOINES -- Things were rolling so well for defending state champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville Thursday night that the Dons didn’t want to stop wrestling.

Trying to erase from memory a disappointing loss in the 1A State Duals final Wednesday, the Dons took out their frustration on Thursday's opponents and put together one of the most impressive first rounds in 1A state tournament history.

Don Bosco went 10-for-10 with nine bonus-point wins, including seven pins, and scored 36 points for a 9½-point lead over Lisbon.

“Momentum is huge in this tournament and always has been,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “It would be great if we had another round tonight. But it will be nice to go home and get a good night’s sleep and come back tomorrow and try to put together another big round.

“Tonight … that was the kind of round we were looking for and to get bonus in nine out of 10 in the race we are going to be in right now is big.”

And it will be a race.

Lisbon also had an impressive first round, going eight-for-eight with six bonus wins, four by fall.

“We've just got to take care of what we can take care of from here on out,” Hogan said.