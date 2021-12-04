Don Bosco dominating once again early on

The Dons of Don Bosco are no strangers to success. They’ve won 12 traditional team state championships, 10 dual team state championships, and have 25 state dual championship appearances.

The season has literally just started, but so far the Dons are looking every bit as good as they normally do.

Don Bosco absolutely smothered their competition on Saturday at the Keith Young Memorial Invite, finishing first overall with a team score of 250, nearly a hundred points more than the second place finishers. They had five wrestlers win first and all 14 of their competitors placed.

“I think the 182 (match) with Cade Tenold and (Hudson’s Tate Entriken) was really good,” said head coach Chris Ortner. “I think overall our effort was really good. We’ve got to fix some things position wise, we’ve got to get better, but I thought the fight was really good today.”

Tenold was a first place finisher and a state champion last year. His brother Carson Tenold was a first place finisher Saturday as well in the 195 competition. The other first place finishers were Jared Thiry (220), Kyler Knaack (126) and Caleb Coffin (106). Andrew Kimball (120) and Garrett Funk (132) both made it to the championship matches before finishing runner-ups.

Still, Ortner said right now the team is only focused on getting better in the early portion of the season.

“I think our bottom positions are something that everyone needs to work on,” he said. “Each guy has their own thing. Some guys are good at certain things and some guys that’s not their strength. We have to do a lot more individual work and help the guys get better at what they need to get better at individually.”

With the early portion of the season looking like they’re every bit as good as they normally are, the Dons must be feeling like they’re exactly where they need to be, right?

“I don’t know if we’re behind (where we want to be), but we know that we have things to get better at,” said Ortner. “I told the guys tonight that this is just the tip of the iceberg. This is the first dual and the first tournament of the year. We’re going to be a much better team by the end of the year and that’s really our sole focus is improving.”

