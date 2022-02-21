Don Bosco dominates for the fourth year in a row

NOTE: This is part one of five celebrating the Cedar Valley wrestling state champions.

Cade Tenold couldn’t contain his laughter as he shook his head an answered the question, “Does it ever get old winning gold for Don Bosco?”

You can probably imagine what his answer was.

As crazy as it may sound, it almost makes sense to wonder if the Dons ever get tired of winning at wrestling. After all, this year they won their fourth dual team title in five years and their fourth consecutive 1A state championship. It’s an unbelievable run that included four individual state champions, two repeats and two first-timers.

They all shared a unanimous opinion: It didn’t feel old winning gold for Don Bosco yet.

“It feels great,” said junior Jared Thiry, who won an individual title at 220 pounds. “I mean, all of the work in the room that I put in during the summer during freestyle Greco up to now really paid off. It was nice.”

The Dons sent 13 wrestlers to the state tournament. Of the five who made the finals, all but Thiry were seniors. While the Dons seem to reload every year, Saturday was the end of the line for those moving on.

“I actually just got a little sad,” said Cade’s identical twin brother Carson, who won his second straight championship at 195. “It was my last high school match and I just realized that as my teammates came up to me. It’s a sad day...This year I’ve been a little more emotional than I have been in the past. Things kind of set in a little bit that this was my last one. It’s my fourth trip here. My first year I got pinned, then I lost in overtime, then I won in overtime and now I’ve got a pin so it all comes full circle.”

Still, those moving on went out as champions. Even 132 pounder Garret Funk, who lost in the finals, and the other eight wrestlers that didn’t take home an individual title can still call themselves champions once again. For the Tenold brothers, it was the last time in high school before they both move on to wrestle at the University of North Carolina next year.

Even though it was his second state title in a row and even though he knows he’ll keep wrestling next year, Cade was bursting with excitement at winning another medal.

“I wanted to go out on a big note,” he said. “I wanted absolutely no doubt about it that I’m the best in the field.”

For others, however, it was the end of their wrestling careers. 106 pound champion Caleb Coffin said that his state championship winning performance was likely the last of his career as he doesn’t plan to wrestle in college. The fact that he went out a winner was something that first-year head coach Chris Ortner couldn’t help but smile at.

“It feels good,” he said. “Four in a row for this team and this program is great. I’m just really happy for the kids, the program and the school. I’m just really happy for them.”

Don Bosco never rests. Cade and Carson both described the Dons coaching staff as “the best in the country” while Thiry signaled his intent to win another title as a senior next year. Ortner even brought up that the Dons will go right back to planning for next year’s state title quest as soon as possible. That is simply the attitude and expectation that has been set by the Don Bosco Dons wrestling program. It’s championship or bust. Nothing sums that up better than Coffin’s answer when asked what he’d tell younger wrestlers hoping to follow in his footsteps as a state champion.

“Come to Don Bosco,” he said. “If you want to win a state championship, come to Don Bosco.”

