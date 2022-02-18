Don Bosco dominates 1A Thursday night

HART PISANI
NOTE: These results are from Thursday's 1A competition. A story on who all Cedar Valley area schools did today will be available this evening.
Don Bosco began their quest for a fourth consecutive traditional 1A State Championship in typical explosive fashion Thursday night.
10 of the Dons' 13 wrestlers competing this weekend won their opening matches to advance to the 1A quarterfinals. Of the three wrestlers who were defeated, Foxe Youngblut was still alive after winning his consolation match at 152.
Caleb Coffin (106), Andrew Kimball (120), Kyler Knaack (126), Garrett Funk (132), Kaiden Knaack (138), Jacob Thiry (160), Cade Tenold (170), Carson Tenold (195), Jered Thiry (220) and Mack Ortner (285) all advanced to Friday's quarterfinal matches after winning their first match. Cole Frost (113) and Myles McMahon (145) went 0-2 on the night, ending their tournament 1A-152.
It wasn't just the Don Bosco show in 1A, however. Columbus Catholic had three wrestlers competing on the evening in Gavin Reed (120), Maximus Magayna (160) and Carson Hartz (182). Magayna and Hartz advanced to the quarterfinals while Reed was sent to the consolation bracket where he managed to stay alive.
Denver had one wrestler in 132 pound Joe Ebaugh. Ebaugh won his match by Fall in 5:15 to make the quarterfinals.
Both Hudson wrestlers advanced on Thursday as Karter Krapfl (145) won a 5-3 decision and Tate Entriken (182) won by fall in a mere 41 seconds.
Jesup's lone wrestler at state was 152 pounder Wyatt VanderWerff. He was defeated in the first round, but won his consolation match to remain alive.
The state wrestling tournament continued on Friday and will conclude on Saturday.
Photos: State Wrestling Friday in Des Moines
State Wrestling Fri 21
Cedar Falls's Dylan Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Cayden Langreck during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 28
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Boone's Hector Garcia during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends competes against Prairie, Cedar Rapids' Blake Gioimo during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 9
Union's Hunter Worthen competes against West Deleware's Logan Peyton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 5
Union's Caleb Olson competes against East Marshall's Dominik Ridout during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 23
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Iowa City, West's Kael Scranton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 2
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against Davis County's Emmitt Newton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 3
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against North Fayette Valley's Nick Kockduring the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 22
Cedar Falls's Dylan Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Cayden Langreck during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 26
Waverly-Shell Rock's Layne McDonald competes against Norwalk's Hunter Blomgren during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 14
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Clarke, Osceola/Murray's Tyler Binning during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 24
Waterloo East's Demaris Henderson competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Greyson Gardner during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 13
Osage's Cole Jeffries competes against Webster City's CJ Hisler during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 17
Waverly-Shell Rock's Trever Anderson competes against Ankeny's Trever Anderson during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 12
Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke competes against Harlan's Zane Bendorf during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 10
Union's Stone Schmitz competes against Red Oak's Dawson Bond during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Colin Flannagan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Fecht competes against Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 15
Dike-New Hartford'sWil Textor competes against Assumption's Aiden Morgan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 6
Osage's Anders Kittelson competes against Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Fort Dodge's Damarion Ross during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
