Don Bosco dominates 1A Thursday night

NOTE: These results are from Thursday's 1A competition. A story on who all Cedar Valley area schools did today will be available this evening.

Don Bosco began their quest for a fourth consecutive traditional 1A State Championship in typical explosive fashion Thursday night.

10 of the Dons' 13 wrestlers competing this weekend won their opening matches to advance to the 1A quarterfinals. Of the three wrestlers who were defeated, Foxe Youngblut was still alive after winning his consolation match at 152.

Caleb Coffin (106), Andrew Kimball (120), Kyler Knaack (126), Garrett Funk (132), Kaiden Knaack (138), Jacob Thiry (160), Cade Tenold (170), Carson Tenold (195), Jered Thiry (220) and Mack Ortner (285) all advanced to Friday's quarterfinal matches after winning their first match. Cole Frost (113) and Myles McMahon (145) went 0-2 on the night, ending their tournament 1A-152.

It wasn't just the Don Bosco show in 1A, however. Columbus Catholic had three wrestlers competing on the evening in Gavin Reed (120), Maximus Magayna (160) and Carson Hartz (182). Magayna and Hartz advanced to the quarterfinals while Reed was sent to the consolation bracket where he managed to stay alive.

Denver had one wrestler in 132 pound Joe Ebaugh. Ebaugh won his match by Fall in 5:15 to make the quarterfinals.

Both Hudson wrestlers advanced on Thursday as Karter Krapfl (145) won a 5-3 decision and Tate Entriken (182) won by fall in a mere 41 seconds.

Jesup's lone wrestler at state was 152 pounder Wyatt VanderWerff. He was defeated in the first round, but won his consolation match to remain alive.

The state wrestling tournament continued on Friday and will conclude on Saturday.

