Don Bosco clears way for State Dual

Don Bosco High School left no room for doubt as to who would carry the night in the Class 1A Regional dual against Wapsie Valley High, but they still have two major tournaments to get through in the next week.

“It’s kind of a hard time to focus on this meet because it’s our sectional tournament, and now we’re going to go to our district tournament,” said Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner. “So it could be a really easy night to lose focus, but I thought our guys were really focused tonight.”

On Tuesday, the Wapsie Valley Warriors advanced in their dual with Columbus Catholic to make the dual against the Dons. The Sailors had a strong performance, earning five falls and a decision to Wapsie Valley’s four falls. However, Columbus Catholic was plagued by injuries that resulted in four forfeits, bringing the score to 48-27 and eliminating the Sailors.

The rest of the evening belonged to Don Bosco, which was able to force nine falls and a decision to the Warriors’ one fall and a major decision. Don Bosco’s winners included sophomore Kaiden Knaack in the 138 class. Knaack received a cut above his right eye early in his match, which required several pauses for first aid treatment to stop the bleeding. Nonetheless, he was able to complete all six minutes and beat freshman Garrett Miller in a 9-2 decision.

“I think it’s just the pride of wearing Don Bosco on our chest, just the dynasty that we’ve got here to never give up,” Knaack said after the dual. “Our coach preaches go out there and fight your butt off for six minutes no matter the outcome and good things will happen.”

“He’s one of our hardest workers, definitely,” Ortner said of Knaack. ”Everything he’s got he’s earned and he’s a really good kid to have on your team.”

Knaack’s younger brother Kyler also got a win in the dual by forcing a fall on freshman Kanen Decker. Twins Jacob and Jared Thiry (juniors) and Cade and Carson Tenold (seniors) brought in four falls and two forfeits against Wapsie Valley brought the final score to 69-10.

But despite the excitement of their win, the Dons still have more challenges to face in the coming week. On Saturday, they’re due for an appearance in Jesup for the 1A District 4 Tournament. Then on Wednesday, they’ll be in Des Moines for the State Dual Tournament, having secured their spot on Tuesday.

