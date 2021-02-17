Don Bosco claims 11th 1A state dual championship

But Michael McClelland, the fifth Don senior to take the mat, closed out the victory with an 8-3 decision over Indy Harbaugh at 138 that sealed the deal for Don Bosco.

“For sure that crosses your mind, and it did, but we just told our guys to go out and fight,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “Told them to go out and fight for it, and up and down the lineup we did a great job of not giving up as many bonus points as we could, and that is what it takes to win a dual title.

“A lot of things went right today, obviously. When you win a tournament like this a lot of things have to go right. “

This was the fourth time the Dons and Lions had met in the 1A finals, but just the first time Don Bosco prevailed as Lisbon had won the three previous in 1988, 2017 and last year.

“Over the years Lisbon has set the bar high, and we are just trying to set it a little bit higher,” Hogan said. “Sometimes we have come out on top and sometimes they have. To win against that team … any time you win a title it is sweet no matter who it is against.”

