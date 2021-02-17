Don Bosco claims 11th 1A state dual championship

DES MOINES – Don Bosco of Gilbertville felt it let a title slip out of its grasp 365 days ago.
Wednesday, the Dons were not going to allow that to happen again.
Wrestling with a different level of fire and attitude than it had all season, Don Bosco captured its 11th state dual championship in program history and third in four years with a 34-25 win over Lisbon in the Class 1A state final at Wells Fargo Arena.
A year ago it was Lisbon that won critical matches to dethrone the Dons in a 36-30 win.
“We definitely knew before the dual we let this one slip through our hands last year,” senior Cael Rahnavardi said. “We weren’t going to let that happen this year. We had a whole different fire coming out, and we started off big and kept rolling after that.”
The Dons won the first five matches to build a 19-0 lead and made the Lions chase them as each and every Don Bosco wrestler that took to the mat wrestled with a purpose.
Eventually, the Dons lead grew to 31-7 before the Lions began to work their way back into it, starting at 120 where defending state champion Brandon Paez beat Garrett Funk, 6-4, in sudden victory.
Lisbon then followed with back-to-back wins from Cade Siebrecht and Quincy Happel, and all of a sudden it was 31-19 with a pair of matches left.
But Michael McClelland, the fifth Don senior to take the mat, closed out the victory with an 8-3 decision over Indy Harbaugh at 138 that sealed the deal for Don Bosco.
“For sure that crosses your mind, and it did, but we just told our guys to go out and fight,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “Told them to go out and fight for it, and up and down the lineup we did a great job of not giving up as many bonus points as we could, and that is what it takes to win a dual title.
“A lot of things went right today, obviously. When you win a tournament like this a lot of things have to go right. “
This was the fourth time the Dons and Lions had met in the 1A finals, but just the first time Don Bosco prevailed as Lisbon had won the three previous in 1988, 2017 and last year.
“Over the years Lisbon has set the bar high, and we are just trying to set it a little bit higher,” Hogan said. “Sometimes we have come out on top and sometimes they have. To win against that team … any time you win a title it is sweet no matter who it is against.”
Don Bosco’s fast start begin with Rahnvardi bumping a weight and beating Lincoln Holub, 4-1, at 152. Then Cael Frost followed with a technical fall over Mattias Kohl, Cade Tenold earned a decision at 170 and Carson Tenold registered a technical fall over Jamien Moore, 23-6, at 182.
Cedric Yoder capped off the 5-0 start with a 1-0 win over Truman Krob.
“It is pretty awesome to be a part of this,” Frost said. “Three titles in four years is pretty amazing. I’m forever grateful for being part of this team and this school.
The dual title was Hogan’s fifth.
The longtime coach, both as an assistant and for the last 11 seasons as head coach, announced last month he was retiring, saying he felt he was leaving the program in a great spot. The Dons return eight starters next year.
“I imagined this one was going to be pretty emotional,” Hogan said. “It was. It is special in a lot of different ways, and what makes it more special is my son is on this team, our youngest child, one of the seniors, so to go out that way for him and that group of senior guys … a group of seniors I’ve coached flag football, baseball and in wrestling … special.”