Don Bosco advances 13 to wrestling districts

WINTHROP — State championships are not won in sectional wrestling tournaments.
However, tough sectional tests have prepared wrestlers to win state titles.
Saturday’s Class 1A sectional at Winthrop provided more than one strong test for wrestlers who figure to contend for individual state titles in two weeks at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Two of those contenders, Don Bosco’s Cael Frost and Hudson’s Ethan Fulcher, said the same thing was key … early offense.
Frost, ranked third at 152, scored early in both his semifinal win over fourth-ranked Tate Entriken of Hudson and TJ Lau of East Buchanan in the finals as he scored 7-0 wins in both matches.
“I just got to my offense, got to my shots and not let him dictate the match,” Frost said of his finals win. “I just wanted to be on the offense and make him be on defense so he couldn’t get his offense going.”
“He’s one of the kids that looked like he is wrestling as good as he has all season, which is obviously the right time to do it,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “One day doesn’t make a year, but if he can keep that up I like his chances of getting pretty high on the podium.”
Frost was one of 10 champions for Don Bosco as the defending state champions advanced 13 wrestlers to next Saturday’s district meet in Arlington. Don Bosco captured the sectional crown with 293 points.
“It was a good day,” Hogan said. “There is always going to be a casualty or two long the way and we minimized them as much as we could. You can’t complain with 13 guys moving on.”
Don Bosco also got wins Jaidon Moore at 106, Garrett Funk at 120, Michael McClelland at 126, Easton Larson at 132, Cael Rahnavardi at 145, Cade Tenold at 160, Thomas Evan at 182, Cedric Yoder at 195 and Jared Thiry at 220.
Myles McMahon at 113, Carson Tenold at 170 and Mack Ortner at 285 advanced as runners-up. Ortner, a freshman, was seeded fifth, making his run to the district meet the most surprising for Don Bosco.
“Heavyweight was kind of an open weight and we knew that,” Hogan said. “Mack has been wrestling pretty good toward the end of the season. He had about a .500 record coming in and he found his way to the finals. I’m pretty sure he is pretty happy right now.”
Ortner won in sudden victory in his opening match over North Tama’s Xander Bradley and then knocked off top-seeded Landon Nunemaker in the semifinals, 3-2, before finishing second.
Among the other highlights for the Dons was Larson picking up his 100th pin in the semifinals, a 42-second win over AJ Kremer of East Buchanan.
Fulcher, third last year at 170 in Des Moines, was one of three Pirates to advance. Karter Krapfl won at 138 and Entriken defeated Lau, 9-2, in a true second-place match to advance as a runner-up.
Fulcher won perhaps the best final of the day as he defeated last year’s state runner-up at 160 and second-ranked Carson Tenold, 5-4, in the 170 finals. Fulcher used a reversal with 36 seconds left for the win.
Like Frost, Fulcher said the key was the first score. Fulcher led 2-0 after one period, getting that score with just one second left on the clock.
“The key was just getting to my attacks, my offense,” Fulcher said. “I wrestled my style.
“This is how it falls,” added Fulcher of meeting the second-ranked wrestler in the sectional finals. “I’m going to have to wrestle him next week and down at state.”
The three Pirate wrestlers have a combined mark of 97-1.
East Buchanan advanced two wrestlers, both runners-up — Tate Fults at 160 and Luke Recker at 220.
Results
HOW THEY FINISHED
Pts Adv.
Don Bosco 293.5 13
Dyersville Beckman 180 5
Hudson 162.5 3
North Linn 139 5
East Buchanan 108 2
Maquoketa Valley 67 0
North Tama 67.0 0
106 POUNDS
Championship — Jaidon Moore (Don Bosco) pinned Nick Schmidt (Dyersville Beckman), 3:13.
Second place — Schmidt.
113 POUNDS
Championship — Cael Bridewater (North Linn) pinned Myles McMahon (Don Bosco), 4:20.
Second place — McMahon.
120 POUNDS
Championship — Garrett Funk (Bosco) dec. Cade Cook (NL), 12-3.
Second place — Cook dec. Sebastian Beatty (East Buchanan), 9-2.
126 POUNDS
Championship — Michael McClelland (Bosco) pinned Levi Feldman (Beckman), :59.
Second place — Feldman.
132 POUNDS
Championship — Easton Larson (Bosco) pinned Blaine Baumgartner (NL), 1:24.
Second place — Baumgartner.
138 POUNDS
Championship — Karter Krapfl (Hudson) pinned Heath Moyer (North Linn), 5:18.
Second place — Moyer.
145 POUNDS
Championship — Cael Rahnavardi (Bosco) technical fall over Mason Recker (Beckman), 16-0, 3:52.
Second place — Recker.
152 POUNDS
Championship — Cael Frost (Bosco) dec. TJ Lau (East Buchanan), 7-0.
Second place —Tate Entriken (Hudson) dec. Lau, 9-2.
160 POUNDS
Championship — Cade Tenold (Bosco) pinned Tate Fults (East Buchanan), 1:03.
Second place — Fults.
170 POUNDS
Championship — Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) dec. Carson Tenold (Bosco), 5-4.
Second place — Tenold pinned Tim Harmon (Maquoketa Valley), 2:36.
182 POUNDS
Championship — Thomas Even (Bosco) dec. Evan Wulfekuhle (Beckman), 5-2.
Second place — Wulfekuhle.
195 POUNDS
Championship — Cedric Yoder (Bosco) dec. Nathan Rechkemmer (North Linn), 5-0.
Second place — Rechkemmer dec. Carter Kruse (MV), 10-1.
220 POUNDS
Championship — Jared Thiry (Bosco) pinned Luke Recker (East Buchanan), 3:16.
Second place — Recker.
285 POUNDS
Championship — Bennett English (Beckman) pinned Mack Ortner (Bosco), 2:25.
Second place — Ortner.