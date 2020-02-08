Don Bosco advances 13 to wrestling districts

WINTHROP — State championships are not won in sectional wrestling tournaments.

However, tough sectional tests have prepared wrestlers to win state titles.

Saturday’s Class 1A sectional at Winthrop provided more than one strong test for wrestlers who figure to contend for individual state titles in two weeks at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Two of those contenders, Don Bosco’s Cael Frost and Hudson’s Ethan Fulcher, said the same thing was key … early offense.

Frost, ranked third at 152, scored early in both his semifinal win over fourth-ranked Tate Entriken of Hudson and TJ Lau of East Buchanan in the finals as he scored 7-0 wins in both matches.

“I just got to my offense, got to my shots and not let him dictate the match,” Frost said of his finals win. “I just wanted to be on the offense and make him be on defense so he couldn’t get his offense going.”

“He’s one of the kids that looked like he is wrestling as good as he has all season, which is obviously the right time to do it,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “One day doesn’t make a year, but if he can keep that up I like his chances of getting pretty high on the podium.”