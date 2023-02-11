LAKE MILLS – It was a banner day for the Nashua-Plainfield wrestling program Saturday in a 1A district meet at Lake Mills High School.

The Huskies crowned nine champions and qualified 13 of 14 wrestlers to the state tournament as they boat-raced the field.

N-P saw Jayden Rinken (106), Nick Brase (113), Garret Rinken (126), Kendrick Huck (132), Kaden Wilken (138), Titus Evans (170), Tate White (182), Aiden Sullivan (195) and Landon Pratt (285) all win district titles.

The Huskies also qualified Hayden Munn at 120, Jackson Carey at 152, Eli Kalainoff at 160 and Jackson Zwanziger at 220. Devon Blanchard took third at 145.

Garret Rinken, the Northern Iowa recruit, improved to 47-0 with his title. He won by medical forfeit in the finals.

The Huskies racked up 274.5 points, more than 100 over runner-up Lake Mills.

The Huskies had never qualified more than nine wrestlers for the state tournament before this season.

“We were in one of the toughest sectionals last year in the state,” Nashua-Plainfield head coach Al Frost said. “This year, we might’ve been in one of the easiest districts in the state. I don’t know, it kind of goes year-by-year.”

As for 13 qualifiers, Frost likes it.

“Well, it’s gotta help. It can’t hurt,” Frost said of his team’s district win. “Obviously, our main goal right now was to get guys to state. Now, the second main goal is, we want a trophy.

“It’s going to take more than the handful of guys that have been doing it all year. It’s going to take some extra points. Momentum is there, if we can feed on it, if we can continue going and guys don’t get shell shocked when they’re down there, we can make some things happen.”

At McGregor, Wapsie Valley of Fairbank advanced seven to 1A state.

Winning district titles for the Warriors were Dawson Schmit at 126, Garrett Miller at 152 and Canon Joerger at 182.

Wapsie also qualified Landan Frost at 113, Easton Krall at 132, Kanen Decker at 138 and Derek Hilsenbeck at 285.

Defending state champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville placed 11 into the 1A state field including nine champions at English Valleys/.

Winning titles for the Dons were Cole Frost at 113, Jaxon Larson at 120, Myles McMahon at 138, Kaiden Knaack at 145, Kyler Knaack at 152, Jacob Thiry at 170, Landon Fernandez at 182, Jared Thiry at 220 and Mack Ortner at 285.

Kanaan Delagardelle at 106 and Andrew Kimball at 160 each won a wrestle back match to earn their tickets to the state meet.

Seven of Don Bosco’s 11 qualifiers have been on the podium at state before including Jared Thiry who is the defending champion at 220.

Also in English Valleys, Hudson’s Mason Fogt at 113 and Ben Holton at 138 qualified for the Pirates.

In Class 2A, top-ranked Osage qualified 10, including nine champions in Iowa Falls.

The Green Devils got individual titles from Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Tucker Stangel (145), Chase Thomas (152), Max Gast (160), Nick Fox (170), Cole Jefferies (195), Barrett Muller (220) and Mac Muller (285).

Also qualifying for the Green Devils was Tysen Stangel at 106.

At a 2A qualifier in Decorah, Charles City advanced five wrestlers, including three champions to the state meet.

Talan Weber topped Jesse Grimes of North Fayette-Valley, 7-4, to win at 152. At 182, Kayden Blunt beat Brock Voyna of Crestwood, 12-8, to win. At 195, Ethan Peterson decked New Hampton’s Isaac Howe in 5:37 to win.Carter Haberkorn topped Landon Bruess of New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 8-4, to finish second at 106. Nathan Lopez pinned North Fayette-Valley’s Logan Boehm in 2:19 to finish second at 145

Crestwood won the district and qualified seven wrestlers.

Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center qualified three including district champion Trent Cakerice who pinned Isaac Ericson of Waukon in 2:56 in the finals.

Carter Liston at 120 and Clay Saak at 170 also qualified.

New Hampton-Turkey Valley qualified four including champions Ben Tenge at 170 and Braden McShane at 220.

Peyton Anderson at 138 and Karson Kolbet at 160 also qualified.

North Fayette-Valley moved three. Champion Nick Koch at 132 as well as Kyson Moss at 113 and Jesse Grimes at 152.

In Independence, the Mustangs qualified five into the 2A field including three champions – Kale Wieland (120), Carter Straw (160) and Korver Hupke (285).

Kaden Kremer and Tyler Wieland at 132 and 138, respectively, each finished second.

Union of La Porte City saw all three of its returning state medalists advance as champions.

Brayden Bohnsack and Caleb Olson won at 106 and 145, respectively, while defending state champion Jace Hedeman rolled through the 113 field to remain unbeaten in his career.

Dike-New Hartford had a pair of champions in Zach Adelmund at 182 and Nick Reinicke at 220, while Wolverines Cayden Buskohl (170) and Wil Textor (285) also made the field.

In Marshalltown in a 3A district, Cedar Falls advanced seven wrestlers.

The Tigers had champions in Kane Shimp at 126 and Drew Campbell at 220.

Evan Simpson at 113, Henry Koehn at 152, Gerald Norton at 160, Drew Gerdes at 182 and Ian Bohnenkamp at 195 also qualified.

Waterloo East had three qualifiers – Isaac Lomas at 132, DeMaris Henderson at 170 earned his second consecutive trip to the championships and Keeron Harris-Veasley at 285.

Waterloo West saw two of its wrestlers qualify. Cooper Paxton is making a return trip to the Wells Fargo and Anell Kudic qualified at 285.

Paxton lost his opening match Saturday and then won four straight wrestle back matches to finish second at 145.

Fresh off its state dual championship, Waverly-Shell Rock qualified 12 wrestlers to the 3A field at a District at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

The Go-Hawks got championship efforts from Ryker Graff at 113, Zane Behrends (132), Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145), Danny Diaz (160), Zander Wedemeier (170), Cole Thompson (182), McCrae Hagarty (195), Caden Wetherell (220) and Jake Walker (285).

Also qualifying were Alex Hornyak at 120 and Ethan Bibler at 152.

— Austin Hanson of the Mason City Globe Gazette contributed to this story

Results

Class 1A

At Lake Mills

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Nashua-Plainfield 274.5 13

Lake Mills 173 6

Central Springs 129 2

Saint Ansgar 122.5 5

Newman 83 0

North Union 70.5 0

Northwood-Kensett 40 1

Rockford 22 1

West Fork 11 0

Riceville 4 0

Championship matches

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jayden Rinken (NP) dec. Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills), 10-4.

SECOND – Oldenkamp

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Nic Brase (NP) dec. Geraldo Vazquez (Lake Mills), 9-0.

SECOND – Vazquez.

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Hayden Helgeson (LM) dec. Hayden Munn (NP), 2-0.

SECOND – Munn.

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Garret Rinken (NP) mff over Christian Michels (SA).

SECOND – Michels dec. R. Peterson(LM), 7-6.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kendrick Huck (NP) dec. Steve Brandenburg (LM), 1-0.

SECOND — Brandenburg

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kaden Wilken (NP) pinned Pete Miller (Newman), 3:39.

SECOND – Asian Wills (SA) dec. Miller, 13-8.

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cody Cox (LM) dec. Treycen Rollene (NK), 9-2.

SECOND – Rollene.

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Preston Prazak (Central Springs) pinned Jackson Carey (NP), 3:56.

SECOND – Carey.

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Rory Prazak II (Central Springs) dec. Elia Kalainoff (NP), 7-3.

SECOND — Kalainoff

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Titus Evans (NP) pinned Regan Witt (Saint Ansgar), 2:22.

SECOND – Witt.

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Tate White (NP) pinned Mikhail Meyer (SA), 2:46.

SECOND – Meyer.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Aiden Sullivan (NP) pinned Tate Meyer (SA), 1:07.

SECOND — Meyer

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Wyatt Hanna (LM) pinned Jackson Zwanziger (NP), 1:12.

SECOND – Zwanziger.

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Landon Pratt (NP) dec. Colton O’Hern (CS), 6-5.

SECOND – Zach Pearce (Rockford) dec. O’Hern, 10-1.

At English Valleys

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Don Bosco 267 11

Belle Plaine 173 6

North Mahaska 146 4

Hudson 101.5 2

Iowa Valley 96 2

Lynnville-Sully 65 1

BGM 54 1

English Valleys 36.5 0

Montezuma 27 1

HLV 9 0

Championship matches

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Ryan Groom (North Mahaska) dec. Kanaan Delagardelle (DB), 6-0.

SECOND – Delgardelle pinned Weeda (BP), :52

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cole Frost (DB) maj. dec. Mason Fogt (Hudson), 17-4.

SECOND — Fogt

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jaxon Larson (DB) pinned Gentry Walston (Lynnville-Sully), 4:38.

SECOND – Walston pinned Kriegel (BGM), 3:08.

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Sawyer Callahan (BGM) pinned Aidan Timm (Belle Plaine)

SECOND – Timm (BP) pinned Peyton Regenold (DB), 1:25.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Zane Keim (Iowa Valley) dec. Hunter Wernil (NM), 8-5.

SECOND – Wernil pinned Ty Christensen (DB), 3:08.

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Myles McMahon (DB) dec. Ben Holton (Hudson), 5-2.

SECOND – Holton.

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kaiden Knaack (DB) pinned Ethan Argo (BP), 3:59.

SECOND – Argo dec. Osborn (EVTC), 4-3.

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kyler Knaack (DB) won by mff over Andrew Argo (BP).

SECOND – Argo

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Connor Timm (BP) dec. Andrew Kimball (DB), 7-3.

SECOND — Kimball pinned I. Smith (Iowa Valley), 1:52.

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jacob Thiry (DB) pinned Wyatt VanWeelden (NM), 3:5.

SECOND – VanWeelden (NM) dec. Reese Dunsbergen (LS), 13-4

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Landon Fernandez (DB) dec. Chase Wickwire (BP), 6-3.

SECOND – Wickwire.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jack Schwenn (BP) pinned Taite Peach (Iowa Valley), 4:10.

SECOND – Peach pinned Luke Moore (EV), 3:31.

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jared Thiry (DB) tech. fall over Kennen Roadcap (Montezuma), 19-4.

SECOND – Roadcap dec. Kason Ingamells (Hudson), 8-3.

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Trace Goemaat (NM), 6:00.

SECOND – Goemaat.

At MFL

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Wapsie Valley 232 7

MFL 152 4

South Winneshiek 103.5 4

Beckman 92 2

Starmont 92 3

Maquoketa Valley 78 3

Ed-Co 56 3

Postville 51 0

Clayton Ridge 41 1

Central Elkader 37 1

Championship matches

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) pinned Marcus Gaul (Ed-Co), 3:28.

SECOND – Gaul.

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Lane German (Starmont) dec. Landan Frost (Wapsie Valley), 9-3.

SECOND – Frost

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Dawson Bergan (EC) dec. Braxton Bormann (CE), 6-5.

SECOND – Bormann.

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Dawson Schmit (Wapsie) pinned Peyton Gaul (EC), 3:33.

SECOND – Gual.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Holden Mathis (MFL) dec. Easton Krall (Wapsie), 4-1.

SECOND – Krall pinned Preston Hunter (Beckman), 1:33.

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Collin Holm (SW) dec. Kanen Decker (WV), 5-0.

SECOND – Decker.

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Keaton Moeller (Starmont) dec. Karter Decker (MFL), 13-6.

SECOND – Decker dec. Dallas Tisue (Wapsie), 10-4.

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) dec. Kyle Kuboushek (SW), 8-5.

SECOND – Kuboushek.

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Avery Vaske (Starmont) dec. Quinn McGeough (MFL), 4-0.

SECOND – McGeough pinned Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie), 1:04.

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Alex Hageman (Beckman) dec. Stephen Russell (Postville), 11-6.

SECOND – Kaden Bullerman (SW) dec. Russell, 12-7.

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cannon Joerger (Wapsie) pinned Ryan Funke (Beckman), 2:25.

SECOND – Funke.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Nathan Beitz (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Parker Timp (SW), 1:42.

SECOND – Timp.

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Brady Davis (MV) pinned Taylor Herzmann (MFL), 2:32.

SECOND – Herzmann.

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Aiden Salow (MV) pinned Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie), 5:33.

SECOND – Hilsenbeck pinned Isaac Barrick (Beckman), 2:49.

At Ogden

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Emmetsburg 167.5 7

West Hancock 142 6

Ogden 141.5 4

AGWSR 138 4

West Bend 78 0

North Tama 77 3

Manson 70 1

South Hamilton 63 1

St. Edmond 60 2

Collins-Maxwell 5 0

Championship matches

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Caleb Wiscup (Ogden) dec. Jariyah Bowles (AGWSR).

SECOND – Bowles.

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Case Monat (North Tama) pinned Kinnick Munson (Ogden), :59.

SECOND – Munson.

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Teague Smith (West Hancock) pinned Ronnie Orres (FDSE), 2:50.

SECOND – Orres pinned Wilcoxon (E-Burg), 5:56.

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kolton Munson (Ogden) dec. Jacob Larson (WH), 12-0.

SECOND – Larson.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Sam Myer (FDSE) dec. Noah Clikeman (AGWSR), 14-12.

SECOND – Rausch (NT) pinned Clikemanm, 3:23.

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kolt Knaack (NT) pinned Keyton Remsburg (South Hamilton), 3:32.

SECOND – Remsburg.

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Ryan Brennan (E-Burg) pinned Kale Munson (Ogden), 1:25.

SECOND – Kaden Abbas (AGWSR) mff over Munson.

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kellen Smith (WH) pinned Ryan Wirtz (E-Burg), :25.

SECOND – Wirtz.

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Justin Wirtz (E-Burg) dec. Logan Grimm (WBM), 4-2.

SECOND – Ben Puente (AGWSR) dec. Grimm, 3-1.

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jace Nelson-Brown (E-Burg) dec. Ian Kohnen (MNW), 3-2.

SECOND – Kohnen.

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Creighton Kelly (WH) dec. Cade Shirk (E-Burg), 9-7.

SECOND – Shirk.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kale Zuehl (WH) dec. Ben Saxton (E-Burg), 3-2.

SECOND – Saxton pinned Zaugg (WBM), 3:30.

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Aiden Heitland (AGWSR) dec. David Smith (WH), 4-0.

SECOND – Smith pinned Earnest Taylor (SH), 1:07.

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – David Hammer (Ogden) pinned Gage Jorgenson (E-Burg), 3:05.

SECOND – Jorgenson pinned Tate Miller (AGWSR), 1:33.

Class 2A

At Decorah

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Crestwood 173.5 7

NHTV 157 4

North Fayette 144.5 3

Charles City 123.5 5

Decorah 96.5 3

Waukon 87 3

AP-GC 79.5 3

Oelwein 26 0

Championship matches

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood) pinned Landon Bruess (NHTV), 3:10.

SECOND – Carter Haberkorn (Charles City) dec. Landon Bruess (NHTV), 8-4.

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Carter Schmauss (Crest) tech fall over Kyson Moss (NFV), 20-3.

SECOND — Moss

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Will Larson (Decorah) dec. Carter Liston (APGC), 15-4.

SECOND — Liston

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jakob Regan (Waukon) dec. Mason Avila (Decorah), 6-5.

SECOND – Avila.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Nick Koch (NFV) dec. Ryan Wilson (Crestwood), 2-0.

SECOND – Wilson.

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cade Korsmo (Crestwood) dec. Peyton Anderson (NHTV), 9-4.

SECOND – Anderson

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Brady Stille (Decorah) pinned Nathan Lopez (Charles City), 3:46.

SECOND – Lopez pinned Logan Boehm (NFV), 2:19.

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Talan Weber (Charles City) dec. Jesse Grimes (NFV), 7-4.

SECOND – Grimes.

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cole Butikofer (Crestwood) tech. fall over Karson Kolbet (NHTV), 16-1.

SECOND – Kolbet.

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Ben Tenge (NHTV) dec. Clay Saak (APGC), 5-2.

SECOND – Saak dec. Kenny Kerr (NFV), 5-3.

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kayden Blunt (Charles City) dec. Brock Voyna (Crest), 12-8.

SECOND – Voyna.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Ethan Peterson (Charles City) pinned Isaac Howe (NHTV), 5:37.

SECOND – Corbyn Palmer (Waukon) dec. Howe, 6-2.

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Braden McShane (NHTV) pinned Drew Jackson (Crestwod), 3:18.

SECOND – Jackson

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Trent Cakerice (APGC) pinned Isaac Ericson (Waukon), 2:56.

SECOND – Ericson.

At Independence

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Mount Vernon 204 9

Independence 183 5

Vinton-Shellsburg 116 4

Benton 111.5 2

Dike-New Hartford 108 4

Union 92.5 3

East Marshall 59 1

Center Point-Urbana 36 0

Championship matches

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Brayden Bohnsack (Union) dec. Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon), 8-5.

SECOND – Perrault.

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jace Hedeman (Union) tech. fall over Jake Haugse (MV), 19-4.

SECOND – Haugse dec. Kameron Kremer (Indee), 10-6.

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kale Wieland (Indee) pinned Aldin Swanson (VS), 2:40.

SECOND – Swanson pinned Wyatt Benson (EM), 1:09.

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Jase Jaspers (MV) dec. Elijah Kupka (Benton), 9-1.

SECOND – Kupka pinned Teegan Fuessley (CPU), 1:37.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Carter Lamont (VS) dec. Kaden Kremer (Indee), 4-2.

SECOND – Kremer.

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Mikey Ryan (MV) dec. Keegan Ellsworth (Union), 11-6.

SECOND – Tyler Wieland (Indee) pinned Ellsworth), 1:02.

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Caleb Olson (Union) dec. Jackson Jaspers (MV), 3-0.

SECOND – Jaspers pinned Luke Johnson (Indee), :31.

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cooper Sanders (VS) dec. Brenden Heying (BC), 3-2.

SECOND – Heying.

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Carter Straw (Indee) dec. Clayton Sebetka (BC), 9-4.

SECOND – Jackson Hird (MV) dec. Sebetka, 6-5 TB1.

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Henry Ryan (MV) pinned Cayden Buskohl (DNH), 1:45.

SECOND – Buskohl.

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Zach Adelmund (DNH) dec. Drew Wheater (EM), 16-8.

SECOND – Wheater dec. Max Janssen (VS), 4-1.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Curtis Erickson (VS) pinned Ethan Wood (MV), 5:43.

SECOND – Wood pinned Landon Duffy (Indee), :23.

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Nick Reinicke (DNH) mff over Clark Younggreen (MV).

SECOND – Younggreen.

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Korver Hupke (Indee) dec. Wil Textor (DNH), 3-2.

SECOND — Textor

At Iowa Falls

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Osage 246 10

Clarion-Goldfield 185 7

Clear Lake 143 3

Eagle Grove 106.5 3

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78 3

BCLUWSH 64 1

Iowa Falls-Alden 40 1

Championship matches

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Ryan Hartwig (C-G-D) dec. Tysen Stangel (Osage), 4-2.

SECOND – Stangel pinned Kaleb Feld (GHV), 5:47.

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Mack Morgan (Eagle Grove) pinned Rigo Bobadilla (C-G-D), 2:29.

SECOND – Bobadilla.

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Blake Fox (Osage) mff over Kaden Pritchard (EG)

SECOND – Pritchard.

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Ethan Traub (CGD) dec. Andon Barrick (IFA), 10-8 SV.

SECOND – Barrick dec. Hayden Schafer (EG), 11-2.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Anders Kittleson (Osage) tech. fall over Max Currier (Clear Lake), 21-5.

SECOND – Currier pinned Chance Cordes (BCLUWSH), :42.

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kaden Hanson (CGD) dec. Darren Adams (Osage), 8-6.

SECOND – Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake) pinned Adams, 5:30.

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Tucker Stangel (Osage) tech. fall over Caleb Seaba (CGD), 23-8.

SECOND – Seaba.

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Chase Thomas (Osage) dec. Lucas Kral (GHV), 13-5.

SECOND – Kral.

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Max Gast (Osage) dec. Mack Seaba (CGD), 4-3.

SECOND – Seaba.

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Michael Ohotto (GHV), 1:33.

SECOND – Ohotto (GHV).

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kaleb Hambly (Clear Lake) pinned Parker Moritz (GHV), :39.

SECOND – Moritz dec. Mason Allen (CGD), 10-2.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cole Jefferies (Osage) pinned Jack Mendoza (EG), 1:26.

SECOND – Mendoza.

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Barrett Muller (Osage) pinned Ashtin Wilms (CGD), :46.

SECOND – Willms.

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Mac Muller (Osage) dec. Sean May (BCLUWSH), 13-3.

SECOND – May dec. Reid Huntley (CGD), 4-0.

Class 3A

At Marshalltown

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Linn-Mar 211 11

Ankeny Centennial 210 11

Cedar Falls 120.5 7

Marshalltown 113.5 4

Cedar Rapids Xavier 94.5 3

Waterloo East 72 3

Mason City 41.5 1

Waterloo West 36.5 2

Championship matches

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cale Vandermark (AC) dec. Kale DiMarco (Mason City), 9-6.

SECOND – DiMarco.

THIRD – Aiden Kiesey (LM) dec. Bryce Naber (CRX), 15-2.

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Malik DeBow (LM) dec. Evan Simpson (CF), 3-0.

SECOND – Simpson.

THIRD – Cody Vandermark (AC) pinned Lucas Bantz (Mtown), 2:58.

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Nate Fish (LM) dec. Ryan Hoefer (CRX), 5-1

SECOND – Hoefer.

THIRD – Payton Bright (AC) dec. Nicholas Wise (M-Town), 9-3.

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kane Shimp (CF) dec. Aidan Ehlinger (LM), 6-2.

SECOND – Ehlinger.

THIRD – Andrew Roland (AC) dec. Paul Fabian (MC), 3-1 SV.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Brayden Parke (LM) dec. Cael Wiener (AC), 5-0.

SECOND – Wiener.

THIRD – Isaac Lomas (East) pinned Brayden Wiles (CF), 2:52.

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kane Naaktgeboren (LM) pinned Isaac Bruhl (AC), 2:38.

SECOND – Bruhl tech. fall over Adam Cook (CRX), 20-5.

THIRD – Cook dec. Xayvion Anderson (M-Town), 2-1.

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Lucas Bruhl (AC) dec. Luke Hageman (M-Town), 18-5.

SECOND – Cooper Paxton (West) mff over Hageman.

THIRD — Hageman

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Grant Kress (LM) pinned Ronan Thomas (CRX), 1:28.

SECOND – Thomas.

THIRD – Henry Koehn (CF) dec. William Clark (East), 10-5.

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Ari Ehlts (AC) pinned Gerald Norton (CF), 3:38.

SECOND – Norton

THIRD – Grant Boddicker (LM) pinned Hale Rhodes (MC), 5:45.

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Nick Rebik (M-Town) mff over Logan Song (AC).

SECOND – Demaris Henderson (East) mff over Song.

THIRD – Song.

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Tate Naaktgeboren (ISU) tech fall over Zach English (AC), 20-5.

SECOND – English mff over Drew Gerdes (CF).

THIRD – Gerdes dec. Grant Helmle (CRX), 2-1 UTB.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Johan Gomez (M-Town) pinned Ian Bohnenkamp (CF), 3:27.

SECOND – Jack Cahill (AC) mff over Bohnenkamp.

THIRD – Bohnenkamp.

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Drew Campbell (CF) dec. Griffin Schultz (LM), 8-1.

SECOND – Schultz.

THIRD – Mitchell Grider (AC) pinned Colin Miller (CRX), 1:28.

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP – Kunian Kuany (M-Town) dec. Anell Kudic (West), 2-1.

SECOND – Keeron Harris-Veasley (East) pinned Kudic, 4:34.

THIRD – Kudic.