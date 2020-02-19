Denver title contender Lewis sidelined

DES MOINES -- Gabe Lewis made one last visit to Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday as a Denver Cyclone.
It was a bittersweet experience.
On one hand, Lewis was happy for his Cyclone teammates as they competed in the Class 1A State Duals. On the other hand, Lewis was contemplating how the experience could’ve been different for him.
It is easy to understand why Lewis felt conflicted.
When Class 1A traditional state begins Thursday at 6 p.m., Lewis, ranked third at 138 by both the Predicament and IAwrestle, will be back home recovering from a Thursday morning surgery to repair a right knee injury that took a turn from minor to significant five days before the district tournament.
“It is pretty hard because it is my senior year and everything,” Lewis said. “It’s … it’s hard.”
The Grand View University commit was in the midst of a fine senior season when he suffered what was believed to be a minor meniscus tear four weeks ago in practice. He missed some regular-season action rehabbing the injury and returned to win a sectional championship. But as Lewis began preparing to make a run at qualifying for the state individual tournament for the fourth time last Monday, his right knee seized.
“They believed they’d have to do something after the season so I was doing what I could to get through the season, therapy and stuff,” Lewis said. “But in practice last Monday it locked up on me and just got worse.
“We got an MRI on Tuesday that next day and they said I had a lateral tear and a medial tear, two separate tears so it was locked basically in place so I couldn’t fully bend or straighten it and the doctor said I couldn’t wrestle.”
That diagnosis ended a prep career that saw Lewis post a 161-16 mark with 101 pins. He was third as a sophomore at 120 and sixth last year at 138.
“I never won a state title, that was the goal,” Lewis said. “But I went through the things I have done and the experiences I’ve had and it has been a pretty good career.”