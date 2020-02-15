Crestwood powers to district title

NEW HAMPTON — Carter Fousek barely broke a sweat.
The returning state champion from Crestwood spent just 72 seconds on the mat, recording two quick pins while powering to a Class 2A district title Saturday afternoon.
The top-ranked Fousek capped his brief, but impressive day with a 19-second fall over Zachary Klahsen of Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center in the 113-pound finals.
Fousek was one of 28 wrestlers who clinched state tournament berths before a packed house of 1,500 fans at New Hampton High School.
“This is my favorite time of the year,” Fousek said. “It’s exciting to be heading back to the state tournament. I love the atmosphere of state and everything about it. I just need to do what I can do and stay focused.”
Fousek, a sophomore, is 35-2 this season.
“My game plan going in there today was to go in there and get the matches over as quick as possible,” he said. “I felt great out there. I just went out and took care of business.
Crestwood also crowned champions in Nathaniel Bigalk (106), Treyton Burnikel (220) and Wyatt Scheidel (285).
The unranked Cadets won the team title with 114 points. Sixth-ranked Independence was second with 94 points and Iowa Falls-Alden was third with 79.
Crestwood qualified a fifth wrestler when 132-pounder Chase Thomas scored a third-period fall in his true second-place match. He trailed 6-5 before defeating Brady Stille of Decorah.
“What a great way to end the day,” a smiling Crestwood coach Keith Slifka said. “Our 106-pounder came out with a big win in the first match of the day and that really set the tone for us. And Carter obviously is wrestling at a really high level. I’m proud of our team for the way they competed here. We wrestled well.”
Second-ranked Carson Babcock of New Hampton-Turkey Valley turned in one of the day’s best performances in the 160 finals. Babcock barreled in on a low single leg attack and finished with a takedown with 13 seconds left to down No. 4 Matthew Doyle of Independence 3-2.
The match was tied 1-1 before Babcock’s match-winning move. He shot in on the single before finishing around both legs to secure the takedown.
“I made it to state as a freshman, but didn’t qualify last year so I was really determined to make it back to Des Moines,” Babcock said. “I’ve made big improvements since last year, and I’m really enjoying wrestling more and not dreading practices. I’m not going down to state to finish third – I’m going down there to win it.”
Babcock’s teammates – Hunter Pesek (152), Jacob Reicks (182) and Evan Rosonke (195) – also captured titles before their home fans. Reicks pinned seventh-ranked Caden Collins of Charles City in the finals.
Independence had champions in Carter Straw (120), Isaiah Weber (126) and Cole Davis (170). The Mustangs qualified four athletes for state.
Waterloo Columbus junior Sam Hackett turned in a gutsy performance to earn the 132-pound title. Third at sectionals as a freshman and sophomore, Hackett held off Crestwood’s Chase Thomas 3-2 in the finals.
“I’ve been working my whole wrestling career for this,” Hackett said. “Coming into today, I knew it was going to be tough to qualify because I’ve been sick and I was up all night last night. I had to dig down deep at the end.”
Hackett hopes he is closer to full strength when he steps on the mat Thursday at state.
“I want to go down to state and shock the world,” he said, “and show I can wrestle with the best. I’ve worked so hard for this opportunity.”
Iowa Falls-Alden had a champion in Alberto Salmeron at 138. The Cadets qualified five wrestlers for state.
Charles City qualified four wrestlers for state. Decorah’s Jackson Rolfs won the championship at 145.
New Hampton district
HOW THEY FINISHED
Team Pts. Adv.
Crestwood 114 5
Independence 94 4
Iowa Falls-Alden 79 5
New Hamp./Turkey Valley 73 4
Charles City 58.5 4
Decorah 38 1
North Fayette Valley 35 2
Dike-New Hartford 19 0
Waterloo Columbus 18 1
Aplington-Parkersburg/GC 14 1
Waukon 12 1
Oelwein 10 0
106 pounds
Championship — Nathanial Bigalk (Crest) dec. Jakob Regan (Wau), 9-2.
Second — Regan dec. Kale Wieland (Ind), 2-1.
113 pounds
Championship — Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Zachary Klahsen A-P/GC), :19.
Second — Klahsen.
120 pounds
Championship — Carter Straw (Ind) dec. Brody Hoversten (IF-A), 3-1.
Second — Hoversten.
126 pounds
Championship — Isaiah Weber (Ind) pinned Jack Ites (IF-A), 1:24.
Second — Ites.
132 pounds
Championship — Sam Hackett (Columbus) dec. Chase Thomas (Crest), 3-2.
Second — Thomas pinned Brady Stille (Dec), 4:41.
138 pounds
Championship — Alberto Salmeron (IF-A) dec. Joel Grimes (NFV), 10-6.
Second — Grimes.
145 pounds
Championship — Jackson Rolfs (Dec) pinned Cayden Howland (IF-A), 5:57.
Second — Howland pinned Nick Reinicke (D-NH), :47.
152 pounds
Championship — Hunter Pesek (NH/TV) pinned Riley Burke (IF-A), 1:55.
Second — Burke.
160 pounds
Championship — Carson Babcock (NH/TV) dec. Matthew Doyle (Ind), 3-2.
Second — Doyle.
170 pounds
Championship — Cole Davis (Ind) dec. Elliott Sinnwell (Chas. City), 9-5.
Second — Kale Rodgers (NFV) dec. Sinnwell, 6-5.
182 pounds
Championship — Jacob Reicks (NH/TV) pinned Caden Collins (Chas. City), 4:37.
Second — Collins.
195 pounds
Championship — Evan Rosonke (NH/TV) dec. Jack Sindlinger (Chas. City), 8-2.
Second — Sindlinger.
220 pounds
Championship — Treyton Burnikel (Crest) dec. Tino Tamayo (Chas. City), 3-1.
Second — Tamayo.
285 pounds
Championship — Wyatt Scheidel (Crest) dec. Chase Crooks (Chas. City), 5-3, SV1.
Second — Crooks.