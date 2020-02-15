Crestwood powers to district title

Crestwood qualified a fifth wrestler when 132-pounder Chase Thomas scored a third-period fall in his true second-place match. He trailed 6-5 before defeating Brady Stille of Decorah.

“What a great way to end the day,” a smiling Crestwood coach Keith Slifka said. “Our 106-pounder came out with a big win in the first match of the day and that really set the tone for us. And Carter obviously is wrestling at a really high level. I’m proud of our team for the way they competed here. We wrestled well.”

Second-ranked Carson Babcock of New Hampton-Turkey Valley turned in one of the day’s best performances in the 160 finals. Babcock barreled in on a low single leg attack and finished with a takedown with 13 seconds left to down No. 4 Matthew Doyle of Independence 3-2.

The match was tied 1-1 before Babcock’s match-winning move. He shot in on the single before finishing around both legs to secure the takedown.

“I made it to state as a freshman, but didn’t qualify last year so I was really determined to make it back to Des Moines,” Babcock said. “I’ve made big improvements since last year, and I’m really enjoying wrestling more and not dreading practices. I’m not going down to state to finish third – I’m going down there to win it.”