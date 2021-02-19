Columbus freshmen Magayna on brink of Waterloo wrestling history

Columbus has not had a state champion since Charlie Jones won in 2012 at 120.

“People have told be about the history, but it doesn’t change how I approach the finals,” Magayna. “Of course it is a little bit extra push and stuff like that, but it doesn’t drive me crazy.

“What drives me is to show my talent, show what I can do on the mat.”

Sailor teammates Sam Hackett at 138 and Carson Hartz at 170 also both made the podium. Hackett was alive to wrestle for as high as third, while Hartz will wrestle for seventh place.

CLOSING IN ON TITLE NO. 13: It was not mathematical as of Friday night, but Don Bosco of Gilbertville had a commanding 19.5 point lead 146 to 120.5 over Lisbon as the Dons look to win their third consecutive 1A state crown and 13th in school history.

It would also give retiring head coach Tom Hogan a sweep of championships this week and his four traditional crown.

“We push each other every day in the room and it is just mutually beneficial,” said Cade Tenold, who is one four state finalists for the Dons. “We feed off each other’s steam.

“We push each other to be the best we can and you see the results in the team score right now.”