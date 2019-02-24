STILLWATER, Okla. -- Spurred on by a crowd of 13,811, second-ranked Oklahoma State stunned No. 3 Iowa early and went on to whip the Hawkeyes 27-12 in a highly anticipated dual wrestling meet Sunday.
Oklahoma State's fourth-ranked Nick Piccininni set the tone for the dual when he pinned Iowa's second-ranked Spencer Lee at 125 pounds.
Second-ranked Daton Fix gave the Cowboys another key victory at 133 when he edged No. 3 Austin DeSanto of the Hawkeyes, 2-0.
Oklahoma State extended its lead to 12-0 after three matches before Iowa stormed back. Pat Lugo, ranked 12th at 149 pounds, upset No. 6 Kaden Gfeller 7-4 for the Hawkeyes' first win. Kaleb Young followed with a decision, and second-ranked Alex Marinelli drew Iowa even with a pin at 165 pounds.
The Hawkeyes (14-1) didn't win again as Oklahoma State closed out a 15-0 dual season.
Next action for Iowa is March 9-10 at the Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis.
