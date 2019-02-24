AMES -- Iowa State and Missouri each won five matches, but bonus points lifted the fifth-ranked Tigers to a 23-15 dual wrestling victory Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
A technical fall by John Erneste at 133 and pins by Jaydin Eierman and Daniel Lewis made the difference for fifth-ranked Missouri, which improved to 16-1 on the season. Iowa State, ranked 11th, finished its dual season 10-4.
Gannon Gremmel put the Cyclones in front in the first match, scoring a takedown in the second sudden victory period for a 5-3 decision at 285 pounds.
Iowa State also got wins from Alex Mackall, Jarrett Degen, Sam Colbray and Willie Miklus.
The Cyclones return to action March 9-10 at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
