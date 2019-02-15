DES MOINES -- It was a good night for Union of La Porte City Friday at the Iowa high school wrestling championships.
Junior Jack Thomsen and sophomore Adam Ahrendsen advanced with impressive wins in their semifinal matches at 138 and 152 pounds, respectively, to give the Knights a pair of Class 2A state finalists.
The two Union standouts did it in different ways.
Thomsen scored an emotional win late in sudden victory when he threw Kaleb Olejniczak to the mat for the decisive takedown in a 3-1 triumph.
"I wrestled for my family and my school tonight," Thomsen said. "It was a tiring match and I was looking to shoot his legs. The opportunity came and I went for it. I didn't want it to go any farther and I was ready to finish it then."
Thomsen put his number one ranking on the line against Olejniczak (43-2), a University of Northern Iowa recruit. It was a 1-1 standoff after six minutes.
"I knew I just had to hustle at the end and not go to any tiebreakers," added Thomsen. "I can't wait to start getting ready for tomorrow. I don't know what to expect the rest of the way, but I will get myself ready."
As Thomsen exited the arena, he high-fived Ahrendsen as he was about to enter the circle.
Ahrendsen, No. 1 at 152, made quicker work of his foe as he pinned fifth-ranked Scott Betterton of Vinton-Shellsburg in 1 minute, 41 seconds.
"There was a lot of adrenaline going on out there and Jack sort of amped me up when he high-fived me in the tunnel," said Ahrendsen, now 46-1. "I didn't place last year and I wasn't as confident then as I am now. I was able to get his hips behind my legs and when I flipped him over the second time, I could feel him break. I knew I had a pretty good chance to pin him from there."
Freshman Isaiah Weber of Independence celebrated a trip to the finals with a pin of second-ranked Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar in 3:08 during their bout at 113 pounds.
Weber, who trailed 4-1 just moments before Lillegard's shoulders hit the mat, felt strong about his method despite trailing early.
"I always seem to fall behind but I am able to come back," said Weber. "I was nervous at first tonight and knew I was behind again, but I did not know by how much. I just knew if I kept at him and scored points everything would be fine.
"I felt good when I got on top and felt that I had him from that point. It just feels good to advance to the finals and I am sure I will be nervous then as well. I'll just go out and do my best."
Crestwood had three wrestlers in the semis but only Carter Fousek advanced to a championship match as he took a 5-1 decision from Pocahontas Area's Jacob Mielke at 106.
Teammates Kaden Anderlik (120) and Colter Bye (170) were denied title shots with Anderlik dropping an 8-3 decision to Drake Doolittle and Bye falling 12-4 to Sage Walker of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
