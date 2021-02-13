Class 2A district wrestling: Independence sends nine to state

WILLIAMSBURG — Traditional power Independence advanced nine wrestlers to state, while capturing the district championship with 135 points.
Union Community placed third, but had four district champions with a dominant performance in the middle weights. The Knights’ champions were Lincoln Mehlert (145), Stone Schmitz (152), Hunter Worthen (160) and returning state champion Adam Ahrendsen (182).
At New Hampton, Crestwood crowned five champions and advanced seven wrestlers to the Class 2A state meet as it doubled Decorah’s point total for a district championship Saturday in New Hampton.
Crestwood’s district champions were Anders Kittleson (113), Carter Fousek (126), Chase Thomas (138), Hunter Bye (160) and Treyton Burnikel (220).
Class 2A district results
2A, 6
At New Hampton
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Crestwood 141 (7), 2. Decorah 70 (4), 3. Webster City 65 (3), 4. Charles City 59 (2), 5. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 56 (2), 6. North Fayette Valley 38 (2), 7. Roland Story 38 (2), 8. Dike-New Hartford 36 (3), 9. Hampton-Dumont 32 (2), 10. Iowa Falls-Alden 18, 11. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 10, 12. Waukon 8.
* State qualifiers in parentheses
Championsship matches and wrestlebacks
103: Kade Blume (RS) dec. Carson Doolittle (WC), 3-2. 113: Anders Kittelson (Crestwood) dec. Camron Phetxoumphone (WC) 2-1. Second: Phetxoumphone tech fall over Ben Sarver (RS), 17-1. 120: Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley) dec. Jack Showalter (HD), 3-0. 126: Carter Fousek (Crestwood) pinned Dylan Ohrt (Dike-New Hartford), 0:26. 132: Chase Rattenborg (WC) tech fall over Cole Butikofer (Crestwood), 15-0. Second: Brady Stille (Decorah) dec. Butikofer, 9-0. 138: Chase Thomas (Crestwood) dec. Austin Wilkins (Decorah), 7-0. 145: Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) pinned Christian Eslick (Roland Story), 3:12. 152: Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont) pinned Roush Jaeger (Charles City), 4:34. Clay Schemmel (Crestwood) pinned Jaeger (Charles City), 6:00. 160: Hunter Bye (Crestwood, Cresco) dec. Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford), 10-5. 170: Carson Babcock (NH/TV) pinned Caden Collins (Charles City), 1:19. Second: Collins pinned Nick Johnson (AP-GC), 5:16. 182: Keenan Tyler (Decorah) dec. Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), 12-4. Second: Rodgers dec. CJ Hisler (Webster City), 8-6. 195: Jacob Reicks (NH/TV) pinned Landen Schemmel (Crestwood), 4:52. 220: Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood) pinned Tino Tamayo (Charles City), 4:31. 285: Chase Crooks (Charles City) dec. Jacob Leohr (Dike-New Hartford), 1-0.
2A, 8
At Independence
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Independence 135, 2. East Marshall 90, 3. Union 85.5, 4. South Tama 70, 5. Williamsburg 55, 6. Grinnell 51, 7. Benton Community 26, 8. West Marshall 19, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 12, 10. BCLUW 10, 11. Oelwein 8, 12. Nevada 0.
Championship matches and wrestlebacks
106: Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) dec. Kaden Kremer (Independence), Dec 4-2. Second: Kremer pinned Dylan Heater (Grinnell), 0:27. 113: Kale Wieland (Independence) dec. Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg), 7-1. 120: Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) dec. Jaiden Moore (Benton Community), 3-1. 126: Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) pinned Carter Straw (Independence), 3:33. 132: Brandon O`Brien (Independence) pinned Logan Arp (South Tama County), 4:56. 138: Isaiah Weber (Independence) pinned Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg), 1:27. 145: Lincoln Mehlert (Union) dec. Andres Cantillo (Grinnell), 6-1. 152: Stone Schmitz (Union) tech fall over Teegan McEnany (Independence), 15-0. 160: Hunter Worthen (Union) dec. Landon Kirby (Grinnell), 11-4. Second: Kirby (Grinnell) dec. Logan Walton (East Marshall), 14-2. 170: Samuel Bandstra (East Marshall) dec. Mitch Johnson (Independence), 11-7. 182: Adam Ahrendsen (Union) pinned Austin Roos (Benton Community), 0:10. 195: Brayden Smith (South Tama County) dec. Grant Nason (West Marshall), 8-6. Second: Marcus Beatty (Independence) dec. Nason, 10-9. 220: Conner Murty (East Marshall) pinned Korver Hupke (Independence), 2:46. 285: Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) dec. Rudy Papakee (South Tama County), 3-0.