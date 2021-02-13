Class 1A district wrestling: Don Bosco sends 12 to state

BROOKLYN – Two-time defending state champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville had a dominating and impressive day Saturday at a Class 1A district at BGM High School in Brooklyn.
The Dons went 24-1 in matches and qualified 12 to the traditional state tournament which begins Thursday in their quest for a three-peat.
Among the highlights for the Dons were second-ranked Cael Frost avenging two losses to top-ranked Tate Entriken in the 160-pound final as he scored a 1-0 victory.
District champs for Don Bosco were Caleb Coffin (106), Andrew Kimball (113), Garrett Funk (120), Kaiden Knaack (126), McClelland (132), Cael Rahnavardi (145), Frost, Cade Tenold (170), Carson Tenold (182), Cedric Yoder (195) and Mack Ortner (285).
Jared Thiry qualified as a runner-up at 220.
Waterloo Columbus had another impressive day as the Sailors advanced four wrestlers to the state tournament, the most for the program since 2005.
Winning a district title for Columbus was freshman Max Magayna who pinned Gunner Keeney of Alburnett in the 152 finals in 40 seconds to improve to 38-0.
Gavin Reed at 113, Sam Hackett at 138 and Carson Hartz at 170 qualified as runner-ups. Hackett is a returning state qualifier.
Hudson’s Karter Krapfl beat Hackett, 4-0, in the 138 final.
Entriken won a wrestleback by fall to give the Pirates two qualifiers and two returning state placers.
Class 1A district results
Class 1A, District 2
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Don Bosco 221.5 (12), 2. Alburnett 86 (6), 3. Columbus 70 (4), 4. Belle Plaine 53 (2), 5. BGM (1) 33.4, Hudson 33.5 (2), Iowa Valley 33.5 (1), 8. Baxter 24 (1), 9. North Tama 18 (0). 10. English Valleys 10 (0), 11. HLV 9.5 (0).
* State qualifiers in parentheses
Championship matches, wrestlebacks
106: Caleb Coffin (DB) pinned Brayden Peterson (BP), 2:34. 113: Andrew Kimball (DB) dec. Gavin Reed (Columbus), 6-3. 120: Garrett Funk (DB) pinned Blaine McGraw (Alburnett), 1:10. 126: Kaiden Knaack (DB) dec. Brody Neighbor (Alburnett), 9-6. Wrestleback: Neighbor pinned Ethan Argo (BP), 1:04. 132: Michael McClelland (DB) pinned Dylan Barenz (Alb), 1:49. 138: Karter Krapfl (Hudson) dec. Sam Hackett (Columbus), 4-0. 145: Cael Rahnavardi (DB) dec. Carson Klosermann (Alb), 9-3. 152: Max Magayna (Col) pinned Gunnary Keeney (Alb). 160: Cael Frost (DB) dec. Tate Entriken (Hudson), 1-0. Wrestleback: Entriken tech. fall over Connor Tim (BP), 18-2). 170: Cade Tenold (DB) dec. Carson Hartz (Columbus), 6-0. 182: Carson Tenold (DB) pinned Brody Hoyt (IV), 3:23. Wrestleback: Hoyt pinned Chase Wickwire (BP), 3:55. 195: Cedric Yoder (DB) dec. Jeramie Kane (BGM), 4-1. 220: Kolby Morris (Alb) dec. Jared Thiry, 8-4. Wrestleback: Thiry pinned LJ Henkle (BGM), 5:45. 285: Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Aiden McFadden (Baxter), 3:44.
Class 1A, District 3
Team standings – 1. Dyersville Beckman 86 (5), 2. Denver 77 (4), 3. East Buchanan 71 (4), 4. MFL Mar-Mac 62 (2), 5. North Linn 59 (2), 6. Starmont 44 (2), 7. Cascade 42 (2), 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 37 (2), Wapsie Valley 37 (2), 10. Jesup 22 (1), 11. Postville 14 (1), 12. Edgewood-Colesburg 12 (1), 13. Central Elkader 10 (0), Clayton Ridge 10 (0)
Championship matches, wrestlebacks:
106: Easton Krall (WV) pinned Trace Meyer (S-F), 3:31. 113: Dawson Schmit (WV) dec. Dawson Bergan (EC), 12-4. 120: Cade Cook (NL) dec. Trever Freiburger (Cascade), 9-0. 126: Brooks Meyer (Denver) pinned Nick Schmidt (DB), :55. 132: Aidan Noonan (Cascade) med forfeit over Riley Rankin (Post). 138: Isaac Schimmels (Denver) pinned Karter Decker (MFL), 1:15. Wrestleback: Decker pnned Carson Staner (Cascade), 3:00. 145: Nick Hageman (DB) dec. Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 4-2. Wrestleback: Delagardelle pinned Kashton Mathis (MFL), 4:34. 152: TJ Lau (EBuc) dec. Ben Foelske (Denver), 4-2. 160: Gabe McGeough (MFL) pinned Connor Grover (DB), 1:18. Wrestleback: Jarin Peyton (NL) dec. Grover, 11-5. 170: Bowen Munger (Starmont) pinned Treyce Ensign (S-F), 1:48. Wrestleback: Tate Fults (Ebuc) pinned Ensign , 3:56. 182: Nick Wulfekuhle (DB) dec. Brennen Graber (Denver), 7-2. Wrestleback: Graber pinned Skyler Jaster (Starmont), 1:59. 195: Owen Huehnergarth (DB) dec. Kyle Kuhlmann (S-F), 13-1. 220: Luke Recker (EBuc) dec. Louis Hamlett (Starmont), 5-0. Wrestleback: Hamlett pinned Brandon Whittle (CE), :31. 285: Cody Fox (EBuc) pinned Jason Koopman (DB), 5:47.