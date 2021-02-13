Class 1A district wrestling: Don Bosco sends 12 to state

BROOKLYN – Two-time defending state champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville had a dominating and impressive day Saturday at a Class 1A district at BGM High School in Brooklyn.

The Dons went 24-1 in matches and qualified 12 to the traditional state tournament which begins Thursday in their quest for a three-peat.

Among the highlights for the Dons were second-ranked Cael Frost avenging two losses to top-ranked Tate Entriken in the 160-pound final as he scored a 1-0 victory.

District champs for Don Bosco were Caleb Coffin (106), Andrew Kimball (113), Garrett Funk (120), Kaiden Knaack (126), McClelland (132), Cael Rahnavardi (145), Frost, Cade Tenold (170), Carson Tenold (182), Cedric Yoder (195) and Mack Ortner (285).

Jared Thiry qualified as a runner-up at 220.

Waterloo Columbus had another impressive day as the Sailors advanced four wrestlers to the state tournament, the most for the program since 2005.

Winning a district title for Columbus was freshman Max Magayna who pinned Gunner Keeney of Alburnett in the 152 finals in 40 seconds to improve to 38-0.

Gavin Reed at 113, Sam Hackett at 138 and Carson Hartz at 170 qualified as runner-ups. Hackett is a returning state qualifier.