CF wrestlers toss Xavier

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls racked up five pins and three technical falls Thursday as the Tigers pinned a 57-24 dual wrestling defeat on Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Logan Vallejo, Markus Ambrose, Jackson Barth and Jack Plagge reeled off consecutive pins from 113 pounds through 132, then Dylan Whitt and Landon Schaul followed with technical falls.
Ryley Barnett provided another Tiger pin at 170, and Collin Bohnenkamp capped Cedar Falls' scoring with his technical fall at 195 pounds.
IOWA CITY HIGH 68, WATERLOO EAST 12: Waterloo East got pins from Cadin Herrmann and Matthew Cary, but forfeited at nine weight classes in a loss to Iowa City High.
IOWA CITY WEST 66, WATERLOO WEST 12: Iowa City West rode seven pins to a one-sided dual win over Waterloo West.
Kaden Karns recorded a first-period pin for the Wahawks, and Marteus Denton pinned his opponent at 132 pounds.
Boys' basketball
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 85, COLUMBUS 47: Aplington-Parkersburg improved to 16-2 overall and 12-2 in the North Iowa Cedar League with a win over Columbus.
The Falcons led 21-9 after the first quarter, then scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to blow the game open. A-P hit 28 of 50 shots overall and 11 of 19 from 3-point range.
Jayden Mackie had 22 points and five rebounds, Owen Thomas had 15 points, Garrett Hempen had 13 points and Riley Oberhauser had 12 points and five steals for A-P. Cannon Butler led Columbus with 12 points.
Girls' basketball
LINN-MAR 74, WATERLOO EAST 33: Linn-Mar got off to a fast start and powered past Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball game Thursday.
The Lions (7-11, 7-6) led 24-7 after the opening quarter and never let the Trojans threaten. Shakieyah Taylor and Erion Gafeney had 10 points each for East (0-18, 0-12) while Sequoia Williams added six.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 57, COLUMBUS 35: Aplington-Parkersburg unleashed a balanced offensive attack and tough defense for a NICL East victory.
Leading 11-10 midway through the first quarter, the Falcons went on a 30-4 run over the next 16 minutes to lead 41-14. Emalee Price led A-P with a career-best 10 points, and Megan Johnson had 10 rebounds along with seven points. Ali Vesely's 12 points paced Columbus.