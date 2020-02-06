CF wrestlers toss Xavier

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls racked up five pins and three technical falls Thursday as the Tigers pinned a 57-24 dual wrestling defeat on Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Logan Vallejo, Markus Ambrose, Jackson Barth and Jack Plagge reeled off consecutive pins from 113 pounds through 132, then Dylan Whitt and Landon Schaul followed with technical falls.

Ryley Barnett provided another Tiger pin at 170, and Collin Bohnenkamp capped Cedar Falls' scoring with his technical fall at 195 pounds.

IOWA CITY HIGH 68, WATERLOO EAST 12: Waterloo East got pins from Cadin Herrmann and Matthew Cary, but forfeited at nine weight classes in a loss to Iowa City High.

IOWA CITY WEST 66, WATERLOO WEST 12: Iowa City West rode seven pins to a one-sided dual win over Waterloo West.

Kaden Karns recorded a first-period pin for the Wahawks, and Marteus Denton pinned his opponent at 132 pounds.

Boys' basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 85, COLUMBUS 47: Aplington-Parkersburg improved to 16-2 overall and 12-2 in the North Iowa Cedar League with a win over Columbus.