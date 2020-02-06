You are the owner of this article.
CF wrestlers toss Xavier
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls racked up five pins and three technical falls Thursday as the Tigers pinned a 57-24 dual wrestling defeat on Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Logan Vallejo, Markus Ambrose, Jackson Barth and Jack Plagge reeled off consecutive pins from 113 pounds through 132, then Dylan Whitt and Landon Schaul followed with technical falls.

Ryley Barnett provided another Tiger pin at 170, and Collin Bohnenkamp capped Cedar Falls' scoring with his technical fall at 195 pounds.

IOWA CITY HIGH 68, WATERLOO EAST 12: Waterloo East got pins from Cadin Herrmann and Matthew Cary, but forfeited at nine weight classes in a loss to Iowa City High.

IOWA CITY WEST 66, WATERLOO WEST 12: Iowa City West rode seven pins to a one-sided dual win over Waterloo West.

Kaden Karns recorded a first-period pin  for the Wahawks, and Marteus Denton pinned his opponent at 132 pounds.

Boys' basketball

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 85, COLUMBUS 47: Aplington-Parkersburg improved to 16-2 overall and 12-2 in the North Iowa Cedar League with a win over Columbus.

The Falcons led 21-9 after the first quarter, then scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to blow the game open. A-P hit 28 of 50 shots overall and 11 of 19 from 3-point range.

Jayden Mackie had 22 points and five rebounds, Owen Thomas had 15 points, Garrett Hempen had 13 points and Riley Oberhauser had 12 points and five steals for A-P. Cannon Butler led Columbus with 12 points.

Girls' basketball

LINN-MAR 74, WATERLOO EAST 33: Linn-Mar got off to a fast start and powered past Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball game Thursday.

The Lions (7-11, 7-6) led 24-7 after the opening quarter and never let the Trojans threaten. Shakieyah Taylor and Erion Gafeney had 10 points each for East (0-18, 0-12) while Sequoia Williams added six.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 57, COLUMBUS 35: Aplington-Parkersburg unleashed a balanced offensive attack and tough defense for a NICL East victory.

Leading 11-10 midway through the first quarter, the Falcons went on a 30-4 run over the next 16 minutes to lead 41-14. Emalee Price led A-P with a career-best 10 points, and Megan Johnson had 10 rebounds along with seven points. Ali Vesely's 12 points paced Columbus.

Summaries

Wrestling

CEDAR FALLS 57, C.R. XAVIER 24

106 -- Henry Koehn (CF) won by forfeit, 113 -- Logan Vallejo (CF) pinned Lucas Osterhaus, 2;21, 120 -- Markus Ambrose (CF) pinned Connor Murray, 2:51, 126 -- Jackson Barth (CF) pinned T.J. Cook, :40, 132 -- Jack Plagge (CF) pinned Will Hacke, 3;26, 138 -- Dylan Whitt (CF) tech. fall over Jevin Rexroth, 16-0, 4:21, 145 -- Landon Schaul (CF) tech. fall over Eddy Rodriguez, 15-0, 4:00, 152 -- Austin Cross (CF) won by forfeit, 160 -- Caelen Shannon (CRX) pinned Trevor Fisher, 5:42, 170 -- Ryley Barnett (CF) pinned Justin Adams, :41, 182 -- Ryan Volk (CRX) won by forfeit, 195 -- Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) tech. fall over Michael Steffen, 16-0, 5:12, 220 -- Ryan Cook (CRX) pinned Hayden Secor, 1:14, 285 -- Xander Eberle (CRX) pinned Jakob Weichers, 1:25.

I.C. HIGH 68, WATERLOO EAST 12

126 -- Reese Hayden (ICH) won by forfeit, 132 -- Cadin Herrmann (East) pinned Gavin Lindaman, 1:49, 138 -- Ariel Collins (ICH) dec. Adrian Doyle, 6-0, 145 -- Ryan Ott (ICH) won by forfeit, 152 -- Reece Caven (ICH) won by forfeit, 160 -- Ben Kueter (ICH) tech. fall over Eli Sallis, 20-1, 5:16, 170 -- Matthew Cary (East) pinned Mohammad Abdallah, 1:30, 182 -- Nick Marker (ICH) won by forfeit, 195 -- Fritz Spencer (ICH) won by forfeit, 220 -- Jason Lemus (ICH) won by forfeit, 285 -- Avery Goodrich (ICH) won by forfeit, 106 -- Zach Fern (ICH) won by forfeit, 113 -- Ethan Wood-Finley (ICH) won by forfeit, 120 -- Garrett Bormann (ICH) pinned Ryan Strong, 1:42.

I.C. WEST 66, WATERLOO WEST 12

106 -- Grant O'Dell (ICW) won by forfeit, 113 -- Isaac Liao (ICW) won by forfeit, 120 -- Kaden Karns (WW) pinned Connor Morris, 1:35, 126 -- Parker McBride (ICW) pinned Jackson Westemeier, 1:51, 132 -- Marteus Denton (WW) pinned Abram Collaguazo, 2:53, 138 -- Hunter Garvin (ICW) pinned Cole Knight, 2:35, 145 -- Drake Davis (ICW) dec. Jackson Hicks, 10-9, 152 -- Graham Gambrall (ICW) pinned Amarreon Sykes, 4:38, 160 -- Collin Leavy (ICW) won by forfeit, 170 -- Ashton Barker (ICW) pinned Gabe Gekpoah, :55, 182 -- Will Hoeft (ICW) pinned Christian Chapman, 2:56, 195 -- Anu Dokun (ICW) dec. Adam Teare, 12-8, 220 -- Brett Pelfrey (ICW) pinned Armin Hadziric, 2:43, 285 -- Errol Alden (ICW) pinned Yve Josena, 2:16.

Boys' basketball

APL.-PARK. 85, COLUMBUS 47

COLUMBUS (5-13, 4-9) -- Carter Gallagher 9, Daniel Buchanan 5, Kris Lueck 5, Charlie Dugan 5, Cannon Butler 12, Ben Trost 8, Benjamin Skyles 3.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (16-2, 12-2) -- Payton Johnson 1, Riley Oberhauser 12, Garrett Hempen 13, Josh Haan 7, Jayden Mackie 22, Owen Thomas 15, Jack Haren 3, Gannon Oberhauser 4, Terrence Colar 3, Christian Haugstad 5.

Girls' basketball

APL.-PARK. 57, COLUMBUS 35

COLUMBUS (7-13, 4-10) -- Eva Christensen 5, Emily Surma 3, Reagan Lindsay 4, Olivia Mudd 2, Maddy Knipp 2, Ali Vesely 12, Hannah Hewitt 1, Chloe Butler 6.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (9-10, 7-7) -- Sophia Jungling 6, Lily Hovenga 4, Karson DeGroote 6, Megan Johnson 7, Sommer Stotler 3, Ellen Waller 8, Emalee Price 10, Seyann Luhring 3, Ellie Etjen 8, Jada Oldenburger 2.

Girls' bowling

WEST. DUB. 2,705, CED. FALLS 2,700

CEDAR FALLS -- Anna Frahm 148-159 - 307, Hailey Taylor 162-214 - 376, Myah Brinker 173-216 - 389, Sofia Munoz 213-193 - 406, Katie Waltz 172-182 - 354. Baker rotation: 127-178-205-153-205 - 868.

WESTERN DUBUQUE -- Sam Nesues 180-182 - 362, Grace Kramer 169-169 - 338, Kirsten Butcher 203-179 - 382, Sara Horsfield 194-159 - 353, Rylie Bergfeld 191-174 - 365. Baker rotation: 166-182-240-158-159 - 905.

Boys' bowling

CED. FALLS 2,947, WEST. DUB. 2,764

CEDAR FALLS -- Matthew Swanson 168-187 - 355, Matthew Edler 155-223 - 378, Will Nickey 219-166 - 385, Nick Helmers 206-224 - 430, Stanley Adix 235-161 - 396. Baker rotation: 165-232-169-171-266 - 1,003.

WESTERN DUBUQUE -- Nathan Kramer 168-192 - 360, Alec Nadermann 189-171 - 360, Nathan Vaske 197-162 - 359, Ben Heiberger 158-198 - 356, Bailey Rice 159-188 - 376. Baker rotation: 220-216-202-137-178 - 953.

