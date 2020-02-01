CF wrestlers fifth at MVC meet

DUBUQUE — Iowa City West won five individual titles and claimed the team championship at Saturday’s Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling supermeet.
Cedar Rapids Prairie finished second while Cedar Falls placed fifth.
Cedar Falls had four runners-up. Henry Koehn (106), Jack Plagge (132), Dylan Whitt (138) and Collin Bohnenkamp (195) all lost in the finals.
Waterloo West’s Kaden Karns was second at 120 pounds, Logan Vallejo (113) and Jackson Barth (126) were third for Cedar Falls and Cadin Herrman finished third at 132 pounds for Waterloo East.
UNION WINS NICL: Union Community edged Denver for the North Iowa Cedar League wrestling tournament championship Saturday, 237-223.5.
The Knights got titles from Hunter Worthen (126), Jack Thomsen (145) and Adam Ahrendsen (160), along with second-place efforts from Lincoln Mehlert, Lake Lebahn and Stone Schmitz.
Denver had a pair of champions — Joe Ebaugh at 113 and Isaac Schimmels at 132, along with runners-up Jacob Moore, John Ebaugh, Brennen Graber, and Trever Dorn.
Hudson, which finished fourth, got titles from Karter Krapfl (138), Tate Entriken (152) and Ethan Fulcher (170). Dike-New Hartford had two champions in Zach Starbuck at 220 and Jacob Leohr at 285.
Boys’ basketball
WATERLOO WEST 77, IOWA CITY HIGH 49: Seventh-ranked Waterloo West opened the game on a smothering, 14-0 run and raced past Iowa City High 77-49 Saturday at the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout.
While the Wahawks shut down the Little Hawks with their defensive intensity on the way to a 40-17 halftime lead, four players fueled the offense with double-figure nights. Antonio Alexander Jr. led the way with 18 points, Isaiah Johnson added 13 and DeQuavion Walker and Caleb Haag chipped in 10 each.
Girls’ basketball
COLUMBUS 54, DES MOINES HOOVER 43: Reagan Lindsay ignited Columbus Catholic at both ends of the floor as the Sailors topped Des Moines Hoover Saturday in a girls’ basketball makeup game.
Lindsay disrupted the Hoover offense with her defensive tenacity and facilitated an efficient Sailor attack by scoring 19 points and finding Ali Vesely for a number of her 10 field goals. Vesely finished with 25 points.
Columbus (7-11) led 43-26 early in the fourth quarter before a flurry of 3-pointers helped Hoover (3-14) close the gap.
COLO-NESCO 58, VALLEY LUTHERAN 10: Colo-Nesco overwhelmed Valley Lutheran in an Iowa Star makeup game Saturday.
The Royals (14-3, 10-1) jumped in front 26-8 after the first quarter and allowed just two more points the rest of the way.
Summaries
Wrestling
Mississippi Valley Conf.
At Dubuque
Team standings — 1. Iowa City West 209.5, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 187, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 181, 4. Linn-Mar 169, 5. Cedar Falls 162, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 142, 7. Iowa City High 132.5, 8. Western Dubuque 103, 9. Cedar Rapids Xavier 81, 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 74, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 62, 12. Dubuque Senior 57, 13. Cedar Rapids Washington 54, 14. Waterloo West 49, 15. Waterloo East 35.5, 16. Iowa City Liberty 15.
106 pounds
Championship — Grant O’Dell (ICW) pinned Henry Koehn (CF), :45.
Third — Blake Gioimo (CRP) dec. Cael Long (CRK), 5-2.
113 pounds
Championship — Hunter Kalous (CRP) dec. Jonah Hallam (CRK), 8-4.
Third — Logan Vallejo (CF) pinned Marwan Al-Tall (LM), 1:44.
120 pounds
Championship — Austin Kegley (CRP) pinned Kaden Karns (Wat. West), 1:53.
Third — Adler Kramer (DH) dec. Garrett Borman (ICH), 3-0.
126 pounds
Championship — Bryce Parke (LM) pinned Jake McLeod (CRK), 1:59.
Third — Jackson Barth (CF) pinned Reese Hayden (ICH), 1:59.
132 pounds
Championship — Hunter Gaven (ICW) pinned Jack Plagge (CF), :32.
Third — Cadin Herrmann (Wat. East) pinned Joe Foreman (CRW), 5:11.
138 pounds
Championship — Christian Stanek (CRX) dec. Dylan Whitt (CF), 6-3.
Third — Ashtin Falck (CRK) dec. Jared Cordes (W. Dub.), 5-2.
145 pounds
Championship — Graham Gambrall (ICW) dec. Dylan Falck (CRK), 7-3.
Third — Reece Caven (ICH) pinned Johnny Washburn (CRP), 1:21.
152 pounds
Championship — Abass Kemokai (LM) dec. Ben Faber (DH), 5-3.
Third — Divion Ocheltree (CRK) dec. Gable Mitchell (ICH), 8-4.
160 pounds
Championship — Ben Kueter (ICH) dec. Tate Naaktgeboren (LM), 5-3.
Third — Caelen Shannon (CRX) dec. Jack Smith (DH), 5-4.
170 pounds
Championship — Ashton Barker (ICW) dec. Ryan Plummer (LM), 8-3.
Third — Connor Dehn (DW) pinned Nicholas Pearson (CRP), 3:56.
182 pounds
Championship — Will Hoeft (ICW) tech. fall over Jay Oostendorp (CRK), 20-5, 4:48.
Third — Bryce Anstoetter (DW) dec. Aidan Dunne (DH), 10-4.
195 pounds
Championship — Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (CRP) pinned Collin Bohnenkamp (CF), 2:49.
Third — Ryan Cook (CRX) dec. Sawyer Nauman (W. Dub.), 2-0.
220 pounds
Championship — Gavin Bascom (CRK) dec. Brett Pelfrey (ICW), 7-5.
Third — Alex Hudson (DH) pinned Luke Gaffney (LM), 1:21.
285 pounds
Championship — Dawson Sweet (CRJ) dec. Cayden Lovett (DH), 5-2.
Third — Marik Dickson (DW) dec. tate Sykora-Matthess (CRW), 3-1.
North Iowa Cedar
At Denver
Team standings — 1. Union (La Porte City) 237, 2. Denver 223.5, 3. East Marshall/GMG 158, 4. Hudson 151, 5. Dike-New Hartford 127, 6. Wapsie Valley 105, 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 101, 8. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 84, 9. AGWSR (Ackley) 80.5, 10. South Hardin/BCLUW 72, 11. Waterloo Columbus 68.5, 12. West Marshall 63, 13. Jesup 54.
106 pounds
Championship — Carter Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW) dec. Dawson Schmit (WV), 6-5.
Third — Gavin Reed (Columbus) dec. Ali Gerbracht (AGWSR), 6-1.
113 pounds
Championship — Joe Ebaugh (Denver) dec. Lincoln Mehlert (Union), 4-2, SV1.
Third — Carter Littlefield (Jesup) pinned Ben Holton (Hudson), 1:51.
120 pounds
Championship — Dominik Ridout (EM/GMG) maj. dec. Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR), 11-1.
Third — Kolten Crawford (Union) pinned Chase Lyons (Denver), :44.
126 pounds
Championship — Hunter Worthen (Union) pinned Jacob Moore (Denver), 1:52.
Third — Kordell Negrete (EM/GMG) pinned Brady Wilkinson (S-F), 5:45.
132 pounds
Championship — Isaac Schimmels (Denver) dec. Lake Lebahn (Union), 4-3.
Third — Sam Hackett (Columbus) pinned Nathan Egan (S-F), 2:28.
138 pounds
Championship — Karter Krapfl (Hudson) dec. Jace Petersen (Dike-NH), 6-4.
Third — Lane Hennings (Union) pinned Nathan Khalsen (AP-GC), 3:57.
145 pounds
Championship — Jack Thomsen (Union) tech. fall over Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 18-2, 5:27.
Third — Nick Reinicke (Dike-NH) dec. Owen Kime (S-F), 3-2, TB1.
152 pounds
Championship — Tate Entriken (Hudson) dec. Stone Schmitz (Union), 5-2.
Third — Ben Foelske (Denver) dec. Samuel Bandstra (EM/GMG), 3-1.
160 pounds
Championship — Adam Ahrendsen (Union) dec. John Ebaugh (Denver), 1-0.
Third — Brier Uhlenhopp (AP-GC) dec. Garrett Kerber (EM/GMG), 12-11.
170 pounds
Championship — Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) tech. fall over Brennen Graber (Denver), 17-2, 4:18.
Third — Logan Walton (EM/GMG) dec. Michael Fuller (SH-BCLUW), 10-8, SV1.
182 pounds
Championship — Isiah Morse (WV) pinned Jacob Haley (AGWSR), 1:18.
Third — Nathan Eggena (Denver) pinned Aiden Larson (Hudson), 3:50.
195 pounds
Championship — Treyten Steffen (S-F) won by injury default over Trever Dorn (Denver).
Third — Conner Murty (EM/GMG) pinned Joe Folkerts (Dike-NH), :39.
220 pounds
Championship — Zach Starbuck (Dike-NH) pinned Roberto Verastegui (Hudson), 1:03.
Third — Aidan Schmitz (Columbus) dec. Gabe Hanson (Union), 3-0.
285 pounds
Championship — Jacob Leohr (Dike-NH) dec. Isrrael Vargas (EM/GMG), 9-3.
Third — Liam Stone (Union) dec. Nicolas Paxton (SH-BCLUW), 1-0.
Girls’ basketball
COLUMBUS 54, D.M. HOOVER 43
DES MOINES HOOVER (3-14) — Taysia Young 4 1-2 12, Amaria Turner 5 0-2 10, Daija Bates 3 2-3 11, Serenity Nelson 1 3-6 6, Olivia Jones 2 0-0 4, Taeana Thompson 0 0-0 0, Cynthia Renes 0 0-0 0, Adrianna Jarrett 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-13 43.
COLUMBUS (7-11) — Eva Christensen 1 0-0 3, Emily Surma 0 2-2 2, Reagan Lindsay 7 3-3 19, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 10 5-7 25, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hewitt 1 1-2 3, Chloe Butler 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-16 54.
D.M. Hoover 11 7 5 20 — 43
Columbus 12 10 9 23 — 54
3-point goals — Hoover 6 (Young 3, Bates 3, Nelson 1), Columbus 3 (Christensen 1, Lindsay 2). Total fouls — Hoover 19, Columbus 13. Fouled out — Lindsay.