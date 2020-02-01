CF wrestlers fifth at MVC meet

DUBUQUE — Iowa City West won five individual titles and claimed the team championship at Saturday’s Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling supermeet.

Cedar Rapids Prairie finished second while Cedar Falls placed fifth.

Cedar Falls had four runners-up. Henry Koehn (106), Jack Plagge (132), Dylan Whitt (138) and Collin Bohnenkamp (195) all lost in the finals.

Waterloo West’s Kaden Karns was second at 120 pounds, Logan Vallejo (113) and Jackson Barth (126) were third for Cedar Falls and Cadin Herrman finished third at 132 pounds for Waterloo East.

UNION WINS NICL: Union Community edged Denver for the North Iowa Cedar League wrestling tournament championship Saturday, 237-223.5.

The Knights got titles from Hunter Worthen (126), Jack Thomsen (145) and Adam Ahrendsen (160), along with second-place efforts from Lincoln Mehlert, Lake Lebahn and Stone Schmitz.

Denver had a pair of champions — Joe Ebaugh at 113 and Isaac Schimmels at 132, along with runners-up Jacob Moore, John Ebaugh, Brennen Graber, and Trever Dorn.