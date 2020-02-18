CF's Ortner named MVC coach of year

Cedar Falls wrestling head coach Chris Ortner has been named the Mississippi Valley Conference's Mississippi Division coach of the year.
Ortner led the Tigers to a 7-0 league record and a 15-5 overall dual mark this season.
Cedar Falls had three wrestlers on the Mississippi Division first team -- Henry Koehn (24-10 at 106 pounds), Jackson Barth (17-5 at 126) and Jack Plagge (23-7 at 132).
In the Valley Division, Waterloo West had two first-team performers in Kaden Karns (37-3 at 120) and Cole Knight (34-9 at 138).
