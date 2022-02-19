Cedar Valley claims ten individual state wrestling champions

The Cedar Valley entered Saturday night with 13 chances to claim an individual state title winner at the traditional state tournament.

When Saturday came to an end, they had ten.

Four Don Bosco wrestlers, three from Waverly-Shell Rock and one each from Union La Porte City, Hudson and Columbus Catholic took home individual titles Saturday evening. Six of the ten were repeat title winners while a seventh (WSR's Ryder Block) won his second in three years. They were joined by two first time champions in Bosco's Caleb Coffin (1A-106) and Union's Jace Hedeman (2A-106). The story on their individual championships can be found on the Courier website.

Following the 106 championships there wasn't a Cedar Valley competitor until the 1A 132 match. That was when Don Bosco's Garrett Funk, a senior, went up against Gable Porter of Underwood. That match ended with Funk taking home second place after he lost a 12-0 MD.

After that, Block went into the 3A-138 finals. Block, a junior, won an individual state championship as a freshman before being defeated last year in the finals. He wasn't about to let that happen again as he took home the first place medal with a 2-0 decision over Jacob Frost of Downing.

"I wouldn't say this washes out (the bad taste of last year's loss)," Block said. "It's still there and it's always going to be there, but I think this makes it better. Knowing that I came back from adversity and built on it and used it to make me better instead of letting it put me down in a hole."

The next Cedar Valley wrestler to step up for a chance at the title was Karter Krapfl of Hudson. A fourth place finisher in 2021, the senior entered the evening hoping to take home the crown. He ended up settling for second place at 145 after losing a 3-1 decision to Hagen Heistand of Underwood.

Next, however, was the 160 pound championships where two Cedar Valley residents brought home titles, both for the second year in a row.

First was Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna. The sophomore stud became just the second two-time champion in the Sailors' history after winning his finals match by 3-0 decision over Riceville's Lawson Losee. Magayna won his first two matches by Fall and his semifinals match by 8-0 decision to complete a dominate season in which he broke the school record with 50 wins.

"It feels pretty great," he said. "I don't think much can beat the feeling of winning state back-to-back. I think an even better feeling would be winning it next year which is what I plan on doing."

In addition to Magayna, Aiden Riggins completed an undefeated season for Waverly-Shell Rock as he compiled a record of 43-0. He won his finals match 8-3 against Carson Martinson of Southeast Polk. It was his second championship in a row and the last of his career as next year he'll be wrestling for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Waverly is a pretty special community," he said. "Iowa is a special place for wrestling in general. You've got Iowa, UNI, Iowa State and all these colleges in state. At Waverly you do have high expectations, but it's what makes us Waverly, I guess...All of the coaches are always pushing us to be our best."

Next came the 170 pound match where there should be no surprise who brought home a title in 1A. Cade Tenold put the finishing touches on an outstanding career as he won his second consecutive state championship to give the Dons their second on the evening. Tenold took home championship number two by beating Blake McAlister of South Central Calhoun by 2-1 decision. It was Tenold's final match for Bosco, but he'll continue his career next year at the University of North Carolina.

"I wanted to go out on a big note," he said. "I wanted absolutely no doubt about it that I'm the best in the field. Even though the last match was a little bit closer than I would've liked, I knew coming in (McAlister) was a great competitor...I've got nothing but respect for him. He's a great guy."

Next up was 182 championship where the Cedar Valley added another medal to it's treasure trove.

Hudson's Tate Entriken entered the weekend with the goal of winning his second consecutive state title. In his championship match against Jackson Dewald of Westwood, he initially took a 2-0 lead and found himself up 3-2 late in the match when Dewald nearly got a take down to secure the winning two points. Entriken managed to force himself out of the circle with just seconds remaining and he held on to get the win.

"It feels amazing," he said. "There's nothing better."

The 195 bracket featured two local wrestlers bringing home the gold.

Cade Tenold's identical twin brother Carson won his second consecutive state title, this one by Fall in 2:00 over Cayden Miller of Midland. Like Cade, it was Carson's last match at Don Bosco, but not his last wrestling match. He'll join Cade in wrestling for the Tar Heels next season.

"I actually just got a little sad," Carson said. "It was my last high school match and I just realized that as my teammates came up to me. It's a sad day...This year I've been a little more emotional than I have been in the past. Things kind of set in a little bit that this was my last one. It's my fourth trip here. My first year I got pinned, then I lost in overtime, then I won in overtime and now I've got a pin so it all comes full circle."

Joining Tenold from the Cedar Valley was WSR's McRae Hagarty, who won his second consecutive title as well. He'll be back next year for a chance at making it three years in a row after winning this year's finals by a 5-2 decision over Bradley Hill of Bettendorf.

"Anytime you can win a state championship, be it individual, traditional, or dual teams it's big for anybody," Hagarty said.

The last state champion came at the 220 spot where Don Bosco's Jared Thiry brought home the bread with an 8-1 decision over Jonah Clark of WACO, Wayland. He was the lone Bosco finalist that will be back for more next season as he's a junior.

"It feels great," he said. "I mean, all of the work in the room that I put in during the summer during freestyle Greco up to now really paid off. It was nice."

The final local competitor in the finals was WSR's Jake Walker at 285. He wrestled a tough match, taking a one-point lead with 30 seconds remaining before ultimately getting pinned with one second remaining.

More on each of these individual state champions will be written about this week.

