Cedar Falls wrestling looking strong early

In the early going of the season, the Cedar Falls wrestling program is looking strong. There’s even reason to believe that this year’s team could have their first individual champion since Michael Kelly in 2010.

First, however, they’re just focusing on getting better as a team.

“A lot of (getting better) is just short term memory,” said head coach Colby Grothoff. “We’ve lost some good matches and most of it’s just finishing things. We’ve had a couple of last second losses and right now it’s just about finishing a match, not getting complacent, and getting some team points.”

The Tigers hosted the Keith Young Memorial Invite on Saturday and had seven wrestlers place including one first place finisher in Dylan Whitt at the 152 spot. The Tigers finished in fifth place as a team with a score of 130. Grothoff expects Whitt and the rest of the senior class to lead Cedar Falls as far as they’re destined to go.

“Right now our senior class has been pretty important,” said Grothoff. “Dylann Whitt has a lot of expectations after getting runner-up at state. He very easily could’ve been complacent and just worried about himself, but he’s been a great leader. Our seniors with Connor McCartan and Henry Koehn have been big. What they do in the room is what these younger guys are seeing. They’ve been good role models.”

Grothoff also shouted out Gerry Norton, who finished in sixth place at the 160 spot after he was “down a lot” and “fought back” to earn four points for the team.

“I always commend Gerry Norton,” said Grothoff. “He’s in every corner and he’s always cheering. He’s excited no matter the level be it boys, girls, JV, or anything. We’ve got a lot of good people looking to get better.”

It can’t be stressed enough that it is still very, very early. Things are just getting started and we have a long way to go before we get to the end. Still, Grothoff pointed something else out that’s important; a key factor that can often make the difference between good teams and great teams.

“So far they’ve been coachable and reflective,” said Grothoff. “With me being somewhat new they bought in right away. They’ve trusted the process and we’ve gotten them to be coachable and they keep acting on that and doing what we’ve preached. It’s been a lot of ‘we need to fix this’ and it’s getting fixed. That’s starting to show a little bit and I’m excited for next week to see how much improvement we’ll have made.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0