Cedar Falls' Ortner named MVC coach of year

Cedar Falls wrestling head coach Chris Ortner has been named the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division coach of the year.
Ortner led the Tigers to a 7-0 league record and a 15-5 overall dual mark this season.
Cedar Falls had three wrestlers on the Mississippi Division first team — Henry Koehn (24-10 at 106 pounds), Jackson Barth (17-5 at 126) and Jack Plagge (23-7 at 132).
In the Valley Division, Waterloo West had two first-team performers in Kaden Karns (37-3 at 120) and Cole Knight (34-9 at 138).
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
(Metro only)
First team — 106—Henry Koehn (CF), 126—Jackson Barth (CF), 132—Jack Plagge (CF).
Second team — 132—Cadin Hermann (East), 138—Dylan Whitt (CF), 195—Collin Bohnenkamp (CF).
Honorable mention — 113—Logan Vallejo (CF), 120—Connor McCartan (CF), 145—Landon Schaul (CF), 145—Aidan Ernst (East), 152—Eli Sallis (East), 170—Ryley Barnett (CF).
Coach of year — Chris Ortner (CF).
Athlete of year — Austin Kegley (C.R. Prairie).
VALLEY DIVISION
(Metro only)
First team — 120—Kaden Karns (West), 138—Cole Knight (West).
Honorable mention — 195—Adam Teare (West).
Coach of year — Nate Moore (I.C. West).
Athlete of year — Hunter Gavin (I.C. West).