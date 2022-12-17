Brothers in more than name: Wapsie Valley twins support, motivate in each other

WATERLOO – Despite losing the lower half of his left leg to cancer, Wapsie Valley of Fairbank junior Brody Kleitsch has earned a reputation as one of the best wrestlers on his team. Saturday was a good demonstration.

The 120-pounder started the second day of the Battle of Waterloo with a pin over Jude Seebeck from City High in a minute and 23 seconds. When the match was done, he moved over to the next mat to beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Rigo Bobadilla by technical fall before losing by single point to Sioux City Heelan's Ben Walsh.

However, Brody isn’t the only Kleitsch on the Warriors’ roster making a name for himself. His older twin, Brock, is never far behind at 160. They've been that way since birth.

“We fight all the time. It doesn’t matter when, whatever – there’s always something to fight about, and I guess nothing’s really changed and we still get after it,” Brock said.

But when Brody was diagnosed with cancer going into their freshman year, it threw their family into turmoil. Brock was there for all of it, something that wasn’t lost on Brody or their head coach Brian Krall.

“It’s a brotherly thing. It’s just like in the wrestling room, they attack things head on,” Krall said. “They’ve got each other’s backs.”

For his part, Brock shrugged it off.

“I just kept doing what I was doing,” he said.

The road wasn’t easy. Doctors had to amputate to save Brody's life, and he had to learn a new style of wrestling to accommodate his new circumstances. The solution he worked out with Krall was to get on top and strike hard, creating pressure on his opponents.

“He’s a hammer on top,” Krall said. “We’re working on a lot of things with him, specifically, for offense on top … and he’s having a lot of success with it. The sky’s the limit.”

Getting back on the mat, Brody found inspiration in NCAA champion Anthony Robles, a wrestler who – like Brody – did it all on one leg.

"He's just someone that I look up to and I can just watch his matches to build my style off of," Brody said.

Learning a new style took time, but just like before, Brock was there to do what he did best – annoy and motivate his brother, helping Brody get as strong as possible. It’s caused Brock to work harder, never wanting to fall behind his younger twin. Through everything they’ve faced, their bond is stronger than ever.

“Sometimes I hate him and he’s the worst person in the world, and the next second he’s my best friend, so we’re just always there for each other,” Brody said. “And that means a lot to have someone there no matter what.”

Krall says the energy is infectious, and the pair has put a fire in not only each other but the rest of the team. Looking back at what they’ve accomplished and looking forward to their potential, he only sees bright things for Brock and Brody.

“These boys have been through a lot in life. They’re farm kids, they’re tough, they endure a lot of things day in and day out,” Krall said. “And to see what he’s able to do to persevere through just to be able to go out and wrestle – then to have the work ethic and success that he does on the wrestling mat – it just speaks wonders for these boys’ effort.”

