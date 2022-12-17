Brothers in more than name: Wapsie Valley twins support, motivate in each other

Wapsie Valley junior Brody Kleitsch pins Jude Seebeck from Iowa City High on the second day of the Battle of Waterloo, Saturday.
WATERLOO – Despite losing the lower half of his left leg to cancer, Wapsie Valley of Fairbank junior Brody Kleitsch has earned a reputation as one of the best wrestlers on his team. Saturday was a good demonstration.
The 120-pounder started the second day of the Battle of Waterloo with a pin over Jude Seebeck from City High in a minute and 23 seconds. When the match was done, he moved over to the next mat to beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Rigo Bobadilla by technical fall before losing by single point to Sioux City Heelan's Ben Walsh.
However, Brody isn’t the only Kleitsch on the Warriors’ roster making a name for himself. His older twin, Brock, is never far behind at 160. They've been that way since birth.
“We fight all the time. It doesn’t matter when, whatever – there’s always something to fight about, and I guess nothing’s really changed and we still get after it,” Brock said.
But when Brody was diagnosed with cancer going into their freshman year, it threw their family into turmoil. Brock was there for all of it, something that wasn’t lost on Brody or their head coach Brian Krall.
“It’s a brotherly thing. It’s just like in the wrestling room, they attack things head on,” Krall said. “They’ve got each other’s backs.”
For his part, Brock shrugged it off.
“I just kept doing what I was doing,” he said.
The road wasn’t easy. Doctors had to amputate to save Brody's life, and he had to learn a new style of wrestling to accommodate his new circumstances. The solution he worked out with Krall was to get on top and strike hard, creating pressure on his opponents.
“He’s a hammer on top,” Krall said. “We’re working on a lot of things with him, specifically, for offense on top … and he’s having a lot of success with it. The sky’s the limit.”
Getting back on the mat, Brody found inspiration in NCAA champion Anthony Robles, a wrestler who – like Brody – did it all on one leg.
"He's just someone that I look up to and I can just watch his matches to build my style off of," Brody said.
Learning a new style took time, but just like before, Brock was there to do what he did best – annoy and motivate his brother, helping Brody get as strong as possible. It’s caused Brock to work harder, never wanting to fall behind his younger twin. Through everything they’ve faced, their bond is stronger than ever.
“Sometimes I hate him and he’s the worst person in the world, and the next second he’s my best friend, so we’re just always there for each other,” Brody said. “And that means a lot to have someone there no matter what.”
Krall says the energy is infectious, and the pair has put a fire in not only each other but the rest of the team. Looking back at what they’ve accomplished and looking forward to their potential, he only sees bright things for Brock and Brody.
“These boys have been through a lot in life. They’re farm kids, they’re tough, they endure a lot of things day in and day out,” Krall said. “And to see what he’s able to do to persevere through just to be able to go out and wrestle – then to have the work ethic and success that he does on the wrestling mat – it just speaks wonders for these boys’ effort.”
Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament
Battle of Waterloo1 19
Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry competes against West Delaware's Brady Schaul during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 1
Osage's Melanie Bruesewitz competes against Independence's Riley Rouse during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 2
Osage's Melanie Bruesewitz gets the pin for the fall against Independence's Riley Rouse during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 3
Independence's Dakota Whitman competes against Osage's Annaliese Arciniega during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 4
Osage's Annaliese Arciniega competes against Independence's Dakota Whitman competes the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 5
Osage's Katelynn Huebsch gets the pin for the fall against Independence's Kenleigh Trumblee during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 6
Independence's Havana Griffith pins Osage's Aubrey Chapman during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 7
Osage's Erika Power competes against Independence's Laura Trevino during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 8
Osage's Leah Grimm competes against Independence's Izzy Strickert during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 9
Independence's Izzy Strickert competes against Osage's Leah Grimm during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 10
Osage's Alexis Kolbet pins Independence's Ella Kennett during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 11
Osage's Brock Trees competes against Prairie's Alex Bumba during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 12
Osage's Anders Kittelson competes against Prairie's Aiden Kirk during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 13
Osage's Nolan Heard competes against Prairie's Wyatt Vlasek during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 14
Osage's Chase Thomas competes against Prairie's Logan Redig during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 15
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon competes against West Delaware's Carson Turnis during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 16
Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack competes against West Delaware's Blake Mather during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 17
Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack competes against West Delaware's Kyler Knaack during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 18
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against West Delaware's Macoy Roling during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Evie Wagner competes against Osage's Annaliese Arciniega during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 21
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi competes against Osage's Katelynn Huebsch during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 22
Waverly-Shell Rock's Alli Seegers competes against Osage's Aubrey Chapman during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 23
Waverly-Shell Rock's Karissa Oldenburger competes against Osage's Leah Grimm during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs competes against Osage's Emma Schipper during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth competes against Osage's Alexis Kolbet during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 26
Osage's Alexis Kolbet pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 27
Union, La Porte City's Jace Hedeman competes against Ankeny's JJ Maihan during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's Abby Doyle competes against Osage's Jalynn Goodale during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 28
Charles City's Tegan Cavanaugh competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Gracie Waage during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 28
Wapsie Valley's Brody Kleitsch competes against New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Ty Moudry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 29
Charles City's Kalia Richard competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Josephine Bond during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 29
Wapsie Valley's Brody Kleitsch competes against New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Ty Moudry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 30
Charles City's Katelyn Miller competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Abby Osborn during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 31
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Asia Jahangir during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 32
Charles City's Destiny Kolheim competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Mackenzie Sizemore during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 33
Charles City's Nyssa Salinas competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Maya Fritz during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 34
Charles City's Leah Stewart competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Halley Beaudet during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 35
Cedar Falls' Destiny Hoeppner competes against Norwalk's Isabel Evans during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 36
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Norwalk's Madelyn Carroll during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 37
Cedar Falls' Lauren Nicholas competes against Norwalk's Kayleigh Menenough during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 38
Cedar Falls' Rylie Nachazel competes against Norwalk's Kaitlyn Liedtke during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 39
Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake competes against Norwalk's Alysse Ivanovich during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
