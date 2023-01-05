Boys wrestling: DNH's Reinicke shines, Wapsie Valley wins triangular

HUDSON – Dike-New Hartford senior Nick Reinicke may have accepted a football scholarship to Iowa State, but he hasn’t slouched on the wrestling match. In fact, he may be the best man on the roster.

The 220-pounder walked away from Thursday’s triangular with two pins over Wapsie Valley and Hudson, the fastest being in 32 seconds over Pirate Devin to help the Wolverines to a narrow 39-37 victory in their dual. According to the star middle linebacker, his accomplishments on the gridiron are owed in part to his achievements and wrestling and vice-versa. Being one makes him better at the other, building his strength and agility in the offseason.

“I wrestled my whole life, so they’re kind of hand-in-hand,” Reinicke said. “I think wrestling helps football and I think football helps wrestling, so both my whole life has definitely helped for sure in both sports.”

His effort haven’t escaped the attention of head coach Tony Norton, who appointed Reinicke as a team captain. According to Norton, he’s proud of the heavyweight and says his positive attitude, strong work ethic and responsible habits are the reason for his success as he prepares for college.

“He’s a hard-working kid first and foremost. He’s a nice kid, does all the little things right. And you know, it’s not just showing up for him on the wrestling mat, but everywhere right now.”

As for Reinicke, he’s trying to set a bar and lead the way for his team.

“I just try to do the right things and lead by example – work hard in the weight room and work hard in the wrestling room/practice room – that’s how I like to do it,” Reinicke said. “And then when we’re in the meets, I’m a vocal guy, I like yelling. Just cheering them on, it helps them a lot, especially in wrestling.”

However, despite Reinicke’s wins, the night ultimately belonged the Warriors, who dominated both duals in the triangular, finishing 55-24 against Hudson and 64-12 over Dike-New Hartford/Gladbrook-Reinbeck. According to Wapsie Valley head coach Brian Krall, it’s the perfect way to come out of the season.

“It’s good to see that the boys’ practice routine gets to show out on the mat in front of everybody else and I get the luxury of seeing these boys work hard day in and day out in the room,” Krall said. “And for the fans to get to come out and see the effort they get to put in out here is great for them to get to showcase.”

After faltering in their first dual, the Pirates proved evenly matched against the Wolverines. Their dual remained close with every point counting. The proof was in the final match when 152-pounders Carter Boeding from Hudson faced Ty Deering. D-NH/G-R was up 39-33 and needed a pin. Boeding was in charge throughout the first two periods and forced Deering onto his back three times. Twice, Deering escaped before the tap and the whistle, while time ran out the final time. Boeding won with a 12-1 major decision, but without the pin, the victory went to the Wolverines.

While they lost the war, Boeding said he was encouraged by winning his battle. After being out early in the season due to a football injury, this was his first back on the mat. He lost his first match when he was pinned by Garrett Miller from Wapsie Valley, so it felt good to finish off with a win.

“I thought I did pretty well,” Boeding said. “I just need to get better on the conditioning part and getting out from bottom.”

Summaries

WAPSIE VALLEY 55, HUDSON 24

106 – Kaiden Belinsky (WV) pinned Andrew Langham, 1:45. 113 – Mason Fogt (HUD) pinned Landon Frost, 4:37. 120 – Brody Kleitsch (WV) pinned Jamison Buskohl, 0:41. 126 – Dawson Schmidt (WV) pinned Cameron Seible, 1:19. 132 – Easton Krall (WV) pinned Oswaldo Gomez, 1:23. 138 – Kanen Decker (WV) pinned Ben Holton, 3:44. 145 – Blake Taylor (HUD) pinned Brayden Dana, 1:07. 152 – Garret Miller (WV) maj. dec. Carter Boeding (9-1). 160 – Blake Carolan (HUD) pinned Chase Ackerman, 4:30. 170 – Drew Lansing (WV) dec. Gavin Richter, 7-2. 182. Cannon Joerger (WV) pinned Andrew Gaudian, 0:44. 195 – Trevor Koelling (HUD) pinned Jake Schoer, 3:53. 220 – Keegan Brown (WV) won by forfeit. 285 – Derek Hilensbeck (WV) pinned Kason Ingamells, 1:39.

WAPSIE VALLEY 64, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD/GLADBROOK-REINBECK 12.

106 – Kaiden Belinsky (WV) pinned Dax Weedman, 3:15. 113 – Easton Krall (WV) pinned Noah Niedert, 0:43. 120 – Brody Kleitsch (WV) pinned Lucas Ragsdale, 3:26. 126 – Dawson Schmidt (WV) pinned Colton Foast, 1:30. 132 – Easton Krall (WV) maj. dec. Jake Reicks, 9-0. 138 – Kanen Decker (WV) pinned Jeryn Spear, 0:15. 145 – Walker Weedman (D-NH/GR) pinned Brayden Dana, 2:23. 152 – Garrett Miller (WV) dec. Ty Deering, 6-2. 160 – Chase Ackerman (WV) pinned Isaac Baer, 1:57. 170 – Drew Lansing (WV) dec. Cayden Buskohl, 6-5. 182 – Cannon Joerger (WV) pinned Zach Adelmund, 4:57. 195 – Jake Schoer (WV) pinned Cal Halverson, 1:09. 220 – Nick Reinicke (D-NH/G-R) pinned Keegon Brown, 3:11. 285 – Derek Hilsenbeck (WV) pinned Shawn Beasley, 0:32.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD/GLADBROOK-REINBECK 39, HUDSON 37

106 – Dax Weedman (D-NH/GR) pinned Andrew Langham, 1:48. 113 – Mason Fogt (HUD) pinned Noah Niedert, 1:19. 120 – Lucas Ragsdale (D-NH/GR) pinned Jamison Buskohl, 1:29. 126 – Cameron Seible (HUD) pinned Colton Foast, 3:46. 132 – Jake Reicks (D-NH/GR) pinned Oswaldo Gomez, 4:45. 138 – Ben Holton (HUD) pinned Jeryn Spear, 2:10. 145 – Walker Weedman (D-NH/GR) pinned Blake Taylor, 2:31. 152 – Carter Boeding (HUD) maj. dec. Ty Deering, 12-1. 160 – Blake Carolan (HUD) pinned Issac Baer, 1:22. 170 – Cayden Buskohl (D-NH/GR) dec. Gavin Richter, 14-7. 182 – Zach Adelmund (D-NH/GR) pinned Andrew Gaudian, 0:50. 220 – Miguel Gomez (HUD) Dec. Shawn Beasley, 15-13. 285 – Nick Reinicke (D-NH/GR) pinned Devin Lang 0:32.

