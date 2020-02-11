Assumption rallies past Union in regional duals

But then Assumption got Gonzalez’s pin and Micheal Macias produced another fall at 138 that made it 21-14. State champion Jack Thomsen righted the ship momentarily for Union with a pin at 145, before Ethan Forker’s win at 152.

It wasn’t over yet for Union as Jon Millard and Adam Ahrendsen followed with pins at 160 and 170, but Assumption won the last three matches, two by fall, to earn the win.

“Yeah, we came up a little short,” said Ahrendsen, a state runner-up last February. “We hadn’t been fighting real good in matches, but tonight we showed up and fought. We just had a couple matches that we thought were going to go our way and did not. The fight was there, though.”

Union avenged a regular-season loss to South Tama in the semifinals, 49-21, while Assumption advanced with a 49-25 win over Iowa Falls-Alden.

Union, while disappointed, will turn its attention to its 2A district Saturday at Huxley where eight Knights advanced out of sectionals.

“We've just got to eat right, sleep right every morning,” Thomsen said of refocusing. “Wrestling is a lifestyle and you've got to do everything you can to be ready, and we will be ready Saturday.”