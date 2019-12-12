PARKERSBURG — Top-ranked Don Bosco overpowered a pair of opponents in a triangular wrestling meet at Aplington-Parkersburg Thursday.
The Dons defeated highly-regarded Denver 65-7, then blanked host A-P, 82-0.
Thomas Even, Jared Thiry, Mack Ortner, Garrett Funk, Michael McClelland and Cody Brown won both their matches by pin for Don Bosco. Cael Frost had a pin and a technical fall, Cade Tenold a decision and a pin, Charlie Hogan a major decision and a pin, Cedric Yoder a decision and a pin, Jaiden Moore a pin and a forfeit win and Cael Rahnavardi a pin and a forfeit.
Denver’s Gabriel Lewis defeated Don Bosco’s Easton Larson 13-1 and pinned his other opponent.
Summaries
Wrestling
WAVERLY-SH. ROCK 66, WAUKON 15
120 — Owen Malone (Wau) pinned Dylan Stockdale, 2:11, 126 — Marcus Gibbs (Wau) dec. Sam Hornyak, 5-2, 132 — Aiden Riggins (WSR) won by forfeit, 138 — Zach Barnett (WSR) pinned Owen Frieden, :52, 145 — Lance Egan (Wau) pinned Tyler Gast, 3:10, 152 — Evan Yant (WSR) won by forfeit, 160 — Carter Proffitt (WSR) pinned Carter Nolting, 1:57, 170 — McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Nathan Johnson, :26, 182 — Gavin Wedemeier (WSR) won by forfeit, 195 — Jake Walker (WSR) pinned Walker Hermeier, 1:09, 220 — Jentry Staack (WSR) pinned Tanner Kiel, 1:33, 285 — Brayden Wolf (WSR) pinned Daniel Cowell, :55, 106 — Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Jakob Regan, 1:45, 113 — Bailey Roybal (WSR) won by forfeit.
DIKE-NH 44, S. HARDIN-BCLUW 30
285 — Jacob Leohr (DNH) pinned Nicolas Paxton, 2:16, 106 — Carter Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW) won by forfeit, 113 — Lane Hartwig (SH-BCLUW) won by forfeit, 120 — no match, 126 — Taylor Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW) pinned Dylan Ohrt, 1:07, 132 — Caden Ragsdale (DNH) pinned Javon Darden, 1:50, 138 — Cole Engel (DNH) pinned Brayan Ralston, 2:42, 145 — Nick Reinicke (DNH) tech. fall over Logan Aicher, 15-0, 4:30, 152 — Sev Gonzalez (SH-BCLUW) pinned Gabe Skornia, 2:54, 160 — Cole Graves (DNH) dec. Kade Pekarek, 4-3, 170 — Michael Fuller (SH-BCLUW) pinned Cayden Buskohl, 2:53, 182 — Aidan Walters (DNH) pinned Braydon Flowers, 2:36, 195 — Wil Textor (DNH) won by forfeit, 220 — Zach Starbuck (DNH) pinned Lucas Gunders, 2:00.
UNION 47, DIKE-N. HARTFORD 21
285 — Leohr (DNH) pinned Gabe Hanson, :55, 106 — no match,113 — no match, 120 — Kolten Crawford (Union) won by forfeit, 126 — Hunter Worthen (Union) pinned Ohrt, 1:59, 132 — Lake Lebahn (Union) pinned Ragsdale, 1:49, 138 — Lane Hennings (Union) pinned Engel, 3:18, 145 — Jack Thomsen (Union) pinned Reinicke, 2:47, 152 — Stone Schmitz (Union) pinned Skornia, 1:53, 160 — Adam Ahrendsen (Union) tech. fall over Graves, 17-0, 170 — Jon Millard (Union) pinned Buskohl, 1:36, 182 — Walters (DNH) dec. Trystin Belthius, 1-0, 195 — Textor (DNH) pinned Dacoda Marvets, 5:10, 220 — Starbuck (DNH) pinned Josh Hines, 1:09.
UNION 57, S. HARDIN-BCLUW 23
220 — Gunderson (SH-BCLUW) pinned Hines, 2:52, 285 — Hanson (Union) pinned Paxton, 2:36, 106 — C. Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW) won by forfeit ,113 — Hartwig (SH-BCLUW) won by forfeit, 120 — Crawford (Union) maj. dec. T. Kolthoff, 13-4, 126 — Worthen (Union) pinned Darden, 2:44, 132 — Lebahn (Union) pinned Ralston, :59, 138 — Hennings (Union) pinned Justin Gethman, 2:59, 145 — Thomsen (Union) tech. fall over Aicher, 17-0, 2:50,, 152 — Schmitz (Union) pinned Gonzalez,, 2:28, 160 — Ahrendsen (Union) pinned Pekarek, 1:21, 170 — Michael Fuller (SH-BCLUW) pinned Millard, 5:07, 182 — Belthius (Union) pinned Flowers, :36, 195 — Marvets (Union) won by forfeit.
HUDSON 66, WAPSIE VALLEY 18
113 — Isaiah Price (WV) pinned Ben Holton, 1:55, 120 — Devon Liddle (Hud) won by forfeit, 126 — Jack Christianson (Hud) won by forfeit, 132 — Cannon Joerger (WV) pinned Zach Mills, 2:33, 138 — Karter Krapfl (Hud) won by forfeit, 145 — Ethan Holton (Hud) pinned Sam Banger, 1:59 152 — Donovan Arraut (Hud) won by forfeit, 160 — Tate Entriken (Hud) pinned Brock Beesecker,, :38, 170 — Ethan Fulcher (Hud) pinned Hunter Ackerman 1:20, 182 — Jared King (Hud) won by forfeit, 195 — Roberto Verastegui (Hud) pinned Keegon Brown, 2:36, 220 — Blake Johnson (Hud) pinned Kaden Brady, :26, 285 — Tony Trevino (Hud) won by forfeit, 106 — Dawson Schmit (WV) pinned Brody King, 1:42.
HUDSON 46, WEST MARSHALL 30
285 — Trevino (Hud) pinned Wesley Thompson, 2:10, 106 — J.D. Downs (WM) pinned King, 1:38,, 113 — Holton (Hud) pinned Caden Vellinga, 2:53, 120 — Miles Moore (WM) pinned Liddle, 1:20, 126 — Blaise Bouchard (WM) pinned Christianson, :50, 132 — Jake Vawter (WM) pinned Mills, 1:12, 138 — Krapfl (Hud) dec. Colby McMorran, 11-4, 145 — Holton (Hud) pinned Cael Pfantz, 1:45, 152 — Entriken (Hud) maj. dec. Grant Nason, 16-3, 160 — Jake Yoder (Hud) pinned Austin Pfantz, :53, 170 — Fulcher (Hud) won by forfeit, 182 — Ben Kielman (WM) pinned Aiden Larson, 5:50, 195 — Verastegui (Hud) pinned Sam Schaper, 4:27, 220 — Johnson (Hud) dec. Elijah Meester, 10-5.
W. MARSHALL 54, WAPSIE VALLEY 26
106 — Schmit (WV) pinned Downs, 2:50, 113 — Isiah Morse (WV) tech. fall over Vellinga,, 23-6, 4:37, 120 — Moore (WM) won by forfeit, 126 — Bouchard (WM) won by forfeit, 132 — Vawter (WM) pinned Joerger, :44, 138 — Benning (WV) pinned McMorran,, 3:14,, 145 — C. Pfantz (WM) pinned Banger, 2:56, 152 — Nason (WM) won by forfeit, 160 — Beesecker (WV) dec. A. Pfantz,, 12-5, 170 — Kielman (WM) pinned Ackerman 2:03, 182 — Malloy (WM) pinned Morse, 2:42, 195 — Brown (WV) pinned Schaper, 1:18, 220 — Meester (WM) pinned Brady, :59,, 285 — Thompson (WM) won by forfeit.
DENVER 70, AP-GC 12
106 – Rhett Bonnette (Den) won by forfeit. 113 – Joe Ebaugh (Den) won by forfeit. 120 – Connor Kellum (AP-GC) pinned Chevelle Gefaller. 126 – Jacob Moore (Den) pinned Isaac Hoogestraat, 1:15. 132 – Josh Terrill (Den) dec. Carter Mackie 11-2. 138 – Gabriel Lewis (Den) pinned Ethan Allen. 145 – Brody Shover (Den) won by forfeit. 152 – Ben Foelske (Den) won by forfeit. 160 – Cooper South (Den) pinned Mason Beeghly. 170 – John Ebaugh (Den) pinned Nick Johnson, 2:00. 182 – Brennen Graber pinned Jalen Meyer, 2:00. 195 – Luke Koepke (Den) pinned Trent Greiner. 220 – Henry Wiebbecke pinned Trey Morris, 0:25. 285 – Dakota Dally (AP-GC) won by forfeit.
DON BOSCO 65, DENVER 7
152 – Cael Frost (DB) technical fall over Foelske, 16-0, 2:13. 160 – Cade Tenold (DB) dec. John Ebaugh 7-2. 170 – Charlie Hogan (DB) pinned South, 0:45. 182 – Thomas Even (DB) pinned C. Bonnette, 0:09. 195 – Cedric Yoder (DB) dec. Graber 5-2. 220 – Jared Thiry (DB) pinned Koepke, 0:52. 285 – Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Wiebbecke, 2:16. 106 – Jaiden Moore (DB) pinned R. Bonnette, 0:28. 113 – Joe Ebaugh (Den) dec. McMahon 5-2. 120 – Garrett Funk (DB) pinned Gefaller, 0:38. 126 – Michael McClelland (DB) pinned Moore, 5:18. 132 – Cody Brown (DB) pinned Terrill, 1:34. 138 – Gabriel Lewis (DB) dec. Larson 13-1. 145 – Cael Rahanavardi (DB) pinned Shover, 1:43
DON BOSCO 82, AP-GC 0
106 – Moore (DB) won by forfeit. 113 – McMahon (DB) won by forfeit. 120 – Funk (DB) pinned Kellum, 0:56. 126 – McClelland (DB) pinned Hoogestraat, 1:15. 132 – Brown (DB) pinned Mackie, 1:53. 138 – Larson (DB) pinned Allen, 0:34. 145 – Rahnavardi (DB) won by forfeit. 152 – Frost (DB) pinned Ahlberg, 0:24. 160 – Tenold (DB) pinned Ogle, 1:15. 170 – Hogan (DB) dec. Johnson 11-3. 182 – Even (DB) pinned Meyer, 0:20. 195 – Ohrt (DB) pinned Greiner, 1:09. 220 – Thiry (DB) pinned Morris, 0:25. 285 – Ortner (DB) pinned Dally, 0:50.
