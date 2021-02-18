Ahrendsen, Fousek start repeat title chases

DES MOINES – Before Thursday afternoon Crestwood of Cresco two-time state champion Carter Fousek had given up zero takedowns during the 2020-21 season.
So it was a big surprise to Fousek when Dike-New Hartford senior Dylan Ohrt opened their Class 2A 126-pound first round match by taking Fousek to the mat for a quick 2-0 lead.
Less than a week ago, Fousek had pinned Ohrt in the first period of their district final. But in a start tournament with little to lose, wrestlers find new confidence and Fousek momentarily forgot that.
“Right off the start of the match I tried doing a pop drop, a shot I do a lot of the time,” Fousek said. “Right off my shot he just drove into me and took me down. That kind of opened my eyes up and I understood what he was trying to do. I just had to stick to myself and it turned out good.”
Fousek escaped quickly, regrouped just as fast and then rolled to his 30th victory against no defeats with a 18-6 win over Ohrt as he began his trek toward joining an elite group of native Cresco wrestlers
If Fousek, a junior, climbs to the top of the podium again Saturday he will become the third Crestwood three-time state champion joining Donald Maland (1932-34) and Tom Peckham (1960-62).
Fousek said this year’s journey has been super weird trying to prepare for another title run with the COVID pandemic limiting many of the resources, extra matches that he’d normally have gotten.
“I haven’t been able to have as many tough matches,” Fousek said “But I feel like I’m prepared just the same. I’ve done what works for me. I’m ready.”
Three other Cadets claimed victory Thursday. Freshman Anders Kittelson majored Royce Butt of Central DeWItt, 11-3, at 113, and Chase Thomas pinned Kyle Downey of Clarinda in 2:45 at 138. Treyton Burnikel pinned Jordan Anderson of Emmetburg in 5:49 at 220.
Union of La Porte City’s Adam Ahrendsen, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, also began his journey toward a repeat championship.
Ahrendsen, a two-time finalist and one time champion, scored early and then continue to change and improve his position before pinning Washington’s Ayden Frazier in 1 minute and 15 seconds at 182.
“I feel good,” Ahrendsen said. “This was just another stepping stone. I’m going to take one match at a time. I’m done with that match and now it is one to the quarterfinals, I don’t know when that it is but sometime. I’ll always be ready.”
Ahrendsen’s teammate, Hunter Worthen, also won a first round match over Zander Reed of Central Decatur at 160, 11-3.
Two other northeast Iowa finalists from last season who did not see their dreams fulfilled also began marching toward Saturday night.
Independence senior Isaiah Weber, who has lost in finals each of the past two seasons (113 in 2019 and 126 in 2020), opened with a 4 minute and 58 second pin of Jensen Kaldenberg of Winterset in a 126-pound first-round match.
After back-to-back disappointments, Weber the top seeded, said his mindset is not to back down from the challenge.
“Honestly, I just have to wrestle how I know I can,” Weber said. “Last year, I didn’t wrestle the way I know how to wrestle. I shutdown and got nervous. I didn’t wrestle very well.”
Weber and the Mustangs had a solid first day as Kale Wieland (113), Carter Straw (126) and Brandon O’Brien (132) also recorded pins. Wieland flattened Caelan Oakes of Southeast Valley, in 2:32. Straw decked Jase Goodell of Humboldt in 5:21, and O’Brien needed only 25 seconds to pin Tanner Severson of West Lyon.
Kaden Kremer at 106 and Marcus Beatty at 195 won wrestlebacks to give Indee six remaining wrestlers.
The Mustangs stand in second place with 18 points. Crestwood and Osage tied for third with 17. West Delaware of Manchester leads with 36.
Like Indee’s Weber, Osage senior Spencer Mooberry also suffered disappointment losing to Solon’s Jax Flynn in last year’s 170-pound final.
Thursday, Mooberry seeded second at 182, was one of three Green Devils to post first-round pins as he joined state runner-up Nick Fox (145) and Tucker Stangel (113) by ending their matches early.
Averee Abben added a major decision of Jackson Jaspers of Mount Vernon, 14-3, for the defending 2A state champions.
Mooberry opened his quest for another finals appearance with a pin in 1:55 over Cael Wood of Cherokee.
“That one stung,” Mooberry said of the finals loss. “I’ve been doing three workouts a day since that loss. That one burned. That one hurt deep. I feel I’ve been working the hardest in the bracket and I’m here to prove it.”
Other area 2A first-round winners were:
New Hampton-Turkey Valley’s Carson Babcock, the top seed at 170, pinned Mitch Johnson of Independence in 1:08. Teammate Jacob Reicks pinned CJ Carter of Glenwood in 2:31 at 195.
Charles City’s Caden Collins edged Jon McKeever of Woodward-Granger, 10-8, at 170.
Kale Rodgers of North Fayette-Valley beat Glenwood’s Mitch Mayberry, 5-4, at 182.
Jacob Loehr of Dike-New Hartford scored a thrilling 3-1 sudden victory win over Keenan Kamerling of Mount Vernon at 285.