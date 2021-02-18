Ahrendsen, Fousek start repeat title chases

DES MOINES – Before Thursday afternoon Crestwood of Cresco two-time state champion Carter Fousek had given up zero takedowns during the 2020-21 season.

So it was a big surprise to Fousek when Dike-New Hartford senior Dylan Ohrt opened their Class 2A 126-pound first round match by taking Fousek to the mat for a quick 2-0 lead.

Less than a week ago, Fousek had pinned Ohrt in the first period of their district final. But in a start tournament with little to lose, wrestlers find new confidence and Fousek momentarily forgot that.

“Right off the start of the match I tried doing a pop drop, a shot I do a lot of the time,” Fousek said. “Right off my shot he just drove into me and took me down. That kind of opened my eyes up and I understood what he was trying to do. I just had to stick to myself and it turned out good.”

Fousek escaped quickly, regrouped just as fast and then rolled to his 30th victory against no defeats with a 18-6 win over Ohrt as he began his trek toward joining an elite group of native Cresco wrestlers

If Fousek, a junior, climbs to the top of the podium again Saturday he will become the third Crestwood three-time state champion joining Donald Maland (1932-34) and Tom Peckham (1960-62).