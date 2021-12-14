10 selected for Battle of Waterloo Hall of Fame

The Battle of Waterloo is set to take place this Friday and Saturday. Year in and year out, the BoW is the biggest regular season tournament in the entire state and this year will be no different as 32 teams will gather to see who wins the battle.

Before that, however, there will be the Battle of Waterloo Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night. There will be a social gathering from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the ceremony to follow. The event will take place at National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, located at 303 Jefferson Street in Waterloo.

This year, we will see 10 worthy inductions into the Hall. The selections are as follow:

Don Miller - East Waterloo 1948

Miller was the first two-time state champion in Waterloo East’s history, capturing the 129 lb. title in 1947 and the 145 lb. the next year. He finished third at the state tournament as a sophomore. He wrestled collegiately at Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI). Miller ended his college career early to join the Naval Reserves. He is the founder of Miller Fence Company and still lives in Waterloo.

Jim Barman - East Waterloo 1960

Barman was a two-time state champion for East in 1959 at 95 lbs. and the following year at 103 lbs. His state title in 1960 helped the Trojans win the state championship. Barman went to ISU on a full scholarship, but was unable to compete as a freshman due to first-year players being prohibited from competing. He joined the Air Force after his first year. Barman coached wrestling at his Air Force base in Sacramento, CA and led his team to the Air Force All-Tournament with four of his wrestlers claiming championships. He went on to work as a private investigator and in the trucking industry where he eventually retired. He now splits time time between LaPorte City and Kosciusko, Mississippi.

Akeem Carter - West High 2002

Carter placed at state three times and was a two-time state champion. He was a USA Prep winner and a High School All-American and capped off his prep career by winning the High School National Championship.

Carter attended Wartburg where he won national championships at 197 lb. in 2004 and 2005 before losing in overtime in the 2006 184 lb. championship. He finished his career with a record of 99-11 and led Wartburg to two team National Championships in 2004 and 2006. Wartburg was national runner-up in 2005.

Carter is co-founder and CEO of Active at Home Fitness and currently lives in Waterloo.

1983 Waterloo East High State Championship Team

The 1983 East High wrestling team won the 3A state championship. The Trojans had seven district champions which allowed them to take the district title. All seven qualified for state and six of them placed. Keith Darnell Sallis captured the 126 lb. state title while Johnny Scott finished in second. Daryl Miccou placed third, David Oler fourth, Corey Mills finished fifth, and Charles Pearson took home sixth place. Vincent Dixon also qualified for state. The Trojans were coached that year by Steve Knipp and assisted by Larry Sallis, Phil Caldwell, Dan Lake, and Bob Wright.

1989 Waterloo West High State Championship Team

The 1989 Wahawks went undefeated and won the 3A state championship with 125 team points. West qualified nine wrestlers to state with seven reaching the podium. Andy Showalter and Glenn Wilder won titles with Jeff Dalrymple placing second. Scott Toothman and Mike Neuman took home third place finishes while Kelley Davis and Kevin High finished in fifth place. Matt Dickey and Terry Alcot both qualified for state as well.

The Wahawks finished the season ranked fifth nationally. They were coached by Don Huff and assisted by Steve Gillen, Ernest Middleton, and Marty Dickey. Coach Huff was also named the 1989 3A Coach of the Year.

2004 Waterloo Columbus State Championship Team

The 2004 Columbus Catholic team won the school’s first and only team state championship, winning the 2A title with 112 points. The Sailors ran the table in 2004 by winning the sectional and district championships on the road to the title. All six of their state qualifiers made it to the podium. Zach Kressley and Sam Henson won individual state championships. JJ Krutsinger, Kyle Forness, and Pete Stroh took home third place finishes while Shawn Kane finished in fourth place. The Sailors were coached by Chris Ortner and assisted by Jeff Bradley, Heath Ropp, Zach Weiglein, Bob Boesen, and Jim Leahey.

Brandon Sorensen - Battle of Waterloo Competitor 2011,2012, 2013

Sorensen was Iowa’s 23rd four-time state champion, competing for Denver-Tripoli from 2010-2013. His teams won state titles in 2010 and 2012. Brandon finished his time in high school tied for the most career victories in the history of the IHSAA. During his high school career Brandon was the 2013 USA Wrestling Folkstyle National runner-up, finished in fifth place in the 2013 USA Wrestling Freestyle, and was the 2012 USA Wrestling Preseason National Champion.

Sorensen wrestled collegiately at the University of Iowa where he was a four-time All-American, the 20th in Hawkeye history. His place finishes included fourth as a freshmen, second as a sophomore, third as a junior and fifth as a senior. He finished his career with a 127-17 record. He was named to the Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team.

Sorensen graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in business.

Jeff Frost - Co-Founder Battle of Waterloo Wrestling Tournament

Frost placed at state for Don Bosco's 1985 state championship team. He attended Wartburg College and was a four-year starter on the wrestling team.

Frost spent one year as an assistant coach at Clarksville High School the year the Indians won the state dual championship and finished second in the traditional tournament. He spent the next 10 years as a teacher/coach at Vinton-Shellsburg schools, including eight seasons as a head coach. Frost is still the all-time winningest coach in Viking history.

Following his coaching tenure, Frost spent nine years as an administrator at Waterloo West, including seven years as the Athletic Director. During this time, he hosted multiple large events, including the Dan Gable Tournament and the Bob Siddens Duals Classic. These two tournaments were the impetus for the Battle of Waterloo, with the teams from these two events being the first 20 teams in the Battle of Waterloo.

In 2017 he was hired as Executive Director of Professional Technical Education for the Waterloo Schools, which is his current position.

Brenton Shavers - Battle Of Waterloo Co-Founder

Shavers was a freshman wrestler for the 1983 state champion Waterloo East team. After high school, Shavers attended Simpson College and participated in football and track and field.

After college, Brenton began his teaching career in St. Paul, Minnesota and coached track and field at the University of St. Thomas. Shavers has been an administrator for over 20 years and spent 15 of those years as an administrator in the Waterloo Community School District. For six of those years, he was the Athletic Director for East. He is currently an administrator in Minnesota.

Jim Nelson - Community Support

Nelson is a 1987 graduate of Waterloo West. As a high school senior, he began working as a part time sports writer for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He went on to receive degrees from Kirkwood Community College and the University of Northern Iowa.

In 1993, Nelson joined the Spencer Daily Reporter and spent a year in Northwest Iowa before becoming sports editor at the Hampton Chronicle and Times in 1994. He joined the Fort Dodge Messenger sports staff in 1995 and returned full-time to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier in 1998 where he remained until accepting a position in the Alumni and Parent Relations Office at Wartburg College in October of 2021.

In more than 30 years as a sports writer, Nelson has covered 26 Iowa high school state wrestling tournaments, 20 Division III national wrestling tournaments, 13 Division I wrestling championships and multiple Division II NCAA championships.

In 2010, Nelson was awarded the National Wrestling Media Association’s Print Journalist of the Year award. In 2018, the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association presented Nelson with its most prestigious award, the President's Award at the IHSAA state championships in Des Moines.

Additionally, Nelson has covered and served on the seeding committee for the Battle of Waterloo since its inception.

