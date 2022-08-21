Youthful West squad will continually get better

WATERLOO – Friday Night Time.

When veteran Waterloo West head coach Lonnie Moore speaks that phrase he is not alluding to spending time with his closest friends and family on Friday nights.

In terms of his 2022 Wahawk football team it means experience and this West team does not have a lot of Friday Night time under its belts.

“We do have quite a few seniors, but they didn’t play a ton last year year,” Moore said. “We played a lot of seniors last season. Our quarterback was a senior. Our running back was a senior. Three of our four wide receivers were seniors. Three of our offensive linemen were seniors.

“We are just inexperienced. We have a lot of guys who got some time, but just not enough Friday Night time so that is where we are at.”

There is some experience to build around.

Defensive backs Depree Banks and Cavelle Fay will be entering their third years on the varsity. Fay will take over as the primary running back after rushing 76 times for 456 yards and six scores in 2021. Banks is the Wahawks’ leading returning receiver after grabbing 12 passes for 191 yards and two scores as a junior.

At quarterback senior Alex Willis is the next man up. As Tyree Gardner’s back-up last year, Willis attempted 30 passes and threw for more than 140 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 70 yards.

After that West has dozen plus players who played a handful of snaps including Kyle Elliott, Terez Smith, Josh Willis, Braden Bauler, Jacob Muller, Drew Hundley and Treyvon Higham to name a few.

Smith, Fay, Elliott and Alex Willis have been named team captains.

“We are improving a lot,” Moore said. “I’m seeing improvement every single day from our guys. Some of the things we need to continue to work on and keep working on are being physical and a lot of fundamentals.

“Our guys understand what we are doing play wise on both sides of the ball, we just have to synchronize the fundamentals with the play calling and that will make us a better team.”

Offensively, Moore and Willis know what needs to happen for the Wahawks to click.

“I know the offense, understand it so that is important,” Willis said. “What is really important for me is to get better with a lot of my techniques, have them down. As a team, we got to work on and get our connections down, because we are better when we are in sync.”

Moore says Willis has the size, speed and physical tools to run West’s offense.

“It was good he got some game time last year, but he needs more,” Moore said. “He is a smart quarterback, picks up things fast, is tough and a great leader back there.

“What we need more from him is to work on game speed. That is crucial. Some of the passes he has been a little late on making the decision to throw or making the decision to run the ball. He has been late on that. We are trying to get him up to speed and understand it is not 7-on-7 anymore.”

Defensively, West is replacing all three of its starting linebackers, but the Wahawks have a ton of experience at defensive back.

As one of the leaders on the team. Elliott says it is pretty simple mindset West needs to take to be successful.

“We got to be dogs,” Elliott said. “We come ready to play, come with aggression. Bring intensity every single play and make sure we are flying around…making plays. I’m excited. Yeah, we are young, but are out here grinding, getting in good reps and I like what I see.”

While the inexperience and youth of his team is a concern, Moore reiterates he’s like this groups approach to getting ready for the regular season.

“We had a great offseason and I know that is because of the leadership from our seniors,” Moore said. “You can expect this team to make improvement throughout the year. They have taken to coaching very well.

“We will be 50-50 pass-run on offense and we can do both, and on defense we are going to fly to the ball, be around the ball and show a lot of hustle.”