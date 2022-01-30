With win over East, Wahawks hope they're getting back on track

To say that the Waterloo West boys basketball team has had an up and down season would likely be the understatement of the year.

The Wahawks entered the season ranked in the top ten in 4A and started the year off with three consecutive wins to show why. They followed that up by dropping their next three games before everyone went on a two-week winter break.

The Wahawks' first opponent back from break? Waterloo East, their biggest rivals. It was a challenging and emotional game, but West came out on top and were feeling confident about getting back on track.

Then, the Wahawks got hit with COVID. They had two games postponed on their own accord before their third straight game was postponed due to a snow storm. West had to wait another two weeks before playing another game after their win against the Trojans.

From there, it showed that the Wahawks had some rust to shake off. They dropped three consecutive games again from that point, including a three-point loss to Iowa City Liberty and a four point loss to Xavier. That lead to West staring at a 4-6 overall record on the year.

Then came Friday when the Wahawks faced East again, this time at West High. It was another emotional, challenging game, but West came away with the 60-51 victory. West is now 5-6 overall and feeling rejuvenated. With a Monday game against Charles City, a Tuesday game against CR-Kennedy and a Friday game against City High, it's a good time for West to be feeling confident once again.

"I can't say enough about our kids," said head coach Cliff Berinobis. "It's really all the kids and their effort staying together, fighting together, sticking together. We've lost three games in a row and they were close...so we're fighting."

Si'Marion Anderson (16.4 points per game) and Keishaun Pendleton (14.9 ppg) have led the way for the Wahawks. Anderson is in his first year back after missing last season with an injury and has been adjusting well. Pendleton has also done an admirable job in helping lead West after they lost every starter from last year to graduation. Anderson scored 11 points in the second East game while Pendleton had a game-high 26.

"Keishaun is a good player," said Berinobis. "It's the little things we've got to get on Keishaun about all the time, but Keishaun is just a good player. He works hard, he plays the game the right way. You can see the skill he's got. It's kind of crazy watching the skill he's got and if he's gets stronger, he's going to be special. There's no doubt about that."

Whatever the little things are in Berinobis' mind, confidence certainly isn't one of them. Pendleton was very open about where his confidence level was after the game.

"It's through the roof," Pendleton said with a smile. "I feel like LeBron James!"

Pendleton did acknowledge, however, that getting the win over East was crucial for the Wahawks after the rough stretch they went through.

"We took three Ls in a row," he said. "What it was like in the locker room was, we've got to get this one. This is a big win. Every win is a big win from now on. We've got to go hard."

It won't get easier for the Wahawks moving forward. Charles City is 10-5, Kennedy sits at the top of the Mississippi Valley Conference right now, City High entered the season ranked and that's just who they have to play this week. It's a tough road moving forward, but if the Wahawks can play like they did against East on Friday, they could be turning the corner at just the right time.

"That COVID thing really killed us," Bernobis said. "That two weeks of COVID really hurt us and we're just now kind of getting back in the stride of things which is a positive thing for us."

