Williams, Team USA advance to World Cup semifinal

DEBRECEN, Hungary — Waterloo West girls' basketball star Sahara Williams and Team USA defeated the Netherlands, 21-15, to advance to the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, Saturday.

Leading 16-12, Williams converted on an and-one opportunity to pull the United States within three points of the win.

Pacing the US team with nine points, Williams started her fifth game of the tournament. The Oklahoma commit also added four rebounds and two steals.

The win puts the United States one win away from a spot in the World Cup Championship. The US team will take on Spain in the semifinals on Sunday at 10:35 a.m.

With an average margin of victory of 9.6, Spain represents one of the two other remaining undefeated teams in the tournament in addition to the United States.

The semifinal will be available via live stream on the FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel.