Wests season comes to an end with 66-55 loss to Cedar Rapids-Jefferson

To say that Monday nights game between Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids-Jefferson was a game of runs would be a serious understatement.

The Wahawks jumped out to a big lead only to see the J-Hawks come back to take it from them. West wrestled the lead away, the J-Hawks retook it and went up double digits. In the end, the Wahawks were able to trim the deficit down again, but they were unable to take the lead back before the clock hit zero.

The Wahawks wound up on the losing end of a 66-55 game in the substate portion of the postseason on their home court. Their season is now over.

After the game, head coach Cliff Bernobis wasn't interested in talking basketball. He was more interested in helping the young men in the locker room how to keep going forward."

"We didn't really say anything about basketball to be honest," he said. "What's more important is the structure in their life and making sure they all move forward with their life. This is just a stepping stone of what's going to happen in your life. You're going to deal with (challenges) once a week (in life). You're going to lose once a week, but what you're going to do after you lose is the important part."

As for the game, West looked like they'd be extending their season an additional game early on as they jumped out to a 17-5 lead. Cedar Rapids-Jefferson shook off the slow start, however, as they closed the period out on a 6-0 run to cut Wests lead to 17-11 at the end of the quarter.

After a pair of free throws by Saheed Price to open the second, the J-Hawks scored the next 15 points of the game to go up 26-19. The Wahawks didn't make a field goal until 2:17 remained in the period when Jahlil Managos layup ended the drought. It also started an 8-0 West run to close the quarter that gave them back the lead at 27-26 at the halfway point.

A jump shot from Alen Dizdaric to open the second half extended Wests lead to 29-26, but they made just one basket the rest of the third and trailed 44-31 entering the final quarter of play.

Si'Marion Anderson opened the fourth with a West three-pointer, but back-to-back threes gave CR-Jefferson a 16-point lead. The lead grew to 18 for the J-Hawks, twice, before the game reached its conclusion. An 8-0 run got the deficit back down to 10 with 1:23 remaining, but Jefferson did what they needed to do late in the game to take the victory.

Anderson led West with 18 points while Dizdaric added 16 points.

The Wahawks will graduate seven seniors, including three starters in Dizdaric, Saheed Price and Tyree Gardner. They will return their two leading scorers next year, however, in Anderson and Keishaun Pendleton.

Again, however, Bernobis didn't want to talk about that after the game.

"The senior group this year was just a great bunch of kids," he said. "They're great kids. I can't say enough about them. They have a 3.2 GPA overall between the seniors...That's what I want to think about. They're just great kids."

Elsewhere, Waterloo East also saw their season come to an end as they fell to Marshalltown 69-65. The Trojans got out to an 18-17 lead after won quarter of play, fell behind 36-32 at halftime. They trailed 51-45 entering the fourth before cutting it to four-points in the end. The Trojans will graduate four seniors, but return every starter and key role player next year. That includes leading scorer and Cedar Valley Star Kewone Jones.

