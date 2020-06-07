West's Schulte drawing Division I interest

WATERLOO – The first offer is on the table.
Many, many more could be on their way for Waterloo West junior right-handed pitcher Carter Schulte.
That is part of the reason Schulte is excited for the Wahawks to return to the field later this month in a condensed Iowa High School Athletic Association baseball season.
Just having the opportunity to play is also exciting for Schulte.
“There was definitely some talk that we weren’t going to get to play,” Schulte said. “We were all pretty happy when we got the announcement that the season was a go.”
Schulte is entering his third season on West’s varsity roster and has risen into one of the top junior players in the state. His fastball has been clocked anywhere between 89 and 91 this spring (89 at a Prep Baseball Report showcase event and 91 inside the West High Hitting Facility).
His performance at the PBR — and the subsequent video of his performance that was shared on social media — garnered the 4.0 student his first full Division I scholarship offer from Niagara University of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“Twitter,” Schulte explained on how Niagara found out about him. “Somebody shared the PBR video and they saw it.
Assessing the early recruiting process, Schulte added, “It’s been interesting. I didn’t know what to expect.”
“I’ve been on the phone with quite a few coaches and gotten some texts. They want to know what my goals are and where I want to be in the future. That is definitely the goal (playing Division I), but the junior college route is a really good option in baseball, for sure.”
If Schulte goes straight to Division I, he’d be the first West player to do so since Sean LaCoste joined Rick Heller’s Northern Iowa roster in the fall of 1999. Former Wahawk Zach Fricke played at Iowa in 2017 and 2018 after attending North Iowa Area Community College. Connor McClain played three seasons at Indiana State after a season at Hutchison Community College in Kansas.
West head coach Chad Crosby said Schulte is just starting to tap into his potential.
“We use him as an example,” Crosby said. “He has made a lot of sacrifices to create opportunities for himself. He is dedicated to the weight room. He takes his diet seriously and is putting good food in his body and that helps him. He is beginning to see the fruits of his sacrifices.”
Schulte said he probably topped out at 80 miles per hour during his freshman season when he went 2-2 for West, compiling a 3.63 earned run average in 27 innings pitched. He also recorded a .257 batting average in 101 at bats.
A year ago, Schulte’s velocity increased to the 86-87 mph range as he went 4-4 with a 4.04 ERA. The Wahawk pitcher struck out 40 in 45 innings. He also banged out 11 extra base hits in 93 at bats while posting a .280 batting average.
“Probably the biggest part for me has been the lifting,” Schulte said. “My squat keeps getting better. I try to keep to a good throwing routine whether that is with weight balls or other stuff like that.
Crosby has moved Schulte to the outfield, when he is not pitching, to further develop his arm strength.
“Now every throw he makes is long,” Crosby said. “He plays long toss effortlessly. All those long throws, in addition to what he is already doing, I’m hoping he can begin hitting the low 90s in the next couple of months with maybe another jump by next summer.”
As far as on the mound, Crosby feels Schulte is making big strides with his total repertoire.
“Some of the biggest strides he has made is with his off-speed pitches,” Crosby said. “He is getting a better feel of those pitches, is able to throw them for strikes more often. He’s always had the ability to throw it by people at the various different levels he’s played. But being able to throw his changeup and his curveball for strikes, they don’t have to be devastating pitches yet, but you throw those for strikes … batters are already speeding up their bats and are overly committed to his fastball. Now there is a wrinkle in it and he puts their timing off.
“He is so confident in what he is doing right now. He believes in what he is doing and right now there is nothing he doesn’t feel he can’t do on a baseball field.”
Schulte says a big part of getting better results this summer is starting ahead in the count more often.
“I can’t waste pitches,” he said. “If I get ahead I feel I can pretty much do what I want against the batter.”
Crosby said in addition to improving Schulte’s skills, he is trying to get Schulte to come out of his private shell more. There was a small breakthrough following West’s first practice on Monday.
“He was our last batter and he’d hit shots all over the field already,” Crosby said. “I told him you got to finish on a good note and then you got to celebrate it.”
Sure enough, Crosby finishes and Schulte hammered the offering. The ball sailed over the left-center field fence at Danny Van Syoc Field and drilled the side of the West hitting facility more than 400 feet from home plate.
“The ball hits the facility, and he takes a few steps down the first baseline and tosses his bat into the air. It was a great way to end the night on his last swing,” Crosby laughed.
