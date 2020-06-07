West's Schulte drawing Division I interest

A year ago, Schulte’s velocity increased to the 86-87 mph range as he went 4-4 with a 4.04 ERA. The Wahawk pitcher struck out 40 in 45 innings. He also banged out 11 extra base hits in 93 at bats while posting a .280 batting average.

“Probably the biggest part for me has been the lifting,” Schulte said. “My squat keeps getting better. I try to keep to a good throwing routine whether that is with weight balls or other stuff like that.

Crosby has moved Schulte to the outfield, when he is not pitching, to further develop his arm strength.

“Now every throw he makes is long,” Crosby said. “He plays long toss effortlessly. All those long throws, in addition to what he is already doing, I’m hoping he can begin hitting the low 90s in the next couple of months with maybe another jump by next summer.”

As far as on the mound, Crosby feels Schulte is making big strides with his total repertoire.