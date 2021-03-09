West's Norman has pair of Top Ten performances at Dickinson Relays

CEDAR FALLS – Denver’s Ethan Schovile took second in the 400 Tuesday to pace all area performers at the boys division of the Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome.

Schoville clocked in at 52.43 seconds, finish just .22 behind Bill Mukhtar of Waukee.

Other top performances saw Waterloo West’s Tay Norman take ninth in the long jump (20 feet, 6 ½ inches) and he was eighth in the 200 in 24.03.

West’s Jeron Shaw was sixth in the 60 (7.2). The Wahawk 4x400 was sixth in 3:42.48.

Also in the 60-, Haywood Stowe of Decorah was fourth (7.13) and Logan Knaack of Grundy Center was seventh in (7.21).

Charles City’s Mario Hoefer was fourth in the long jump (21-6).

