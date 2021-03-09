West's Norman has pair of Top Ten performances at Dickinson Relays

CEDAR FALLS – Denver’s Ethan Schovile took second in the 400 Tuesday to pace all area performers at the boys division of the Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome.
Schoville clocked in at 52.43 seconds, finish just .22 behind Bill Mukhtar of Waukee.
Other top performances saw Waterloo West’s Tay Norman take ninth in the long jump (20 feet, 6 ½ inches) and he was eighth in the 200 in 24.03.
West’s Jeron Shaw was sixth in the 60 (7.2). The Wahawk 4x400 was sixth in 3:42.48.
Also in the 60-, Haywood Stowe of Decorah was fourth (7.13) and Logan Knaack of Grundy Center was seventh in (7.21).
Charles City’s Mario Hoefer was fourth in the long jump (21-6).
Results
HIGH JUMP – 1. Cain Brown (Mid-Prairie), 6-5, 2. Elijah Weaver (Forest City0, 6-2, 3. Nathan Black (Greene County), 6-0.
LONG JUMP – 1. Abu Sama (SE Polk), 22-9 ¼, 2. Drew Bartels (CR Kennedy), 22-6, 3. Jack Latham (Spirit Lake), 21-9 ¼. 4. Mario Hoefer (Charles City), 21-6. 9. Tay Norman (Waterloo West), 20-6 ½.
SHOT PUT – 1. Braeden Edwards (WDM Valley), 53-10 ½, 2. Mason Lobeck (Madrid), 53-8, 3. Zach Verzani (Lawton-Bronson), 49-8 ¼, 4. Carson Lienau (Jesup), 49-0.
3,200 – 1. Vincent Hodges (Waukee), 9:47.53, 2. Jack Kinzer (Iowa City Liberty), 9:48.14, 3. Will Lohr (Sioux City North), 9:48.37. 10. Brady Hogan (Decorah), 10:12.66.
4x200 – 1. Waukee, 1:32.14, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 1:33.63, 3. Ames, 1:35.12.
4x800 – 1. Ankeny Centennial, 8:24.90, 2. Johnston, 8:31, 54, 3. Newton, 8:44.10.
1,600 – 1. Nate Mueller (ADM), 4:15.03, 2. Jackson Heidesch (WDM Dowling), 4:23.00, 3. Aidan Ramsey (Dallas Center-Grimes), 4:24.88.
400 – 1. Bill Mukhtar (Waukee), 52.21, 2. Ethan Schoville (Denver), 52.43, 3. Mohamed Temsah (Des Moines Hoover), 52.66.
60 HURDLES – 1. Drew Bartels (CR Kennedy), 8:16, 2. Reid Pakkebier (CR Kennedy), 8.31, 3. Dominic Berry (Ankeny Centennial), 8>50.
60 – 1. Carter Erickson (Indianola), 6.98, 2. Trey Porter (Ankeny Centennial), 7.05, 3. Deonte Dean (Marshalltown), 708. 4. Haywood Stowe (Decorah), 7.13, 6. Jeron Shaw (Waterloo West), 7.20, 7. Logan Knaack (Grundy Center), 7.21.
200 – 1. Mikey McClain (WDM Dowling), 22.49, 2. Savvion Coleman (Ames), 22.85, 3. Michael Cumberbatch (Pleasant Valley), 23.27. 8. Tay Norman (Waterloo West), 24.03.
800 – 1. Aniey Akok (Ames), 2:01.02, 2. Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland), 2:01.17, 3. Brady Griebel (Bellevue), 2:01.75.
4x400 – 1. Ankeny Centennial, 3:32.60, 2. Waukee, 3:39.86, 3. Sioux City North, 3:40.96. 6. Waterloo West, 3:42.48.
