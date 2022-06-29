West's Halli Poock commits to Bradley

WATERLOO – Highly-sought Waterloo West point guard Halli Poock announced Tuesday she has committed to play at Bradley University.

The senior-to-be has started every game since she arrived at West three seasons ago leading the Wahawks to three straight state tournaments and a berth into the Class 5A state championship game this past March.

Poock announced her decision on Twitter.

“I am beyond blessed to be in the position I am today as it has always been a dream of mine to play D1 ball,” Poock wrote in a Tweet. “I want to thank all the coaches for giving me an opportunity to play at my next home. Thank you for believing in me. Next, I want to thank all of my coaches, teammates and friends that have pushed me day in and day out to become not only the best basketball player I can be but person also.”

Waterloo West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said Bradley is getting a polished basketball player who has a high basketball IQ and a drive to win.

With Poock leading the way, the Wahawks have posted a 62-10 mark the last three seasons.

“We are really excited and happy for her,” Pappas said. She really felt good about her decision. Happy for her, happy for her family and excited about her future.

“She loves to play the game. Her skill level is very, very high. She knows how to play and plays bigger than her size, is very athletic and obviously, we have done a lot of winning since she has been here.”

Her decision comes on the heels of teammate Sahara Williams committing to Oklahoma last month.

Poock follows in a long line of great West High point guards who have played under Pappas joining the likes of Molly Goodenbour (Stanford), Shannan Smith (Yale), Keanna Levy (Cal) and Jamey Cox (San Diego State).

The 5-foot-5 Poock will enter her senior season with 1,500 career points, 349 assists, 288 steals and 281 rebounds. She shot 52 percent from the field during West’s run to the state finals this year, averaging 22.6 points per game.

“She is kind of a natural point guard, but has a scorer’s mentality as well as her ability to pass, push the ball up the court,” Pappas said.

