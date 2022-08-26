 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP ROUNDUP

West's Berns takes win in Charles City

  • Updated
  • 0
Waterloo West Logo.png

CHARLES CITY – Waterloo West sophomore Presley Berns captured the individual crown at the Charles City Invitational Thursday.

Berns was eight-seconds faster than Charles City’s Xander Graeser with a winning time of 17:12.35.

The Wahawks finished third behind Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock.

Denver’s top finisher was Jack Mulert in fifth (18:01.65), while the Go-Hawks were paced by Caleb Hoins who was third in 17:22.46.

In the girls’ race, Denver put runners in the top 10 to win with 54 points followed by Waverly-Shell Rock and Crestwood. The individual winner was Kinze Shea of Crestwood in 20:04.10.

Jesup’s Mackenie Wilson and Claire Wright were second and third, while New Hampton’s Campbelle Kolbet and Natalie Nosbisch were fourth and fifth.

People are also reading…

Boys’ golf

West fourth: Brody Schmidt led the Wahawks with a 39 Thursday at Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids in a quadrangular with Iowa City Liberty, Cedar Rapids Washington and Dubuque Hempstead.

Results

Cross Country

Charles City Invitational

Girls

How they finished: 1. Denver 54, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 91, 3. Crestwood 107

Top-five individuals: 1. Kinze Shea (Crestwood), 20:04.10, 2. Mackenie Wilson (Jesup), 20:28.70, 3. Clare Wright (Jesup), 20:34.00, 4. Campbelle Kolbert (New Hampton), 20:36.30, 5. Natalie Nosbisch (New Hampton), 20:49.10.

Boys

How they finished: 1. Denver 51, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 68, 3. West 72.

Top-five individuals: 1. Presley Berns (West), 17:12.35, 2. Xander Graeser (CC), 17:20.86, 3. Caleb Hoins (WSR), 17:22.76, 4. Nick Williams (CC), 17:23.00, 5. Jack Mulert (Denver), 18:01.65.

West: 1. Berns, 11. Josiah Wendland, 18:38.87, 13. Ryan Harn, 18:43.93, 21. Zephaniah Gustafson, 19:15.27, 26. Braden Nystrom, 19:21.54.

Boys’ golf

At Gardner Golf Course

How they finished: 1. Iowa City Liberty, 146, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 153, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 163, 4. Waterloo West 174.

Medalist: JJ Grimm (ICL), 34.

West: Brody Schmidt 39, Fletcher Gerrans 41, Jesse Alcorn 45, Hudson Holaran 49.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News