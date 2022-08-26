West's Berns takes win in Charles City

CHARLES CITY – Waterloo West sophomore Presley Berns captured the individual crown at the Charles City Invitational Thursday.

Berns was eight-seconds faster than Charles City’s Xander Graeser with a winning time of 17:12.35.

The Wahawks finished third behind Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock.

Denver’s top finisher was Jack Mulert in fifth (18:01.65), while the Go-Hawks were paced by Caleb Hoins who was third in 17:22.46.

In the girls’ race, Denver put runners in the top 10 to win with 54 points followed by Waverly-Shell Rock and Crestwood. The individual winner was Kinze Shea of Crestwood in 20:04.10.

Jesup’s Mackenie Wilson and Claire Wright were second and third, while New Hampton’s Campbelle Kolbet and Natalie Nosbisch were fourth and fifth.

Boys’ golf

West fourth: Brody Schmidt led the Wahawks with a 39 Thursday at Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids in a quadrangular with Iowa City Liberty, Cedar Rapids Washington and Dubuque Hempstead.

Results

Cross Country

Charles City Invitational

Girls

How they finished: 1. Denver 54, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 91, 3. Crestwood 107

Top-five individuals: 1. Kinze Shea (Crestwood), 20:04.10, 2. Mackenie Wilson (Jesup), 20:28.70, 3. Clare Wright (Jesup), 20:34.00, 4. Campbelle Kolbert (New Hampton), 20:36.30, 5. Natalie Nosbisch (New Hampton), 20:49.10.

Boys

How they finished: 1. Denver 51, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 68, 3. West 72.

Top-five individuals: 1. Presley Berns (West), 17:12.35, 2. Xander Graeser (CC), 17:20.86, 3. Caleb Hoins (WSR), 17:22.76, 4. Nick Williams (CC), 17:23.00, 5. Jack Mulert (Denver), 18:01.65.

West: 1. Berns, 11. Josiah Wendland, 18:38.87, 13. Ryan Harn, 18:43.93, 21. Zephaniah Gustafson, 19:15.27, 26. Braden Nystrom, 19:21.54.

Boys’ golf

At Gardner Golf Course

How they finished: 1. Iowa City Liberty, 146, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 153, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 163, 4. Waterloo West 174.

Medalist: JJ Grimm (ICL), 34.

West: Brody Schmidt 39, Fletcher Gerrans 41, Jesse Alcorn 45, Hudson Holaran 49.