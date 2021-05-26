West wins thriller over Cedar Falls in metro baseball final

"Here is the thing we understand that as a team," Williams said. "For us to be good we have to do the simple things we did last year to make it to the tournament is to play good defense. And when big moments come up, be big.

"In that second inning when they got back into it with two runs we had a chance to get out of that inning and we just didn't make the play. We have some younger guys playing right now and as we get healthy that is going to shore up some, but still you have to make those plays. West is a veteran team and you understand it was going to be 3-0 the whole game. They were going to figure out how to scratch a few runs in."

West and Cedar Falls won't have to wait long to get another shot at each other. The Wahawks will host the Tigers next Tuesday before making the trip to Robinson-Dresser on Wednesday to complete the season series.

COLUMBUS 7, EAST 6: The Sailors (1-1) jumped out to a 6-1 lead before having to hold off a late rally from the Trojans (0-2) to win the third-place game.

Columbus took the early lead when Connor Knudtson, Alex Purdy and Josh Merrifield drove in runs in the second inning. It was 4-1 when Carter Gallagher blasted a two-run double to left-center in the fourth.