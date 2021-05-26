West wins thriller over Cedar Falls in metro baseball final

WATERLOO – It was a pitch perfect scenario for Waterloo West head baseball coach Nate Lamphier.
With his fastest runner on second base as the potential winning run, Lamphier also had his best hitter coming to plate in Mitch Fordyce.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh in a tie game of the Metro Baseball tournament championship game Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium, Fordyce delivered exactly what Lamphier expected.
Fordyce's ringing line drive down the right field line that drove home Colby Adams from second base to lift the Wahawks to a 4-3 victory over No. 9 Cedar Falls to cap off a tight ball game between the two rivals.
"We were preaching to Mitch in the fifth that he was going to get another shot and it was going to be to win the game," Lamphier said. "That definitely was the situation we wanted him in. He went with the pitch and hit it hard where it was pitched."
Adams led off the seventh with a shot between third and short to reach with a single. Luke Fordyce moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt down the first baseline before the Tigers chose to intentionally walk Carter Schulte to set up a potential double play.
But Fordyce, who hit two home runs in West's semifinal win over Columbus on Monday, had only one thing on his mind.
"Colby was on second and he is really fast so I just wanted to put the ball in play," Fordyce said. "I've worked on that the last couple years (taking the ball the other way) and it paid off in that at bat."
Cedar Falls got the jump on West in the first as West starter Luke Fordyce struggled with control walking three batters. With two outs, Caleb Raisty lofted a deep fly down the right field line that just alluded the diving attempt by Wahawk right fielder Clayton Rottinghaus to catch it scoring a pair of runners. Designated hitter Brayden Smith made it 3-0 with a single to center.
Fordyce settled in after his rough first and retired the final nine batters he faced in order. He was relieved by Sam Moore who struck out the first five batters he face and six altogether over the final three innings to pick up the win.
"Our plan was to come in and have Luke start," Lamphier said. "We would've liked him to go longer, but he got up there in pitches. The situation arose where Sam could come in and I tell you what they both did a phenomenal job."
West got two back in the second taking advantage of a pair of Tiger errors and then a two-out error in the third extended the Wahawks’ inning and Mitch Fordyce scored on Sam Moore’s infield single.
The message Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams had to his team afterward was they have to do the little things better.
"Here is the thing we understand that as a team," Williams said. "For us to be good we have to do the simple things we did last year to make it to the tournament is to play good defense. And when big moments come up, be big.
"In that second inning when they got back into it with two runs we had a chance to get out of that inning and we just didn't make the play. We have some younger guys playing right now and as we get healthy that is going to shore up some, but still you have to make those plays. West is a veteran team and you understand it was going to be 3-0 the whole game. They were going to figure out how to scratch a few runs in."
West and Cedar Falls won't have to wait long to get another shot at each other. The Wahawks will host the Tigers next Tuesday before making the trip to Robinson-Dresser on Wednesday to complete the season series.
COLUMBUS 7, EAST 6: The Sailors (1-1) jumped out to a 6-1 lead before having to hold off a late rally from the Trojans (0-2) to win the third-place game.
Columbus took the early lead when Connor Knudtson, Alex Purdy and Josh Merrifield drove in runs in the second inning. It was 4-1 when Carter Gallagher blasted a two-run double to left-center in the fourth.
But East, trailing 7-1, scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Caleb Spooner, DeMaris Henderson, Ian Lucas, Maddox Harn and Brock Kiewiet all drove in runs for the Trojans.
Sailor reliever George Smith, however, worked two scoreless innings in relief of Knudtson to preserve the win for Columbus.