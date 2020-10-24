West wins first playoff game since 1991

WATERLOO – The Waterloo West football team didn’t win the state championship.

It just seemed that way.

Frustration turned to jubilation as the Wahawks stormed the field to celebrate their first playoff victory in 29 years.

West rallied in the second half before holding off Fort Dodge 24-17 in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Wahawks struck for 21 second-half points and now advance to next Friday’s Round of 16.

“We had two weeks to prepare for this game and our seniors did a really good job leading us,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, but our kids came back and played a great second half.”

West quarterback Carter Schulte passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Michael Robinson gained 123 yards and scored one TD.