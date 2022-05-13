West tames Mustangs, 2-0, on senior night

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo West boy’s soccer team secured its ninth victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Dubuque Hempstead, Friday.

The Wahawks entered Friday’s contest 8-5 on the season and 3-2 over their last five games.

Meanwhile, the 3-6 Mustangs arrived at Memorial Stadium as losers of their last five games with a minus-24 goal differential over that span.

Waterloo West head coach Mike Penning said the Wahawks coaching staff continuously preaches the need to work hard in an effort to avoid overlooking their opponents.

“There are very few teams on our schedule where you can just walk in and know it is going to be a win,” Penning said. “In this conference, you have got to work hard every game to get a win. We talk about it every day in practice.”

A mismatch on paper quickly turned into a mismatch on the pitch as Waterloo West senior Grant Herbert found the back of the net in the fifth minute of the first half.

Following the Wahawks goal, Dubuque managed to thwart the majority of West’s offensive chances over the next 20 minutes while forcing Wahawks senior goalkeeper Blaine Zikuda to make two saves.

Around the 20th minute of the half, Dubuque Hempstead head coach Alberto Ramos called a timeout. The Mustangs timeout allowed the Wahawks to regain the momentum as West controlled the pace of play for the remainder of the half.

During the timeout, Penning said he did not talk to his players and instead let them use the timeout to cool off and figure out how to regain their aggressiveness.

Following the timeout, in the 27th minute, Herbert nearly added a second tally of the night, but sent the ball just wide of the Mustangs goal.

Five minutes later, Herbert sent another dangerous attempt on net from 35 yards out, but the shot sailed out of play over the head of Mustangs sophomore goalkeeper Aiden Rhoad.

Undeterred by their missed opportunities, the Wahawks forced a penalty kick after officials called a Mustangs defender for a handball in the goal area.

Western Illinois University signee Armin Dedic converted on the penalty kick to put West in front, 2-0, in the 34th minute of the first half.

Two more attempts, including a corner kick with 15 seconds left in the half, nearly added to West’s lead, but one sailed out of play and Rhoad collected the other to hold the score at 2-0 at halftime.

During halftime, Penning said he addressed a stretch of play in the middle of the first half dominated by Hempstead.

“We used the halftime to say that we kind of gave them the run of play for 10-15 minutes,” Penning said. “Against a team like this, that can put chances together, that is not really a good idea.”

In the second half, the Wahawks reapplied their offensive pressure from the first half, forcing Rhoad to make a diving stop in the fifth minute of the second half.

Four minutes later, West senior Patrick Togba managed to get behind the Mustangs defense on a breakaway, but was caught from behind, losing possession.

Togba received a yellow card after officials determined he went to the ground to give the impression a foul occurred during the play.

A back and forth second half did not result in goals for either team, as Zikuda stood tall in net for the Wahawks. A diving stop with 10 seconds remaining in the contest secured the shutout win.

A first-year goalkeeper, Zikuda said he focused on making the save for his teammates.

“They were just on the attack,” Zikuda said. “I had to do what I had to do for the team because I had to keep the sheet clean.”

Zikuda’s bond also brought him back to soccer after taking a two year hiatus from the sport.

“I just wanted the team atmosphere,” Zikuda said. “We are like a family here. They have all been my guys forever.”

After returning to the team this season, Zikuda tried goalkeeping for the first time and, although he suffered a big learning curve, said he enjoys playing the position.

In addition to the shutout win, Friday night’s contest also served as senior night for the Wahawks. Penning said it was great to be able to send a large group of seniors off with a win.

“All 11 of them are four year soccer players for us,” Penning said. “They are going to be sorely missed. They were a good group of guys for us.”

Waterloo West will wrap up its regular season with an away game against Waterloo East at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0