West takes down Senior in shootout

The Rams misfired to start the third round and West took a 3-2 shootout lead when senior Dino Pilipovic found the net.

Wahawk goalkeeper Jackison Dimanche then made the save of the night, repelling a shot on a superb diving stop in the fourth round. That put his team in position to win it.

Dimanche was making just his third varsity start.

“I just tried to stay focused and help my team win,” Dimanche said. “There was a lot of pressure, but my teammates stayed behind me. They supported me. It was a big win – we needed this and we need to build off it.”

Dedic then stepped up and had his first shot stopped, but was given a second chance because the Senior goalie had moved before the shootout attempt. Dedic took full advantage of the reprieve, drilling the ball into the net for the game-winner.

Dedic’s decisive kick gave West a 4-2 shootout win and set off a wild celebration. He ended up on the bottom of a huge dogpile in front of the net.

“Everyone jumped on me – it was pretty crazy,” Dedic said. “It was an awesome way to finish. That was a great performance by everyone on our team. It’s unexplainable to win the way we did.”