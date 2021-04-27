West takes down Senior in shootout

WATERLOO – They played 100 minutes, but nothing was settled.
After two halves and two overtimes, Waterloo West and Class 3A No. 13 Dubuque Senior were tied 3-3 (4-2 PKs).
The Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ soccer match went to a shootout.
And West delivered with the clutch plays it needed to pull off the dramatic upset.
Wahawk junior Armin Dedic converted on the game-winning shot as his team earned a marathon shootout victory over Senior on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
“It was exciting to have the opportunity to win the match for our team,” Dedic said. “I just tried to take advantage of it and fortunately I was able to find the net. I knew I had to score and deliver for the team. I was very emotional. I worked hard for this.”
West improved to 9-4 overall and the Rams fell to 5-2.
“Our kids did an exceptional job – I am extremely proud of them,” West coach Michael Penning said. “We didn’t play a perfect match by any means, but the effort was tremendous. The guys never quit. They kept battling and kept fighting.”
The teams went to the five-round shootout after the two scoreless overtime periods. Senior and West converted in the first two rounds and were tied 2-2 in the shootout.
The Rams misfired to start the third round and West took a 3-2 shootout lead when senior Dino Pilipovic found the net.
Wahawk goalkeeper Jackison Dimanche then made the save of the night, repelling a shot on a superb diving stop in the fourth round. That put his team in position to win it.
Dimanche was making just his third varsity start.
“I just tried to stay focused and help my team win,” Dimanche said. “There was a lot of pressure, but my teammates stayed behind me. They supported me. It was a big win – we needed this and we need to build off it.”
Dedic then stepped up and had his first shot stopped, but was given a second chance because the Senior goalie had moved before the shootout attempt. Dedic took full advantage of the reprieve, drilling the ball into the net for the game-winner.
Dedic’s decisive kick gave West a 4-2 shootout win and set off a wild celebration. He ended up on the bottom of a huge dogpile in front of the net.
“Everyone jumped on me – it was pretty crazy,” Dedic said. “It was an awesome way to finish. That was a great performance by everyone on our team. It’s unexplainable to win the way we did.”
The Wahawks performed strong defensively for nearly the entire first half, keeping its aggressive, attacking opponent off the scoreboard. West pitched a shutout for the first 37 minutes.
But Senior continued its offensive charge before finally snapping its scoring drought on a beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s.
West High junior Patrick Togba struck first, driving down the left side before firing a crossing shot that found the right corner of the net. That gave the Wahawks an early 1-0 lead just 5½ minutes into the contest.
Togba collected his fifth goal of the season
Senior squared the match 1-1 when Kendrick Watkins-Hogue scored on a header from directly in front of the net with three minutes left in the first half.
The Rams took the lead just 18 seconds later when No. 10 Foster Hull alertly booted in a goal to give his team a 2-1 lead.
Senior widened its lead to 3-1 early in the second half when senior Jacob Konrardy blasted a shot into the back of the net.
Togba then delivered again, rifling in a shot from the right side of the goal to bring West within 3-2 with 21:42 left in the match.
The Wahawks kept the pressure on and it paid off when Carson Rowenhorst scored on a rebound with 2:20 left to tie the contest 3-3.
“It’s just another step on the ladder for us,” Penning said. “We obviously want to play our best soccer at the end of the season. We did some nice things in this match. This gives us something to build on for the rest of the season.”