West splits with Liberty

WATERLOO – Dylan Alcorn fired seven strong innings to help Waterloo West earn a split with Iowa City Liberty Wednesday in a make-up Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader at Danny Van Syoc Field.

Alcorn allowed just four hits in the night cap while striking out six. He shut the Lightning out over the final four innings, retiring 11 batters in a row until giving up a two-out single in the seventh that he quickly erased by getting the next batter to pop out to centerfield.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, West cut its deficit to one when Mitch Fordyce singled with two outs to score his brother Luke, who had reached on an error. Then in the fourth, Luke Fordyce delivered a two-run double that plated pinch runner Jaxson Hoppes and Colby Adams to put the Wahawks (7-3) ahead.

Mitch Fordyce tripled to lead off the fifth and scored on a ground out to second by Sam Moore.

In the opener, the Lightning built a 4-0 lead before West clawed back into it in the fifth with a pair of runs. Liberty, however, added some insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Luke and Mitch Fordyce each went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI in the game. Colby Adams scored twice.