West splits baseball doubleheader with Jefferson

WATERLOO — Baseball is a funny game. On any given day any team can come up and surprise you.
Monday night, Waterloo West got all it could handle from Cedar Rapids Jefferson, and the results were not very funny after the opening game.
The Wahawks (6-6, 6-6) got serious during the night cap and ended up with a 6-7, 5-4 nail-biting split with the J-Hawks in Mississippi Valley action.
Jefferson (2-14, 2-12) came into the game with a paltry .211 batting average as a team, but was able to touch up the West pitching staff for 20 hits on the night.
“The law of averages would seem to go in our favor, but that is baseball,” said Wahawks skipper Chad Crosby. “I mean you would think we would come in and get the outs and win these games, but they (J-Hawks) came out and hit the ball. ... We knew their record and got a little complacent, and that is baseball.”
The night game at first looked like deja vu as Jefferson quickly picked up three runs on three hits off senior starting hurler Max Paxton.
Paxton settled in from that point on, however, allowing just a single run on five hits over the final six frames.
“It was a shaky start, but I gained confidence as the game went on,” said Paxton, who is Iowa State bound. “I just had to throw strikes and let what I think is the best defense in the state work behind me. Once we started to roll I knew we would win this thing.”
West showed its mettle in the second game with back-to-back singles by Mondre Lagow and Mitch Fordyce cutting the lead to 3-1 after one.
The Wahawks tied it in the bottom of the second when Fordyce stroked a double in the gap, plating Lagow and Paxton.
Both defenses tightened up until the Wahawks half of the fifth.
Sam Moore was hit by a pitch, then Luke Fordyce powered a shot over the fence to give the home team a 5-3 advantage.
Paxton was aiming for a complete game, and center fielder Lagow began the shut down.
Zac Henderson sent a screamer into deep right center field that had the looks of a stand-up doublebut Lagow made a diving catch, robbing the J-Hawks of a seventh inning rally.
Paxton struck out the next batter and the Wahawks were just one out away from the big win.
“I really knew I had that catch,” said the senior fielder. “I had a perfect jump on it and both Luke and I were heading right at each other to make the catch. I called him off and went for it and made the catch.
“When Pax got the next guy out I was ready to go,” added Lagow.
It did not end there. Jefferson put the next two batters on the base paths, then Kaden Haller singled in Stone Jackson and suddenly it became a new game.
Schulte relieved Paxton and got the final batter to hit into a routine 6-3 out to seal the deal.
“This was such a special win for us,” said Lagow. “It was senior night, our last night on this field, and my mom (Mandy) got to throw the first pitch out to me. She has been my biggest fan, and it was really special to have that.”
Lagow was also honored before the night clash with the Wahawks’ annual Male Athlete of the Year Award.
The Wahawks travel to Iowa City West on Tuesday night to finish the regular season.
“We left a lot of base runners (9) out there in that first game and had chances to win,” said Crosby. “We kept battling back but just couldn’t get the win. People don’t remember a lot about the first game but they always remember the night game. We won that one but the guys have to remember, you have to come out like that for both games because this is an all day venture.”
WATERLOO WEST 6-5, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 7-4
FIRST GAME
Jefferson 410 200 0—7 12 2
West 103 011 0—6 12 0
Gunner Myers, AJ McGuire (4), Matthew Kitzmiller (6) and Blake Hawkins. Ben Melcher, Carter Schulte (7) and Tayvon Homolar, Dylan Kipper (7). HR—Carter Schulte (W). 3B—Brady O’Connor (W). 2B—Jackson Stone 2 (CR), Lucas Willman (CR), Mondre Lagow 2 (W), Sam Moore (W), .
SECOND GAME
Jefferson 300 000 1—4 8 1
West 120 020 x—5 7 3
Kaden Haller, Logan Miller (5) and Cal Schulte. Max Paxton, Carter Schulte (7) and Kipper. HR—Luke Fordyce (W). 2B—Matthew Kitzmiller (CR), Logan Boll (CR), Mitch Fordyce (W), Carter Schulte (W).
