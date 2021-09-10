West scores 45 unanswered points in rout of Davenport West

WATERLOO – Waterloo West went three-and-out on its opening possession Friday at Memorial Stadium.
That was the last time the Wahawks were slowed.
After falling behind 7-0 early, West scored 45 unanswered points to beat Davenport West, 45-7, in its 90th homecoming game.
Tyree Gardner rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as West (2-1) rebounded from a 52-14 loss to Cedar Falls last week.
“Last week motivated us and basically it was come out with fight tonight,” Gardner said.
After holding West to a three-and-out, the Falcons’ Brady Hansen hit Devon Sanders-Howard with a quick out on Davenport West’s first play. Sanders-Howard then made a defender miss and took it 60 yards to set up a Hansen 12-yard quarterback keeper and a 7-0 Davenport West lead just 1 minute and 59 seconds into the game.
It was all Waterloo West thereafter.
The Wahawks answered quickly despite having to overcome a pair of holding penalties. Gardner hit Depree Banks on a quick out and Banks scampered through a pair of tackles for a 12-yard touchdown. West missed the extra point, but it wouldn’t matter.
“We have been having the first drive yips, but we battled back. We didn’t put our heads down, but just kept on battling.”
Gardner scored on runs of 5, 1 and 3 as West dominated offensively and defensive the rest of the night.
The Wahawks led 25-7 at halftime and kept on building their lead.
Cavelle Fay had a 48-yard touchdown run, and Widney Guerrier capped off the scoring with a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
“We always talk about the next play is always the most important one,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “Then we went three-and-out and they go and score on us. We could’ve gave up, but our guys never did, kept on working and came out victorious.”
Moore was in particularly happy with how the Wahawks ran the ball. After going more East-West in the loss to Cedar Falls, West ran downhill against the Falcons (1-2)
“I thought that was something we needed to do,” Moore said. “We have a line up front that we need to use and to the best of our ability. We made it a big deal…for whatever reason last week our guys would not run North and South but sideline-to-sideline. That was one of our key things we talked about and I thought Cavelle was one of the best ones tonight.”
West plays at Dubuque Senior next Friday.
Dav. West;7;0;0;0 -- 7
Wat. West;6;19;13;6 – 45
DW – Brady Hansen 12 run (Caleb Hass kick)
West – Depree Banks 12 pass from Tyree Gardner (kick blocked)
West – Gardner 5 run (kick blocked)
West – Cavelle Fay 48 run (pass failed)
West – Gardner 1 run (Jackison Dimanche kick)
West – Fay 2 run (kick failed)
West – Gardner 3 run (Diamanche kick)
West – Widney Guerrier 6 run (Diamanche kick)