West scores 45 unanswered points in rout of Davenport West

Gardner scored on runs of 5, 1 and 3 as West dominated offensively and defensive the rest of the night.

The Wahawks led 25-7 at halftime and kept on building their lead.

Cavelle Fay had a 48-yard touchdown run, and Widney Guerrier capped off the scoring with a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

“We always talk about the next play is always the most important one,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “Then we went three-and-out and they go and score on us. We could’ve gave up, but our guys never did, kept on working and came out victorious.”

Moore was in particularly happy with how the Wahawks ran the ball. After going more East-West in the loss to Cedar Falls, West ran downhill against the Falcons (1-2)

“I thought that was something we needed to do,” Moore said. “We have a line up front that we need to use and to the best of our ability. We made it a big deal…for whatever reason last week our guys would not run North and South but sideline-to-sideline. That was one of our key things we talked about and I thought Cavelle was one of the best ones tonight.”

West plays at Dubuque Senior next Friday.

