West’s Dolan places third in divisional tournament ahead of regional meet

WATERLOO -- One Waterloo West senior managed to avoid a case of the Mondays as she turned in a strong outing to close out the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley division golf tournament.

Maddie Dolan finished off the final round of the divisional tournament with the third lowest score among the round’s competitors.

Dolan’s made par on six holes to finish a full 18-hole round with a score of 88.

The senior’s score fell just three strokes shy of Iowa City West senior Leigha Pacha and Xavier sophomore Meera Julka who both carded rounds of 85 strokes.

In addition to placing third during Monday’s competition, Dolan finished in third place across the three round divisional tournament.

Dolan carded rounds of 86 and 88 in addition to her 88 on Monday to record a three-round score of 262. Julka finished first with a score of 252 while Pacha finished in second with a score of 260.

Waterloo West head girl’s golf coach Kelly Nelson described the senior’s play over the course of three rounds as impressive.

“She has worked really, really hard the last four years,” Nelson said. “She finished all three of the meets in the 80s which is a testament to her hard work.”

Dolan said it took belief in herself in order to put together three strong rounds.

“It took a lot of heart and a lot of confidence,” Dolan said. “Especially going into this last round, knowing I had two other rounds in the 80s, I had to go in with a lot of confidence.”

Her strong, confidence-building performance could not have come at a better point in the season as the Wahawks will compete for a spot at the state tournament on Wednesday.

“It gives me a lot of confidence going into regionals,” Dolan said. “Knowing I had three really solid rounds, I am really excited for regionals.”

After narrowly missing out on a spot in the state meet last season, Dolan said she hopes a state berth is in the cards for her as it would show the fruits of her labor.

“It would mean the world, honestly,” Dolan said. “I have put in some much work this year and so much time and effort. It would really show that all the time and effort paid off.”

Fellow Wahawk senior Evan Miehe also put together a strong three-round performance. Miehe carded rounds of 103, 89 and 103 to secure a score of 295 and finish tied for 10th place.

In addition to Dolan and Miehe, three Wahawks completed all three rounds of the divisional tournament. Junior Grayson Nielsen finished with a three-hole total of 333 with rounds of 117, 105 and 111. Sophomore Olivia Wittmayer earned a score of 367 across the three rounds while junior Laynie Schoonover finished with a score of 375.

As a team Waterloo West finished in fourth place out of the eight teams competing in the tournament with a combined score of 1246. Dubuque Hempstead finished in first with a score of 1160, Dubuque Senior placed second with a score of 1171 and Iowa City West came in third with a score of 1241.

Two Waterloo East golfers completed all three rounds of the tournament. Trojan senior Mea Schutte carded rounds of 138, 121 and 127 to score 386 in the tournament. Junior Addyson Haase recorded a score of 416.

The Trojans did not have enough players to score as a team.

Waterloo East and West return to action with the Class 4A Region 4 meet on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 a.m. The Wahawks will host the meet at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

“Having home course advantage is pretty important,” Nelson said. “It is nice that they have a feel for how they play there…So, that gives a little bit of an upper hand…”

According to Nelson, the Wahawks will need to find success in the short game and stay mentally sharp to avoid losing points they cannot afford.

“We want to do what we can,” Nelson said. “Tomorrow will be our final practice…so we want to keep it light and happy.”

