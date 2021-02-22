West rolls in 4A substate opener

“Last time we played them they double teamed me a lot,” claimed Kuljuhovic. “They started out that way tonight, And I had trouble getting down into the post. In the second quarter I was able to get low easier and things just started to happen. I started making shots it seemed to help the team settle in.

“We had Michael Robinson (Jr.) directing traffic down low and we started to get the ball to the right guys. He is like our quarterback out there making very good decisions with the ball.”

The decisions became easier as the defense never let up and the offense began hitting their stride.

Five Wahawk shooters hit double digits with Kuljuhovic leading the way with 17. Senior Shuntavis Wortham came off the bench and dropped in 15 points for his team.

“I just wanted to get in the game and contribute at both ends for the team,” said Wortham. “We didn’t want to hurry things and just stay calm. I think it was one of the more complete games we have put together here in a while.”

Wortham picked off a pass and went coast-to-coast for the score and the rout was on. The 6-foot-1 guard knocked down a trio of three’s as well.