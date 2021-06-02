West rebounds takes rubber-match against Cedar Falls

The Tigers have been plagued by injuries this season.

“West had 17 base hits and did a good job putting the bat on the ball,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. “They’re a great team and we’ve known that. They were disciplined and it paid off for them. We fought and tried to get back in the game – we just couldn’t get that big hit we needed.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wahawks broke the game open early, tacking five runs on the board in the top of the second inning. Dylan Alcorn delivered an RBI single to highlight the early outburst.

West standout Carter Schulte followed by lining a two-run single to center field in the third inning. Schulte also scored three runs.

Wahawk senior Brady O’Connor delivered a two-run single in the sixth inning. O’Connor finished with three hits and knocked in four runs.

“He is like the guy in the major leagues who does everything really well,” Lamphier said. “He doesn’t have the power of some of the other guys, but he’s seeing the ball well and he’s starting to come around. He’s a good kid and he’s fundamentally sound at the plate and in the field.”